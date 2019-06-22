125 YEARS AGO
A fire last Saturday afternoon destroyed Nelse Ouderkirk’s barn, back of Henry Taber’s residence. Mr. Ouderkirk lost a set of harness and some other little things.
A. Primeaux, the Tuscarora merchant, has taken a bond of the Poorman mine, Tuscarora district and went to San Francisco Monday to enlist capital in developing the property.
A crowd of men calling themselves Industrials, numbering 25, took possession of a freight car in an eastbound train at Wells Tuesday, and refused to budge, though repeatedly ordered to do so by the trainmen. The car was switched on to a sidetrack and the train started east. About half of them succeeded in getting on the train, however, and were allowed to ride. The others were threatened with arrest, so they got out of town during the night.
100 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1919: Work was started this forenoon on a big natatorium near the hot pool across the river opposite the lower bridge, and we understand that a company has been organized to handle the pleasure resort. There is an inexhaustible supply of boiling hot water running into the river at this point that will be utilized by the new company, who propose to build a plunge pool, 19 x 134 feet, equipped with springboards, swings, platforms, etc.
June 20, 1919: The deal on the Bradley opera house has been closed, J. E. Snelson taking over the opera house and the lots west of the building, the consideration not being made public. Mr. Snelson does not intend to make any change at the present, but will continue the picture show and has taken charge.
———
Captain J.B. Menardi announces that with the co-operation of Pennsylvania capitalists he is making arrangements to rebuild the mill on the Cortez mine in Mill canyon, thirty miles south of Beowawe. Captain Menardi has spent a fortune in the development of the Cortez and had a mill running, but the latter was burned a few months after it was installed. There are two veins on the Cortez mine which have been developed to a depth of about 500 feet.
75 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1944: The Carnegie Hero Medal for outstanding bravery has been awarded to Corporal Leland S. Martin of Montello, for attempting to rescue a friend from drowning, almost at the cost of his own life. The accident occurred during a skating party at Dake Dam, Montello, prior to Corp. Martin’s entry into the Army.
June 22, 1944: One of the heaviest rains in the history of the city of Elko hit here yesterday afternoon at 3:55 o’clock, after the first day of summer had striven valiantly to do a good job, following the extremely cold and wet spring weather. Almost a half inch of rain fell in 30 minutes; hail pounded Victory gardens and lightning struck in the center of the city crippling electric service for approximately a half hour.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Johnston, prominent ranchers of Starr Valley for many years, have sold their ranch property there to Harvey A. Dahl. The cattle were not included in the sale, but will be sold later by the Johnstons. The new owner is from Utah and has been considering the purchase of the Johnston ranch, one of the finest small units in the county for several months.
50 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1969: Dick Combs, 41, this week was named manager of the Elko County Fair to succeed Boyden Bain, who resigned earlier this month. The appointment of Combs was announced by Roy Young, chairman of the Elko County Fair Board, who also reported a formal request was made to the county commissioners to appoint a full fair board prior to July 1.
June 20, 1969: City Manager Jack Sutherland today announced the new Ruby View Golf Course will open for play this weekend, although official opening of the new facility will not be conducted until the first of July.
June 21, 1969: Mary and Patricia Lyon, two of Elko High School’s outstanding instrumentalists, will join approximately 100 other young musicians from throughout the nation, as members of the United States of America High School Band and Chorus, to present a series of concerts in Japan.
25 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1994: Elko County western artists and family members Don Farmer, Toni Schutte and John Schutte currently have their paintings and drawings on display at the Northeastern Nevada Museum through July 28th.
June 18, 1994: Barrick Goldstrike Mines, Inc., Newmont Gold Company, Independence Mining Company, Cortez Gold Mines and Bald Mountain Mine donated a combined $5,000 to the Elko Chamber of Commerce to buy banners to go on telephone poles on Idaho Street.
June 21, 1994: Hundreds of antique cars participating in the Great American Race are expected to arrive in Elko between 5:45 and 7 p.m. today. This is the first time the race has come through Elko since 1988. The annual race, established in 1983, features pre-World War II automobiles rallying coast-to-coast for $250,000 in cash and prizes.
June 22, 1994: Eureka County Commissioners took another step this week toward loaning $2 million to Elko County for construction of a juvenile detention center when they held a special meeting on the subject. The hearing was held to gather public opinion on whether the county should proceed with a regional detention center.
