Rewrite: News from past issues

75 YEARS AGOSeptember 18, 1945: The climax to the softball season was the defeat of the Commercial hotel team by the Knights of Pythias by a score of 8 to 7. Rudy Zuber, manager, says that the game was the best of the season, “the players being on their toes to make every action count while the fans enjoyed the see-saw game until Jay Kump crossed the plated for the winning run.”

September 19, 1945: Soon to return to his home in Tuscarora is Captain Charles F. Van Norman, the first man to be drafted from Elko. His draft number was No. 5. Word of his early return home from Europe was received recently by his wife, the former Della Pattani and their son Robin of Tuscarora. Since V-E Day, Captain Van Norman has been in command of a number of men and Germans in the maintenance of supplies for 37 or more German hospitals.

50 YEARS AGOSeptember 14, 1970: Elko’s official temperature dropped this morning to the 22-degree mark to designate the end of a frost-free season that started last June 11. Elko’s temperature was somewhat warmer, however, than a chilly 15 degrees posted in Winnemucca this morning to lay claim to “honors” there as the coldest spot in the nation.