125 YEARS AGO
February 17, 1894: All Chinese, or persons of Chinese decent, are hereby notified that J.H. Hoegh, Deputy Collector, will be at Elko, Nevada, in the month of February, 1894, to receive applications for Chinese registration, under the Act of May 5th, 1892, as amended November 3rd, 1893. All applicants must provide themselves with two photographs of their face, and which must be 1 ½ inches in length, from base of hair to base of chin. Size of picture not to exceed 2 ½ by 3 inches. All are cautioned to avail themselves of this opportunity to register, as the time is limited, and no officer will again visit this locality.
———
The old Banks house, between the Episcopal church and Ben Fitch’s residence, is being moved to Chinatown.
———
The “big day” with the Chinamen will be Monday. Delegations from Carlin, Wells, Deeth and other points, will arrive in Elko to-morrow to help celebrate.
———
Brain has just received a fine lot of hand-made Indian buckskin gloves. They are just the thing for this cold weather.
100 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1919: R.M. Woodward came down from his ranch yesterday, making the trip with a team and was on the road nearly two days. He says that it is impossible for an auto to get through owing to the condition of the road. This morning he went on to the eastern part of the county to examine the horses captured from the two horse thieves, as one of the brands as published in the Free Press belongs to him, and he has horses ranging on the Diamond A desert, where these animals were stolen.
February 19, 1919: Principal Welday says that much of the furniture ordered by the grammar school has arrived and today they are installing the seats for the fourth grade and the teachers desks. The school furniture needed by the grammar school has been difficult to obtain and shipment is slow.
———
Spring is surely in the air these days as the small boys have started their marble games. And on every corner you can hear, “no fudging,” “knuckle down,” and all the terms dear to the dirty-knuckled urchins.
———
R. L. Kennedy will leave tomorrow for the Spanish ranch near Tuscarora, where he has been appointed foreman of IL ranch. He will take his family with him.
February 20, 1919: The mid-year eighth grade examination papers for grammar school students will not be sent out this year, owing to the time the schools have been closed on account of the influenza epidemic.
75 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1944: Joe Mendive, son of Mr. and Mrs. Prudencio Mendive of North Fork, is expected home on leave from the Navy tomorrow. He is stationed in Florida.
February 21, 1944: It’s never an easy task for President Oren Boies of the Elko County Fair board to attend a meeting of the board, as his ranch is 100 miles north of Elko. When winter comes, and he is snowed in, the task becomes infinitely harder because he must ride to a point where he can secure motor transportation to Elko. He attended the meeting Saturday in Elko and it took him three hours to ride to the Vineyard ranch, near Contact, where he took the bus for Elko. On his return trip he will have to repeat the performance. He received a partial reward on his recent trip, however, as he saw a band of deer numbering 500 or more. This is a sight many people would ride a long way to see. The deer winter in that district, grouping for the season.
February 23, 1944: Larry Carson announces today that he has sold the Deluxe Cleaners to George Hakata, formerly an employee of the Troy Laundry. Carson will leave on February 28th to have his physical examination to see whether he will become a member of Uncle Sam’s armed forces. He purchased the business in 1939 from D.D. Cluff.
———
Distribution of ration tokens by the Nation’s banks to approximately 600,000 retail food stores began Thursday in preparation for this simplified rationing program, featured by the use of 10-points ration stamps by one-point tokens for change, which is effective February 27, the Office of Price Administration said.
50 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1969: Elko county ski enthusiasts jammed spectator areas at the Adobe Summit Sunday to watch 27 local skiers vie for honors in the area’s first ski race in at least 15 years. Feature race of the day saw 11 high school boys and adult men battle for first place in a wide open field. Bob Ertel copped the prize with a time of 43 seconds, beating second place finisher Jim Sylvester by five-tenths of a second. John Read came in at 46.6 to take third, followed by John Wright with 48.0. Other racers were Bill Sylvester, Cole Perry, Bill Wright, Kenneth Anderson, and Anson Lostra. Francis Lostra and Dale Coleman did not finish. Bonnie Olin took first in the women’s division, high school and up, with a time of 61.7, with Mary Wright second, Cheri Cobb third, and Vicky Wright fourth. Timers were Dr. Tom Hood, Bob Rowan, Russ Lundgren and Bill Wunderlich.
February 19, 1969: Cortez Gold Mine, located some 70 miles southwest of Elko, has officially started production, according to an announcement from San Francisco, and the output of the $9 million installation is expected to boost Nevada to the second position in gold production in the nation. 1000 men are employed at the operation, which gets gold not visible to the naked eye by breaking down ore in a ball and rod mill and processing it by a cyanide process. The ore body is estimated at 3.4 million tons.
———
Senior co-captain Tim Gilligan last night broke his own Elko High School record for most points in a single game. He scored 17 field goals and 1 free throw for 36 points in Elko’s win over Lowry.
25 YEARS AGO
February 19, 1994: The famed White King, brought to the Commercial Hotel by the late Red Ellis in 1957, got his first bath in nearly 40 years last week from Gary Powell of North Slope Taxidermy. Powell said White King was in good shape thanks to both the glass casing and the polar bear’s taxidermy, which was done by Joe Jonas out of Denver. Jonas was world-renowned and at the top of his field when the taxidermy was done.
February 21, 1994: The rapidly growing Las Vegas area now holds 64.2 percent of the entire Nevada population, according to final state estimates for 1993. The survey by the Department of Taxation and the University of Nevada, Reno, found that as of last July 1, 898,020 of the 1,398,760 people in Nevada lived in Clark County, encompassing Las Vegas.
———
Elko County Planning Commission is slated to discuss Wednesday what measures must be taken to allow Clover Valley rancher Steve Safford to open a micro-brewery on his property. Safford said he started making beer as a hobby 20 years ago, but now hopes to generate additional income through the sale of lager and stout. He said he would produce 217 gallons of beer — about 15 kegs — per week.
