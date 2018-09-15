125 YEARS AGO
September 16, 1893: Ice a quarter of an inch thick formed Wednesday morning.
———
Dave Casper leaves on Monday for San Francisco to select his fall and winter stock of goods.
———
Surveyor McClellen and J.S. Gardner laid off the site for the new Episcopal church Thursday, and work on the foundation will commence the first of next week.
———
W.T. Crane of South Fork, sent to the Free Press office yesterday a branch of a crab-apple tree containing 26 apples, the branch being but 21 inches long. He also sent in a big double-headed turnip that weighed five pounds and measured 27 inches in circumference. These are just ordinary samples of what he raises on his South Fork ranch.
———
Miss Lou Craighead went up to Wells Sunday for the purpose of taking charge of the primary department of the Wells school.
100 YEARS AGO
September 16, 1918: E.B. Butler has sold his ranch on the North Fork to Harney Horn and the deal was closed Saturday, immediate possession being taken. Mr. Horn has been identified with the northern part of the county so long the he knows the value of land on the North Fork, among the best in the county, and his new ranch is but a few miles from where he has been living for a great number of years.
September 20, 1918: The local exemption board has received notice of two calls for men, the first for seven men on September 30, who will be sent to Fort Logan, Colo. The second call is for 11 men on October 7th, to be sent to Camp Lewis. Both of these calls will be filled from the remaining men of class one, in the first draft, and which will exhaust all the names.
September 21, 1918: Quite a number of Wells people were down last evening to see the war picture at the opera house last night, among them being Mrs. H.A. Agee, the Misses Tannihill, Nevada Agee, Teressa Agee, Ramona Haymond and Velma Sue Green.
September 22, 1918: Newton Crumley appeared in the justice court this morning and entered a plea of guilty to killing sagehens on the day before the open season and was fined $50.00. The hearing of the other Jarbidge men, A.L. Perry and Jess Powell, who entered a plea of not guilty, is being held this afternoon.
75 YEARS AGO
September 20, 1943: Skyrocketed by large purchases, made through big business concerns operating in Elko county, the Third War Loan Drive reached $420,000 today, according to an announcement made by Ira Pearce, county chairman. “It looks like we’ll make it all right,” said Pearce, “but it means that every little purchaser must do his part, even if it is only an $18.75 bond. The big amounts have pushed us up near the goal, but the last $180,000 might be hard to get unless everyone does his share.”
———
If you have purchased a war bond in the Third War Loan Drive in Elko, you will be admitted free to the spectacular picture “So Proudly We Hail”, which will be shown at the Hunter theatre Saturday night. The picture will be in the nature of a “midnight bond review”, the show starting at 11 o’clock. Manager John J. Hunter of the theater has distributed tickets to the banks, post office, etc. wherever bonds are sold, to be given to those persons what have bought bonds during the drive.
September 21, 1943: The Kearns ranch, 56 miles north of Elko, near the Elko-Mountain City highway, has been purchased by Newton Crumley, Sr. and Lt. Col. Newton Crumley, Jr., from William L. Vogler. Vogler has been in possession of the ranch for about five months, having purchased it from the Kearns interest of Salt Lake City. The ranch, with about 4,000 acres, has complete water, forest and grazing rights. Cattle and horses, equipment, etc. went with the ranch. This is the third ranch purchased by the Crumleys recently, as they bought the Bellinger and Evans ranches in the same vicinity from W.W. Whitaker not many months ago.
September 22, 1943: Mrs. Verle Norquist has assumed her duties as part-time secretary to George L. Turcott, high school principal. A former Elko county teacher, Mrs. Norquist took up her new duties on Sept. 11.
50 YEARS AGO
September 14, 1968: Elk Mayor Frank Weinrauch this week sent out letters to the Nevada Congressional delegation reviewing the city’s problems as a result of United Airlines’ plan to discontinue service here.
September 17, 1968: Northern Elko County ranchers, members of the Elko Chamber of Commerce highway committee and U. S. Forest Service officials yesterday completed a 270-mile tour in connection with a proposed new highway across the northern end of the county. Most of the 22 people in the party were ranchers who have taken a position opposing the highway proposal, which involves the construction of a two-lane paved roadway from the Mountain City Highway across the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers to Murphy’s Hot Springs in southern Idaho, where it would link with a paved highway to be built by Idaho. A Forest Service spokesman said the proposal covers a 12-15 year program of construction at an estimated cost of $6-7 million.
September 18, 1968: Overall registration at the Elko Community College is “progressing nicely” and shows a substantial number of students enrolled in the college transfer program, Richard D. Lynch, new college president, announced today. Lynch noted that to date, 114 students have been enrolled in vocational, community service and college transfer courses; including 10 students enrolled in high school courses and 17 enrolled in English as a Second Language.
25 YEARS AGO
September 17, 1993: At least 182 people are expected to attend the reunion of Lamoille area country schools tomorrow in the old Lamoille Elementary School, now called Lamoille Ranchers’ Center, reports Ella May Bottari. Bottari reminds people to bring written autobiographies to be included in a booklet and sent to students and teachers of Lamoille Elementary school and Fort Halleck, Pappas, Valley View, Humboldt, Rabbit Creek and Patty Ryan rural schools.
September 20, 1993: For the seventh time, Tom Poulsen was the fastest two-legged competitor in the annual Man-Mule Race. This year he covered nine miles in 57 minutes and five seconds and had hot pursuit by Elko High School student Ryan Butler, who finished only three seconds slower. And for the second year in a row, Sheila Jeary rode the fastest horse, Kiss of the Shaw, owned by Suzie Creek Arabians. Jessie, the fastest mule, was ridden by Bonnie lee. The fastest mountain bike rider was Paul Gossi and Maggie Safford was the fastest woman on a bike.
September 22, 1993: Rayrock Yellowknife Resources today received the 1993 Dupont/Conoco Environmental Leadership award for its reclamation programs at three northern Nevada mines, including Dee Gold in Elko County. Along with the honors for the Toronto-based company, Dupont/Conoco will donate $40,000 to Northern Nevada Community College for science lab equipment on Rayrock’s behalf.
