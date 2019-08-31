125 YEARS AGO
August 25, 1894: Over 200,000 head of sheep are reported to be grazing in the northern portion of Elko county.
August 25, 1894: Uncle Jack Abel started for the Mardis country Wednesday morning. He has a four-horse rig and carries along a stock of liquors and cigar and sets up a temporary wayside inn wherever he strikes a good camp.
August 25, 1894: Mrs. G.S. Garcia, wife of Elko’s new harness maker, arrived from California last Thursday.
August 25, 1894: Sam Trippett arrived from Mountain City Monday and went west on Tuesday’s train. He had some nice gold nuggets with him taken from the Bruneau placers.
August 25, 1894: Company E of Tuscarora, has been excused from attending the State military encampment at Carson on the 27th of this month.
100 YEARS AGO
August 25, 1919: Married, Friday evening – Ernest Sestanovich and Miss Alma Briggs, Judge Doughty performing the ceremony. The groom is a well known Elko boy and the bride is a California girl.
August 28, 1919: Ruby Valley: The cattle are being gathered from the range early this year, the wet and feed condition making it necessary.
August 28, 1919: Elko is being made a visit today by some real, old-fashioned, gaudy-dressed gypsys. Elko has had none of these for a long time, and we can not say that we can welcome this present band with outstretched arms.
August 29, 1919: The Nevada Vulcanizing works has moved into fine new and commodious quarters. The old Nevada barn has been purchased by Emmet Bachman and Harry Ray and has been remodeled and fitted up into one of the most modern and efficient garages in the entire west. It is complete in every detail. Besides the salesroom there are three departments very accessible and so arranged as to serve the customer in the best and quickest manner possible. Messrs. Bachman and Ray will also sell the Hupmobile car and they have one of the latest models now on display.
75 YEARS AGO
August 25, 1944: Jim Guisti, son of Mr. & Ms. A. Guisti, departed Tuesday to begin training at San Mateo, Cal. as a cadet midshipman in the merchant marine, a training program for naval officers. Upon graduation he will be a navy ensign.
August 215, 1944: Mrs. Louis Byers has returned from San Francisco, where she had been visiting with her husband who is now in the service. During her absence, her sons Jimmie and Jerry stayed in Lamoille with their grandparents, Mr.& Mrs. James Byers.
August 29, 1944: Ten men were granted citizenship at a hearing before Jude James Dysart Monday. The hearing was conducted by Del L. Sullivan, officer in charge of immigration and naturalization. Those receiving citizenship papers were: Jean Borda, Jose Carrillo, Serapio Chanchotena, Eugenio Gabiola, Henry Ispisua, Julian Jayo, Louis Lespade, Gus Louis Paoli, Hans Max Teichman, Manuel Urriola.
August 30, 1944: The mule gives way to the electric locomotive. For the past three or four years, the Rip Van Winkle Mining company has used mules in the operation of its mine at Lone Mountain. The animals have been willing workers, contrary to the general belief that mules are stubborn beasts. However, the electric locomotive, recently installed, is doing the work and the management is now offering the mules for sale. There are two mules, both to be sold as “time marches on.”
50 YEARS AGO
August 25, 1969: Sizzling steaks and all the trimmings, a variety of professional entertainment and the crowning of a new Miss Elko County highlight Elko’s annual Pep Rally tonight, traditional County Fair Week kick-off. Mahogany broiled boneless steaks will start coming off the grill at 6 p.m. cooked by members of the Elko Civic Club. Miss Elko hopefuls include Pam Johnson, sponsored by Elko Soroptimist Club; Angela West, sponsored by the Elko Jaycees; Robyn L. McClure, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce; Renea Aranguena, sponsored by the Basque Club; Dianne Cunningham, sponsored by the Lions Club; Patsy Herman, sponsored by the Elko Civic Club; Sally Ann Galvin, sponsored by the Carlin Lions Club, and Randy McCarty, sponsored by the Elko Elks. Reigning queen, Teryl Christean will crown her successor.
August 26, 1969: Sales of homesites adjacent to Elko’s new municipal golf course were started here this week by HMC Corporation, developer of Elko’s newest subdivision, Century Hills. A spokesman for HMC, a corporation made up of Fred Harris, Mike Marfisi and Mark Chilton, said sales will be conducted through local real estate brokers.
August 26, 1969: More than twenty-five percent of the angling pressure at Ruby Marsh is from out-of-state fishermen again showing how news of good fishing gets around. Data from previous angler questionnaires show the phenomenal pressure increase. In 1957, total reported angling pressure was 8,008 angler days. This increased to 11,934 in 1963. By comparison, total angler days have almost tripled since 1963, with 34,213 reported in 1968.
August 30, 1969: Mr. & Mrs. Lewis W. Caple of Elko announce the engagement of their daughter, Gayle Sandra to Steven Turner Parish, son of Mr. & Mrs. Howard G. Parish of Buhl, Idaho. Miss Caple is a graduate of Elko High School and Baltimore Institute and is employed at Elko General Hospital. Parish is a graduate of Filer High School and University of Idaho at Moscow and is employed by Semenza, Kottinger and McMullen Accounting.
25 YEARS AGO:
August 25, 1994: Rebuilding was on the minds of Elko High School’s football coaches this summer but, with the help of four players transferring to Elko this fall, reloading may be a more appropriate term. Elko began tryouts August 15 with practices that included four new players – Cory Thacker from Carlin, Mike Ostrander from Spring Creek, Sam Sterling from Douglas and Mike Miles from Arizona. All four will be on the Indians’ varsity squad, according to head coach Bob Milligan.
August 27, 1994: Elko writer and radio personality Lin Anderson has been named to Red Lion Inn and Casino’s marketing department, according to Norval Nelson, executive vice president for McClaskey Enterprises Inc. Anderson is responsible for maintaining and enhancing the hotel’s involvement in the Elko area as well as assisting in ongoing and future hotel promotions, Nelson said.
August 29, 1994: Nevada Wildlife Commissioners officially closed most of Elko County to chukar hunting this season during its meeting Saturday in Reno, reported Mike Gallagher this morning. Gallagher is president of Nevada Chukars Unlimited and has been campaigning for a closure of the chukar season to allow his group’s transplant operation a better chance of success. Gallagher said he was pleased with the wildlife commission’s decision and said he hoped it would mark a rebound in the local chukar numbers.
August 29, 1994: Elko’s Ruby View Golf Course will hold the women’s state amateur golf tournament Tuesday through Sept. 1, and northern Nevada champion Celia Collins of Elko will be looking to become the first local golfer to win the state title. This is only the third time since 1970 the state tournament has been held in Elko, according to tournament chairman Barb Galloway.
August 31, 1994: Cortez Gold’s team won Elko’s 11th annual Miners Shootout, which was held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Range. Cortez’ team consisted of Don Smales, Carlos Guzman, Justin Duncan, John Bunch and Jack Cooney. Finishing second was Newmont No. 1. Members were Ted Minton, Chuck Andrea, Mike Holt, Shawn Wilson and Mike Dootson.
