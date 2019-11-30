Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 25, 1894: Agent Davidson of Wells, Fargo & Co.’s Express, has moved his office into the Bedrock corner, under the Masonic Hall. It makes a fine office and store, he having moved the stock of jewelry to the new place.
If this cold weather continues a few days longer the skating will be good.
100 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1919: The Albatross Garage reports the sale of a seven-passenger Willys-Knight touring car to Mrs. Grace Duval of Ruby Valley, and a five passenger Willys-Knight to John Henderson.
In the first game of the basket-ball season, the high school team defeated the Industrial school team Friday night at the high school gym in a fast game. The local boys have just started in training and expect to meet all of the high school teams in this part of the state this year. Last year they won all their games with the exception of the Starr Valley game.
November 28, 1919: Fire last evening just about dark, destroyed the residence occupied by Mr. & Mrs. Edison Gregory on the hill. They had been out for Thanksgiving dinner with one of their neighbors and when they reached home found the interior on the building in flames. An alarm was turned in and the fire company responded and soon extinguished the flames, but the whole of the interior was so badly damaged that is worthless. The extreme cold weather made is hard for the fire boys, as the water froze almost as soon as it left the nozzle.
75 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1944: It was an “old fashioned” Thanksgiving. The ground was snow covered and children enjoyed the outing before sitting down to full plates of turkey. Church services were well attended and the ice skating rink came in for plenty of action throughout the day. There was only one thing to dim the day – the absence of so many young men and women in the community, who are now at war. Prayers of thanks were offered for the long way this country has come on the road to victory and for an early end to the struggle, which will allow these soldiers to return to their loved one.
Mr. & Mrs. Mark Scott of Elko have received word of the advancement of their daughter Ensign Rae Scott to the rank of lieutenant (junior grade) in the WAVES. She is stationed in Seattle in the communications division.
You have free articles remaining.
November 27, 1944: The War Production Board has approved the release of materials for the construction of 25 homes in the city of Elko, under the direction of the Federal Housing Bureau. It was also understood that permission has been granted for the construction of a 50 room dormitory here. The homes would be built primarily for railroad workers. Two bedroom homes would be constructed at a cost of $5,150 and the three bedroom homes for $5,950.
November 30, 1944: The vexing problem of whether or not the highway will someday be run around Elko was the subject of further discussion at the regular meeting of the chamber of commerce today. The subject is one which bothers members to the extreme because they recognize that little of a definite nature can be done to keep the highway through the center of the city, on Idaho Street, in the event the Bureau of Public Roads decided to by-pass the city. It is generally conceded by members of the club that Elko is greatly benefited by the highway and that it will lose if the highway is moved.
50 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1969: For those who have wondered about the summer snow bank west of Highway 43 near Adobe Summit – it is not snow! It is a shiny metal raintrap that produces water for livestock and wildlife. Jack Griswold, District Engineer for the Bureau of Land Management, reported the facility is located two miles north of the Pattani Ranch in a very dry area. Rain and snow are collected on a metal apron and piped into an 80,000-gallon rubber tank. The water is then piped into two drinking troughs – one for cattle and deer, and in another one for partridge and sagegrouse. Maintenance is a problem with these facilities and we are trying to perfect a system close to town so that future installations can be placed with confidence in remote areas, said Griswold.
November 26, 1969: Five Elko County 4-H’ers will be among the 23-member Nevada delegation to the National 4-H Congress, to be held in Chicago, Ill. Elko County’s delegates will be Brad Dalton, Clover Valley, David K. Johns, Clover Valley, Bill McKnight, Elko, Becky Sauder, Lamoille and Juliann Wright, Tuscarora.
Harry Botsford is arriving here by plane this afternoon to visit with his mother and family, M. & Mrs. Tom Eguilior. He is enroute home to Rockville, Maryland, where he is employed by Hydro-Space Research Corp.
25 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1994: A Mural Task Force Committee met for the first time last week in a cooperative effort between North East Nevada Development Authority and Northern Nevada Community College to plan murals on buildings in Elko as part of NENDA’s Heart of Elko Partnership, reported NNCC’s Sarah Sweetwater. Nevada artists will be asked to submit designs to be painted on the outside wall of downtown businesses.
November 25, 1994: Four-legged animals that wander the city streets will have new digs by February. The City of Elko is in the process of tearing down the old animal shelter building at the wastewater treatment plant and moving it to a site at the city landfill.
November 26, 1994: Memo to Elko High School boys’ basketball fans: Scratch those new bifocal specs off your list for Santa this Christmas, because you are not seeing double. Elko has twin towers at center. The Indian’s big men in the middle are seniors Jason Crouch and Steve Spring. Since both probably will conjure up images of the World Trade Center in the minds of opposing players, it likely will go unnoticed that Crouch at 6-foot-8 is an inch taller than Spring at 6-7.
November 28, 1994: Near white-out snow conditions were a factor in a seven-car pile-up on U.S. 93 about nine miles north of Wells at approximately 2:20 p.m. yesterday, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported. NHP said 14 people were involved in the accident, but only one was transported to Elko General Hospital, where he was treated and released.