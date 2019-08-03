125 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1894: A.J. Davidson, who has been employed in the express office here for the past year or more, has been appointed agent.
He is a first-class man and knows the express business thoroughly. His appointment is a good one.
July 28, 1894: Henry Young of Pleasant Valley, has gone to Carson to enter upon his duties as Captain of the guard at the Mint.
100 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1919: The Rebekahs will give a public lawn and card party at the home of E.M. Steninger on Monday evening, August 4th, to which all are invited. Cards and light refreshments.
August 1, 1919: Ground squirrels, the destructive little rodents which each year damage Elko county crops to the extent of several hundreds of thousands of dollars, were the subject of discussion at a meeting of the Northeastern Nevada Agricultural board of which H.C .Coryell is chairman and S.M. Wolf is secretary, held in Wells.
August 1, 1919: The carelessness of hunters has already this season caused the loss of two cows on the Hunter ranch west of Elko, according to Fritz Kleiner, who was in town today. Hereafter hunters and fishermen will be excluded from the ranch entirely, Kleiner says, as cattle are too valuable to their owners and beef is too scarce and high everywhere to be slaughtered in such a way.
75 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1944: Leaving for induction into the army today were James B. Morse, George O. Krandall, Warner P. Premo, Tom Pappas, Edmund E. Anderson, Leo H. Thacker, Eugene P. Fordin, Keith C. Brown, Theodore R. Blohm, from the local board and the following transferred from other boards: George D. Driskell, Albert H. Brennan. Adam A. Larios and Jess S. Wixom left from the Twin Falls and Salt Lake City boards.
July 28, 1944: A sharp drop in the price of tungsten has led to the closing of the tungsten mine at Harrison Pass, which was leased to the Knowles Brothers. George Ogilvie, one of the owners, says there are no plans for its immediate operation. Mill machinery has been removed.
August 2, 1944: A.C. Bigham, new owner of the Mayer hotel, and Robert E. Ellis, who will manage the hotel, have arrived in Elko. Bigham said today that he will have an announcement of proposed improvements tomorrow.
August 3, 1944: The name of the Mayer Hotel will be changed to Stockmens Hotel, A. C. Bigham, new owner of the hotel, announced today.
August 3, 1944: Mr. & Mrs. Erwin Griswold and daughters Helen and Marilyn motored to Starr Valley Sunday to spend the day visiting at the Frank Winchell ranch.
50 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1969: An hour-long television show commemorating Elko’s 100th birthday will be shown in Salt Lake City, Boise and Reno early next month, according to an announcement today from Oren Probert, chairman of the Elko Centennial Committee. The presentation will be narrated by Ray Gardner of radio station KELK and include appearances by Probert and Elko Mayor Frank Weinrauch. Musical numbers will be offered by Lowell Swendseid and Susan Grenfelder and by Jackie Hood and Patricia and Mary Lyon.
July 31, 1969: Elko city officials tried bleaching it out, soaking it out and scrubbing it out, and finally began to smell victory over a thick, putrid coating of rancid grease deposited on the 4th St. hill yesterday afternoon when a load of meat scraps was spilled at the top of the grade. Rivers of assorted liquids and grease from about twenty 50-gallon barrels of scraps had cascaded down the hillside between Court & Pine after the accident, leaving a thick slimy coating on the roadway. Also cascading down the hillside had been one lone barrel, which ended its journey abruptly by crashing into the left rear of a car parked at the bottom of the hill by Leora Bernadot.
The Bernadot car is reportedly the first motor vehicle in Northern Nevada to be bruised by a 50-gallon barrel. The scraps were apparently to be taken to Reno for processing.
August 2, 1969: Cousins repeated wedding vows with brothers as Miss Mary Louise Turner became the bride of Norman L. Culley and Miss Heidi Mae Turner became the bride of Richard L. Culley in double ring ceremonies July 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Mallea officiated at the double ceremony.
25 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1994: Larry Furrh’s luck held yesterday as he walked away from the accident scene after crashing his Cessna 180 airplane into a moving truck on Mountain City Highway.
The plane clipped trees near Perry Crane and Rigging on West Cedar Street before coming down on the northbound lanes of Mountain City Highway and bouncing across the roadway into the path of a United Van Lines semi-tractor trailer. Elko police said truck driver Grant Jones of Ogden, Utah noticed the plane coming in low. The truck left 60 feet of skid marks before impact. Jones and passenger Kelly Perea of Roy, Utah, were uninjured. The Elko Fire Department report said Furrh broke his arm and sustained scalp and facial lacerations. Nevertheless, Furrh walked away from the accident.
July 30, 1994: Over 400 dancers from throughout the country came to Elko to participate in this year’s Native American Festival, according to Festival Chairman Lois Whitney.
August 3, 1994: A defense funding bill approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee includes a measure to block funding for a proposed Air Force bombing range and calls for negotiations with Duck Valley tribes. “If the wording stays in the final bill, then this bombing range is dead,” said Doug McConnaughey, tribal advocate for the Shoshone and Paiutes at the Duck Valley Indian Reservation at Owyhee on the Nevada-Idaho border.
August 3, 1994: Northern Nevada Community College and Job Opportunities in Nevada (JOIN) have joined forces to create jobs and build a house with their Carpenter Skills Program. “It’s part of our mission to train people for vocations,” said NNCC Vice President of Student Affairs Stan Aiazzi, “What better experience can we give them than on-the-job training. NNCC Foundation Trustee Paul Sawyer has been working with local businesses such as Lespade Construction, Lesbo Construction, Charlie See of Elko Tree Service, and Jim Grenfell of Humboldt Ready Mix to provide supplies for the project.
