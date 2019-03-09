125 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1894: Harry Keyser went to Tuscarora yesterday morning to photograph the Chinese who wish to register at that place.
———
Harry Freudenthal and Max Schoen departed for Mountain City Wednesday morning. If they have good luck they will make the trip in five days.
———
The revival meetings at the Presbyterian church during the past week have been largely attended. Mr. Crittenton is a good talker and is quite interesting. The meetings will continue four days longer.
———
There was a jolly party at Bruce’s Ranch last Friday night, the occasion being the 23rd birthday of Alfred Bruce. Although the thermometer was trying to catch the 32-degree below zero mark there was a good sized crowd in attendance, and an enjoyable time was had. Arthur Reinhart and Erskin Mayer had their violins along, and together with Mrs. E.C. McClellan and Misses Dora and Ruth Triplett, on the organ, made excellent music for the merry dancers, while Capt. Dave Agnew called out the figures. Not until 2 a.m. did any body think of going home, and it was half past before the first load got started for town. The 6-mile drive home in the early morning with the thermometer over 20 degrees below zero, was made in quick time.
100 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1919: County Commissioner C.L. Nickols and his wife came down yesterday from their ranch on the North Fork, making the trip in a sleigh. He reports splendid sleighing until they reached the edge of town, and say that it stormed on them all the way down. The storm has been general throughout the northern part of the county and the snowfall is above average, insuring plenty of water for the coming season.
———
W.J. Jenkins of Jarbidge has paid into the clerk’s office the sum of $25 which will exempt him from doing jury duty at the coming term of court. Another juror who also paid his $25 is G.W. Callagan of Jack Creek, who lives more than 65 miles from the county seat.
———
Considerable comment is being expressed over the fact that many men under the influence of liquor have been seen on the streets the past week. It is the general opinion that a bootlegging joint is in operation in town, and the officers should get busy and gather the “wet dispensers” in.
———
E. Dotta has bought the building occupied by the Sunset Grocery company, giving him possession of that entire block, and has leased the building to Mr. Hay for a term of seven years. Mr. Hay has bought the Dotta building, in which Dr. Worden has his office, and will remodel it for living quarters.
75 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1944: Extra shows are being scheduled at the local theatres in order to give visitors to the Eastern Nevada Basketball Conference tourney a chance to see “Spitfire” and “Flying Tigers”. “Spitfire” will be shown tonight at 10:45, while “Flying Tigers” is being offered as a matinee tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 o’clock.
———
Yeoman First Class Theo Laibly U.S. Navy, has departed for over-seas after spending a month’s vacation in the states. He visited in Elko with Mr. and Mrs. Neil Jones and his many other friends while on leave. He previously served in the South Pacific.
March 6, 1944: By defeating Ely 52 to 34 Friday night and following through with a 43 to 26 victory over Winnemucca Saturday night, the Elko Indians became champions of the Eastern Nevada Conference for 1944 and will have an opportunity to vie for state honors in Carson City, March 17 and 18.
March 9, 1944: The county commissioners are considering closing of all streams entering Wild Horse reservoir until June 15 of this year. The move is contemplated as large fish leave the reservoir and go up the various streams to spawn. When the water is low, it is possible for those desiring to catch these fish with their hands. The fish are not good to eat at that time and their spawn is lost. Because of this condition it has been deemed advisable to close the streams until June 15. A meeting to discuss this matter will be held in the commissioner’s room April 5, at which time those interested are invite to appear, if they so desire.
50 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1969: Elko Shopping Plaza occupants will increase to four with the grand opening of Sprouse-Reitz Variety Store tomorrow. The move for Sprouse-Reitz from a location on Idaho St. to the shopping center more than doubles the area of the store, from 4,000 square feet at the old location to 9,000 square feet at the shopping center. The company opened a store in Elko in 1931, and among those assisting with opening of the new store was Ralph Lofthouse, former manager. Managers of the new store at the Elko Shopping Plaza are Mr. and Mrs. Sam Glandon.
March 7, 1969: Mark Chilton and Hugh McMullen this week announced plans for the commercial development of a portion of the 400 block on the west side of Court Street in downtown Elko. Chilton outlined plans for the remodeling of the old Knights of Pythias Hall to accommodate Chilton Engineering, Great Basin Aerial Services and an additional suite of office that will be rented out by Chilton. McMullen told of tentative plans for the construction of an office building east of the KP Hall. Property between and KP Hall and the site of the proposed McMullen office building — known as the old Harriman home — has been divided by Chilton and McMullen and will be developed as a joint parking lot.
March 8, 1969: Richard R. Welsch, 33, last night was designated Elko’s Outstanding Young Man of 1968 and recipient of the Elko Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. The DSA plaque was presented to Welsch, a sergeant on the Elko Police Department, by deadpan comic Pat Paulsen during a banquet in the Frontier Lounge of the Commercial Hotel.
25 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1994: Independence Mining Company’s reorganization in anticipation of a shift to mostly underground mining has led to “less than 25” layoffs so far, spokesman Brent Chamberlain said today. Of the original 150 positions that were expected to become obsolete, roughly half of the people holding those slots have been notified of their options, he said. “The vast majority — 70 plus” will be given the opportunity for reassignment, said Chamberlain, who is Independence’s human resource manager.
———
A long awaited countywide animal control ordinance cleared the final hurdle yesterday when Elko County Commission voted 4-1 to approve it. The ordinance will go into effect in two weeks after public advertisement. The ordinance requires all pets within 20 separate animal control districts to be licensed. The measure establishes fines and jail terms for pet owners whose animals roam at large, bark incessantly or bite humans. It also prohibits the abandonment, mistreatment or killing of pets.
March 7, 1994: Saving the best for last, Elko High School’s girls basketball team rolled to a 66-37 triumph Saturday over Clark for the Nevada AAA League state basketball championship. For EHS, it was the first team state championship since the school moved up to the AAA league in 1989, and for Elko’s Lynette Davis, it made her the first Nevada coach to win state titles in the A league (at Carlin), the AA (at Elko) and the AAA.
———
Elko High School was tough to beat off the court, too, Saturday as the Indians won the AAA league’s sportsmanship award for the state tournament.
