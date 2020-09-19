Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
September 14, 1895: The practice of leaving old hoops in the middle of the street should be stopped. It is liable to lead to a run-away or a serious accident.
E.R. Miller, the successful bidder for the erection of the high school building, arrived from Caldwell, Idaho, on Sunday night’s train, and bright and early Monday morning was looking over the field. Tuesday he entered into a contract to build the high school building for $7,420, the original plans having been changed a little. The changes, however, are of a minor character, and will not mar the looks of the building. The building is to be completed by January 1st, 1896.
The brick for the high school building will be burned at the old brick yard back of the Rand house.
100 YEARS AGOSeptember 13, 1920: Tonight, in the courthouse, there will be a special meeting of the city council, and the taxpayers of this city at which meeting there will be discussed the purchase of the Elko Water Works. The interests of the town demand that this meeting be largely attended. Progressive citizens realize that the future of Elko, industrially, depends upon the water that will be available for use by industries that will come here, provided sufficient water can be assured them.
Twenty students entered the Wells high school this term. The faculty of Wells high school consists of W.J. Freed, principal, Misses Reed and Armstrong, teachers.
75 YEARS AGOSeptember 18, 1945: The climax to the softball season was the defeat of the Commercial hotel team by the Knights of Pythias by a score of 8 to 7. Rudy Zuber, manager, says that the game was the best of the season, “the players being on their toes to make every action count while the fans enjoyed the see-saw game until Jay Kump crossed the plated for the winning run.”
September 19, 1945: Soon to return to his home in Tuscarora is Captain Charles F. Van Norman, the first man to be drafted from Elko. His draft number was No. 5. Word of his early return home from Europe was received recently by his wife, the former Della Pattani and their son Robin of Tuscarora. Since V-E Day, Captain Van Norman has been in command of a number of men and Germans in the maintenance of supplies for 37 or more German hospitals.
50 YEARS AGOSeptember 14, 1970: Elko’s official temperature dropped this morning to the 22-degree mark to designate the end of a frost-free season that started last June 11. Elko’s temperature was somewhat warmer, however, than a chilly 15 degrees posted in Winnemucca this morning to lay claim to “honors” there as the coldest spot in the nation.
September 18, 1970: Joel Petty, a 1968 graduate of Elko High School, will be in the starting line-up for the University of Nevada, Reno tomorrow when the Wolf Pack opens the 1970 season. Petty, who played end and was the punter for the Indians, will be in the Pack’s defensive backfield. The 6-0, 175-pound gridder, “red-shirted” last season and is listed as a sophomore in eligibility.
25 YEARS AGOSeptember 13, 1995: Northern Nevada Community College officially became Great Basin College Friday after a vote of the University and Community College System of Nevada Board of Regents. GBC President Tom Remington said there were several reasons the college wanted to change its name. “When people hear ‘northern Nevada’ they traditionally think of the Reno, Sparks and Carson City areas. Great Basin better captures the spirit of what our service area is. The college service area covers 45,000 square miles.” “The Great Basin extends further than our service area, but we’re in the heart of it,” said Remington’s assistant Val Easterly.
September 14, 1995: The rivalry Elko County has waited for three years begins tomorrow when the Elko and Spring Creek High School varsity football teams tangle for the first time in history. While a large crowd is expected for the inaugural clash, neither coach approaches it as a vital matchup. While the game has no impact on the eventual outcome of the schools’ races for post season play, Coach Reeder noted anticipation is running high. Elko coach Bob Milligan said the series is a good one for both schools, especially since Spring Creek is projected to have enough students to jump up to the AAA league in a few years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!