Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
September 21, 1895: The Elko County High School will be opened at Van Drielen Hall, September 16, 1895. Copies of Course of Study will be furnished on application by the Secretary of the Board or the Principal of the School. Any family in the town of Elko having rooms to rent or wanting boarders will please advise the Secretary of the Board of the same. Owing to the delay in the construction of a High School building, the Board of Education has decided that it is necessary to open school in order to enable students to do the work of the year.
Thursday afternoon the section men found a sick man lying beside the track near Pequop station. They took him to the station and cared for him, but he died during the night. Coroner Morgan took a coffin with him on yesterday morning’s train and will do an inquest.
Miss M.E. Hough has been appointed janitress of the high school.
100 YEARS AGO
September 20, 1920: No one can deny that the Metropolis district is one of the most productive in the world. Here has been demonstrated that Elko county has room for thousands of dry farmers. The products from Metropolis, both in agriculture and livestock was truly remarkable. The progressive people of Metropolis district have made it through their efforts, one of the most fertile and productive regions of the entire state.
September 22, 1920: This morning W.R Mayer, of the city council, Mayor McBride and Colonel J.A. Jordan of the serial mail service made a trip to the China ranch and it was decided that as soon as the city acquired the China ranch, which is included in the purchase of the Elko Water Works, the Rickenbacker field will be abandoned by the mail authorities and the municipally owned field at the northern end of the China ranch will be made the Elko aviation field.
September 24, 1920: G.S. Garcia has shipped all of his horses to his ranch in San Luis Obispo county, California, where he will use them in the making of motion picutres.
75 YEARS AGO
September 20, 1945: Members of the Elko Riding Club and guests enjoyed a group ride and breakfast Sunday morning. Nineteen riders followed the road of Kittridge canyon to a picnic spot among the trees. Mr. & Mrs. Eugene Drown gave up their horseback ride to take all of the groceries and equipment needed for the feed. Those resent were; Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Capriola and sons, Edward and Martin, T.V Crosson, Wally Caskey, Mr. and Mrs. Bud Fairchild, Charles H. Keas, Dr. and Mrs. C.H. Kennedy, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. McKennon and children Betty Ann and Jimmie, Jr., P.J. Ogilvie, Miss Clarice Shaw, Mrs. Leah Sexton. Guests were Mrs. Ethel Van der Dussen and George H. Gifford.
September 26, 1945: The Steering Committee of the Elko Youth Center, in the Presbyterian church, met Monday evening to further discuss plans for the program, sponsorship, decoration and furnishing of the Youth Center. Included in present program plans are Ping Pong, Coquinole, Chinese Checkers, Monopoly, and other games, both active and quiet, as well as corners for reading and discussion and music. It is also planned to have movies one night a month, with perhaps an occasional amateur hour. A “Coke” counter and refreshments kitchen will also be provided. Members of the steering committee are Reverend Baird, Neil Jones, Mrs. J.P. Echegon, Mrs. Mark Menke, Ray Scott and Charles Perry.
50 YEARS AGO
September 22, 1970: Don Menicucci maintained his grip on the Elko Men’s Single Tennis crown last week by turning back a determined bid by court captain Alex McVicker. Counter-rallies were the pattern of the close, hard-fought contest, with Menicucci battling McVicker’s sideline passing shots with speed and a “slice” pattern of play. Larry Plumb served as referee and Frank Anacabe as scorekeeper. A tennis spokesman said that either Orville Wilson or Arville Hayes will take on Menicucci next.
September 25, 1970: Elko Community College this week received a check for $335.50 from an Elko club that has been defunct for the past 20 years. Dr. Les Moren made the presentation as former president of the Oreana Club, a group organized as a men’s luncheon club in Elko in 1947. Dr. Moren said the Oreana Room at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge was named and furnished for the club by then-owner Newt Crumley, but the club remained in existence for only a couple of years. This summer officials of the First National Bank of Nevada notified Dr. Moren the Oreana Club (the term reportedly refers to an unbranded calf) still had a balance of $671 in a checking account – so Dr. Moren and Pete Walters of Reno decided to donate half of the balance to the Elko college and half to the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
September 26, 1970: The Elko Church of the Nazarene, the Rev. Robert Knighten, Pastor, will conduct services for the first time at the new edifice at 740 W. Sage St. this Sunday. The first Nazarene Church in Elko was started in about 1952. The old church building burned in November, 1969 and services have been held at the First Baptists Church and at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
25 YEARS AGO
September 20, 1995: While 1995 has been a rebuilding year for the Elko High School girls’ golf team, coach Gary Ellefson still sees an outside chance the Indians can qualify a third straight time for the state tournament. Tomorrow the Indians will hold their final home match of the season. The Indians hope the home course is enough to beat Douglas and Hug for a slot at the zone tournament. Elko’s golf team consists of seniors Bridget Barnes and Tracey Lesher; juniors Sandra Moore, Adriana Mendez and Addie Birdzell; and freshman Angel Seal.
September 26, 1995: Twenty years ago, the Elko Basque Dancers nicknamed Joe Mendive “the music man.” Today, the Elko native is helping to preserve Basque history for generations to come by donating his collection of Basque music to the Basque Music Archives at the Basque Museum and Cultural Center in Boise, Idaho. His collection includes music from the United States, Spain and France. The Elko native helped form the Elko Basque Club in the early 1960s with friends John Aguirre, Joe Urriola and Lou Uriarte. He was president of the first National Basque Festival in 1964. The Boise museum held a formal dedication Saturday and presented Mendive with the “Founder’s Award for Excellence.” “It started as a hobby,” Mendive said. “I just have a love of music.”
