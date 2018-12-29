125 YEARS AGO
December 23, 1893: Tom Hunter and A.W. Hesson, who bought a 3,000 band of sheep from the Ross Estate and have been feeding for some weeks, have sold to the Baden Co.
———
James Dewar sent a little alfalfa seed to Scotland last spring and has just got returns from it. His folks cut a good crop and then pastured it twice. It does fine in that country and this is the first they ever saw there.
———
This office has received some fine specimens of shale from the mine of Frank & Baird, near Bullion. It is considerable darker than the Elko shale and burns much like coal.
———
The Cosmopolitan Magazine for December has reached the Free Press exchange table. It is always read with interest, and is one of the best monthly magazines published.
———
The new Episcopal church has been completed and a Christmas tree will be held in the edifice to-morrow evening. All the little folks should be on hand, also the older ones to see the new church under lamplight.
100 YEARS AGO
December 23, 1918: Skating is reported to be very good along the river, but is especially so just above Russell’s dam. The young people have been having a pretty good time, in spite of the flu and masks, and skating parties will be the popular pastime of the holidays.
———
Frank Winter, who joined the Canadian army a year ago and who has been in France, arrived home this afternoon and will go out to spend the holidays with his sister, Mrs. Oldham at Fox Springs. While he was in no battles, he succeeded in getting to the front trenches just at the time the armistice was declared. He is looking fine and intends to make this his home.
———
Principal Jensen said this forenoon that the date for the opening of the schools has not yet been fixed definitely, but that it would probably be the first Monday in January.
———
Gordon Griswold, who has been attending the military academy, Cornwall on the Hudson, arrived Saturday night. He is spending the holidays here and will return to New York later.
75 YEARS AGO
December 24, 1943: There will be a children’s show at the Hunter theatre Tuesday afternoon, featuring the acts which will start their holiday entertainment at the Lounge tonight. Through the cooperation of those in the acts, featuring Rubinoff and his violin, the management of the Lounge and the theatre, this is made possible. Adults will be charged 50 cents, the admission to go into the War Fund Drive. The show starts at 2:30.
———
President Roosevelt today announced in his Christmas radio address, the appointment of General Dwight Eisenhower as commander of the forth coming Allied invasion of Europe. The address hit at those who see the war’s end as near at hand. He said, “We shall have to look forward to large casualty lists,” and the end “is not yet in sight.”
December 28, 1943: The latest group of selectees left Elko today for Salt Lake City for physical examinations for entrance into Uncle Sam’s armed forces. Those going in today were as follows: William Doran Combs, George S. Logan, James V. White, Ollie A. Lee, Maurice C. Nelson, John P. Fisher Carl L. Powell, Ralph W. Oliver, William L. Manca, Angelo Aguirre, Thomas J. McCarty, Warren L. Monroe, Elipah E. White, Frank Carrillo and John Alvin McFarlane, Jr.
December 29, 1943: The honor roll for Lamoille men in the armed forces sponsored by the Lamoille Mizpah Society has been framed and now hangs in the Lamoille post office. There are 27 names on it with 26 blue stars for active service and one gold star.
50 YEARS AGO
December 23, 1968: Eleven adults, 13 children and on Santa Claus gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Don Sherlock Friday for a Christmas party celebrating the establishment of a child care center by the Sherlocks. The Sherlock’s babysitting service, located in their home at 837 Sage, has been licensed by the state and is equipped to care for children overnight as well as during the day. The facility is believed to be the first of its kind in the Elko area.
December 24, 1968: Residents of the community of Jackpot, a small casino center on the Idaho border in northern Elko County, are looking forward to the day in the not-so-distant future when they will have their own golf course. The ambitious $200,000 project for an 18-hole course already is in the preliminary stages and will be financed largely by taxes generated by the several casinos at Jackpot. County Manager Jim Polkinghorne reported this week the leaders of the golf course project are Al Huber, an Elko accountant and part owner of Cactus Pete’s and LaVelle Barton, associated with Club 93.
———
America’s Apollo 8 space pioneers blasted into a Christmas Eve orbit around the moon today and flashed back a live television picture showing its gloomy gray surface looking “like dirty beach sand with a lot of footprints.” Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders thus became the first humans to orbit the celestial sphere that has awed earthlings since their beginning, and they were the first humans to gaze at the moon’s mysterious hidden side.
December 27, 1968: Announcement has been made of the sale of Fox Foto, currently owned by Bert Fox, to Bud Danner and Thomas Clark, both of Elko. Fox Foto was established here May 1, 1946, in the basement of the Pioneer Hotel. The business was moved to the building now occupied by Monson Jewelry in 1947 and five years later moved again to what is now part of the Mayfair market. In 1957, Fox Foto moved to its present location on Idaho Street.
25 YEARS AGO
December 23, 1993: Just three months after being granted a reprieve and just days before Christmas, Elko’s Sprouse-Reitz store got word yesterday that it will close its doors soon, putting 12 people out of work. Liquidation sales should begin next week, with all store closing by the end of February. Those losing their jobs include people who have been with the store more than 20 years, including Jane Glaser, manager at the Elko store in the Sunrise Shopping Center for 15 years.
———
Recent changes in Elko County’s township boundaries were discussed at length yesterday during a special meeting of the Elko County Commission, but no action was taken. An ordinance changing the current township boundaries was passed last week and will go into effect Jan. 1. Elko County is divided into eight townships for the purpose of electing justices of the piece. Elko County Manager George Boucher explained the reason the boundaries were altered was to bring township into alignment with voting districts. He said population changes recorded in the 1990 census mandated various voting districts be altered. Half the county’s justices attended the special meeting, all expressing opposition to the boundary changes. Commissioners voted 3-1 to go forward with the changes, even though no action was required to do so.
December 29, 1993: Elko County juvenile detainees Friday will be moved from their current place of incarceration at the old county jail at the Elko County Court House to cell block D at the Elko County jail. The move comes after a string of incidents in the last six months at the current facility, which was built in 1911. Elko District Judge Thomas Stringfield said the move would temporarily solve the county’s most pressing juvenile problems but would not permanently erase the need for a new facility at some point in the future. Plans for a new juvenile detention center have been in the work since 1985 but disputes over its design and location have prevented its construction.
