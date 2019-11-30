Rewrite: News from past issues

75 YEARS AGO

November 24, 1944: It was an “old fashioned” Thanksgiving. The ground was snow covered and children enjoyed the outing before sitting down to full plates of turkey. Church services were well attended and the ice skating rink came in for plenty of action throughout the day. There was only one thing to dim the day – the absence of so many young men and women in the community, who are now at war. Prayers of thanks were offered for the long way this country has come on the road to victory and for an early end to the struggle, which will allow these soldiers to return to their loved one.

Mr. & Mrs. Mark Scott of Elko have received word of the advancement of their daughter Ensign Rae Scott to the rank of lieutenant (junior grade) in the WAVES. She is stationed in Seattle in the communications division.

November 27, 1944: The War Production Board has approved the release of materials for the construction of 25 homes in the city of Elko, under the direction of the Federal Housing Bureau. It was also understood that permission has been granted for the construction of a 50 room dormitory here. The homes would be built primarily for railroad workers. Two bedroom homes would be constructed at a cost of $5,150 and the three bedroom homes for $5,950.