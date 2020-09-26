Rewrite: News from past issues

September 26, 1945: The Steering Committee of the Elko Youth Center, in the Presbyterian church, met Monday evening to further discuss plans for the program, sponsorship, decoration and furnishing of the Youth Center. Included in present program plans are Ping Pong, Coquinole, Chinese Checkers, Monopoly, and other games, both active and quiet, as well as corners for reading and discussion and music. It is also planned to have movies one night a month, with perhaps an occasional amateur hour. A “Coke” counter and refreshments kitchen will also be provided. Members of the steering committee are Reverend Baird, Neil Jones, Mrs. J.P. Echegon, Mrs. Mark Menke, Ray Scott and Charles Perry.

50 YEARS AGO

September 22, 1970: Don Menicucci maintained his grip on the Elko Men’s Single Tennis crown last week by turning back a determined bid by court captain Alex McVicker. Counter-rallies were the pattern of the close, hard-fought contest, with Menicucci battling McVicker’s sideline passing shots with speed and a “slice” pattern of play. Larry Plumb served as referee and Frank Anacabe as scorekeeper. A tennis spokesman said that either Orville Wilson or Arville Hayes will take on Menicucci next.