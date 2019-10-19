125 YEARS AGO
October 13, 1894: James Russell, Geo. Bird and Abner Wiseman are three good men to send to the Legislature.
———
Elko is to have a brass band. Our devil, Caesar, has talked nothing but brass band, for a week. He is going to blow a horn in the new organization.
———
Miss Ruth Triplett departs on tonight’s train for Tecoma, to take charge of the school at that place.
———
More new scholars have arrived in town to take advantage of our excellent school.
100 YEARS AGO
October 13, 1919: A two o’clock this afternoon in the judge’s chambers, occurred the wedding of two popular young people from the northern part of the county, Miss Verna Horn to Lee Reborse, Judge Taber officiating in the presence of the immediate members of the family. The bride is the daughter of Mr.& Mrs. Barney Horn of Aura. The groom is one of the younger farmers between Whiterock and Aura, and has built his bride a cozy home on his ranch, where they will live.
October 15, 1919: RUBY VALLEY: Stella Wines, one of our home girl teachers, has accepted a position in the Lurline District. With her uncle, Louie Sharp, she visited Elko Saturday.
October 17, 1919: N.W. Parker, of the Albatross garage, returned this morning from Reno with a new Buick roadster for Ford & Wright. Mr. Parker returned by the regular Overland Trail, along the railroad, and says that the road is in good condition, as he made the trip in less than a day and a half from Reno.
75 YEARS AGO
October 13, 1944: Airplane Stamp 3 in War Ration Book Three may be used for buying one pair of rationed shoes beginning November 1, 1944, the Nevada District Office of Price Administration said today.
———
Work will be commenced shortly upon the enlargement of the Commercial hotel cafe dining room. The café is going to be extended into the section of the building now occupied by the Blohm Jewelry shop. The jewelry shop will be moved across the street to occupy the store space, next to the Hatupis brothers shoe shop.
October 17, 1944: A son was born to Mr. & Mrs. Frank Lespade of Elko at the local hospital last night. The baby has been named Richard Louis.
October 19, 1944: Many combat men will receive the Purple Heart as the war tempo increases, but few will equal the record of Lt. Leo M. Paoletti, AAF navigator, who had three bestowed upon him – all within the short period of six weeks. A native of Elko, Nev., Paoletti was on a B-17 over Austria when he had his first narrow escape from death. Ack-ack fragments caused an astradome to collapse and severely injure his hands, while luckily his flak suit defected some shell fragments which struck his chest. Then two weeks later, after convincing medical authorities he was well enough to fly again, Paoletti’s legs were struck by enemy flak over the same target. Three weeks later while raiding Rumanian oil fields, Paoletti was again injured when a 20 mm shell exploded inside the plane. Lt. Paoletti suffered loss of speech for two months due to head injuries suffered in his third brush with death.
50 YEARS AGO
October 16, 1969: It’s student body election time at Elko Community College, with the balloting deadline for the part-time students tonight and the full-time students will vote tomorrow in the student lounge. Student body office candidates are: president – Lewis Grimes, Torrey Sheen and Dick Prunty; vice president – Fred Beitia and Louis Carey; secretary – Brenda Bigelow and Pamela Miglioretto; treasurer – Judy Salicchi and Verdene Monson; full-time girl representative – Sheryl Munger; full-time boy representative – Scott Munger; Part-time representative – John Beitia.
October 17, 1969: Sen. Howard W. Cannon will be the principal speaker during a public dedication ceremony Monday of two flood control structures northwest of Elko. If the weather improves sufficiently to allow an outdoor gathering, the dedication is planned at the site of the Fifth Street Wash Dam, about half a mile north of the city on Fifth Street. If the weather continues as wet as this week, it will be held in the Commercial Hotel. The two floodwater retarding dams were built under SCS supervision, with the city contributing $12,000 for site acquisition and preliminary surveys.
October 18, 1969: Maribeth Mitchell, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Doug Mitchell of Jiggs, a varsity Cheerleader and a senior at Elko High School, was crowned Queen of the annual Homecoming celebration at Warrior Field. Princesses are Billie Sue Evans, Susan Glaser, Debbie Johnson and Janet Wright. The announcement of Miss Mitchell’s selection as Queen was made by co-captain Gene Gustin, who along with co-captain Layne Kenley, presented her with a tiara, trophy and red roses. Among the highlights was a spectacular halftime show performed by the Pep E drill team and Elko’s “Band of Indians”. Also the “E” on the hill south of town was lighted by a group of alumni under the direction of Dick Armuth, Paul Rogers and Al Mendoza. The lighting of the “E” has, through the years, become a regular features of Homecoming.
25 YEARS AGO
October 13, 1994: Boxscore for the opening weekend of deer season: Better than average hunter success; four hunters wounded in various shooting accidents; five hunters fined for fish and game violations; three hunters fined for trespassing; one car and trailer abandoned for the winter under five feet of snow at Hummingbird Springs.
October 15, 1994: Awesome clutch, explosive, well prepared and division leaders. That was how some described Elko High School’s varsity football team after the Indians crushed Reed 35-3, last night in their showdown for Nevada AAA League’s Division I lead, and possibly the title. The whipping began on the opening kickoff when senior Mitch Jones electrified the crowd of about 3,000 by sprinting for a 95 yard touchdown return. Elko’s defense contained Reed’s dive plays most of the night. Tackles Scott Glennon and Jeff Little led the way. Coaches said Darrin Glass at cornerback played his best game of the year, and linebackers Dusty Johnson, Clayton Nutting and William Chandler made several crushing tackles for losses. Nicole Nutting, daughter of Lyle and Pat Nutting, was announced as the Elko High School Homecoming Queen at halftime. The senior was accompanied by her brothers, Lonnie and Chief Nutting.
October 19, 1994: “Everything is falling into place” for the Elko/Te-Moak Powwow, which starts Friday evening at the Elko Colony Gymnasium, powwow committee chairman Ladybird Jack said today. “We’re still expecting 300 to 400 dancers and 15 drums,” she said. The parades grand marshals will be members of the family of the late traditional Chief Frank Temoke Sr., and their entries will be followed by a vehicle carrying Marie Bill, who at the age 111 is the oldest living Western Shoshone.
