125 YEARS AGO
October 20, 1894: Dr. Wilson has gone to White Rock, Reservation and Mountain City, to be gone two weeks.
———
Born – In Clover Valley, Nev., Oct. 15th, 1894, to the wife of Thos. Kane a son. Both doing fine.
———
The partnership between Messrs. Bruce & Cogswell, blacksmiths and wagonmakers, has been dissolved, Mr. Bruce having purchased the interest of Mr. Cogswell. Bruce is an A1 blacksmith and all work intrusted to his care will receive prompt and careful attention.
100 YEARS AGO
October 20, 1919: During the past few days venison has been a very common thing about town and the lucky hunters who came in Friday night with six big deer declare that they never knew that they had so many friends. The party left last Tuesday for the northern part of the county and camped in the mountains adjacent to Deepcreek. The first day drew a blank but the second and third days they got the limit, a deer for each one in the party, one being a magnificent buck. According to all reports deer are more plentiful this year than for a long time.
———
WELLS: H.A. Agee and Dr. A.C. Olmstead who had been spending a few days at their Steptoe property returned here Monday evening. The Steptoe Company, it is reported has under consideration the purchase of an airplane to be used in salting the ranges of that section where large numbers of sheep feed during the summer months.
October 22, 1919: During the past week over 100 game license have been issued to Idaho hunters, mostly in the vicinity of Burley. These licenses have been taken out by Idaho men who want to come to Nevada after deer, as the mountains in the northern part of Elko county are considered to be the best hunting ground in the state.
———
The officers are looking for the parties who are making a practice of stealing the cloth spread on the aviation grounds for a sign to the passing planes. There is considerable of the cloth, heavy white muslin that is spread on the center of the field in the shape of a cross, so that it can be seen from a long distance by the aviators.
75 YEARS AGO
October 20, 1944: A number of “conscientious objectors” passed through Elko today upon their way to Clover Valley, where they will aid in replacing fences destroyed in a range fire this summer. They will be employed by the forest service. There will be about 25 of the objectors in the camp when it reaches full strength.
October 23, 1944: A daughter was born late Friday night to Mr. & Mrs. John J. Reed of Lee at the local hospital. The baby weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and has been named Shirley Jean.
October 26, 1944: The Victory Ship “Elko” will not be launched until late in the year according to information received here by Mayor David Dotta.
———
Lack of facilities for private flying and for non-scheduled flights was stressed by Lew Gourley, local pilot, before members of the Elko chamber of commerce today. He is greatly in favor of Elko making a study of its airport for postwar development. “We are on the threshold of greater expansion in the air industry,” the speaker said and he stressed the fact that flying for the general public has proven to be practical, especially when it is properly supervised and sufficient caution is taken.
50 YEARS AGO
October 21, 1969: Placing tops in State 4-H project achievement has earned a trip to the National 4-H Club Congress for five Elko County young people. Geroline Lunsford, Elko County Extension Home Economist and Youth Agent, announced recently that the five who will make the trip are: Brad Dalton, David Kent Johns, Bill McKnight, Becky Sauder, and Juliann Wright.
October 21, 1969: Two holes-in-one were scored Sunday at Ruby View Golf Course according to Joe Torneo, club pro. Both of the “Aces” were scored on the 150-yard fourth hole. Margaret Martin, playing in a foursome with Adele Brust, Dee Porter and Dorothy Torneo, used a four wood to accomplish the feat. Danny Sabala used a five iron for his “dream shot.” He was playing with Lorry Lipparelli and Tom Kniffin.
October 24, 1969: Six members of the Ray Gardner family this morning escaped injury in a fire that caused extensive damage to their home. Mr. Gardner reported he was awakened about 6 a.m. by the sound of breaking glass and when he investigated the noise, he discovered the back porch of the house was on fire. Mr. & Mrs. Gardner aroused their four children and escorted them safely outside. Gardner said today firemen suspect the blaze started as a result of an electrical short in the food freezer.
October 25, 1969: CARLIN: Saturday, October 18, during half-time activities, in the game with Battle Mountain, Patty Marley and Tony Lopez were crowned Queen and King Homecoming. The Queen’s attendants were Paula Carter, Darlene Christensen and Kay Hutchison.
25 YEARS AGO
October 20, 1994: Beginning work on a new 24-bed Regional Juvenile Detention Center is expected to officially get under way next week with site excavation. Elko County Chief Probation Officer Shellie Griggs said the new facility would allow better security “for both staff and kids.”
———
Suzanne and Courtney Welch of Elko are parents of a son born at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Elko General Hospital. He weighed eight pounds six ounces and measured 21 inches.
October 22, 1994: The first five of 20 trees were planted in the downtown parking corridor yesterday as part of the Heart of Elko Partnership’s downtown revitalization project. The trees and another 20 to be planted in the spring were purchased with grant money obtained by the North East Nevada Development Authority.
October 25, 1994: The selection committee that chose the Elko-Carlin area for the new site of the University of Nevada, Reno, Dodd/Beals Fire Protection Training Academy toured the property site yesterday, reaffirming their choice. The commissioners are waiting for a signed contract with the UNR Foundation before they finalize purchase of the 400-acre Box K Ranch from owner T.G. Sheppard of Winnemucca.
