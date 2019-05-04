125 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1894: The heavy wind of Wednesday was the fore-runner of a snow storm which struck Elko Thursday night. The ground was covered with a coating of the beautiful yesterday morning.
———
Ahern’s big wagons loaded on Tuesday with 12 tons of flour and two tons of merchandise for Hamilton, White Pine. They will return in two weeks for another load.
———
The Austin Reveille says a band of 500 horses, the property of N.H. Mason, of Mason valley, passed north of Austin yesterday on the way to Elko, where they will be ranged the coming summer. The horses are in charge of six men. There are two wagons in the outfit and the horses hitched to the same were the finest seen in town for many a day.
———
A number of sheep shearers arrived from the west Wednesday night.
———
Elko has a new doctor, Dr. S. McDowell from Paris, Missouri, having decided to locate here.
———
Ben Craighead is receiving fresh strawberries every morning, which he retails at 25 cents a box.
100 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1919: Harry Ray has secured the agency for the famous Hupmobile car, and has a shipment of cars now on the road, their arrival being expected daily. He has leased a warehouse and will push the sale of these cars this season.
———
The fishing season opens next Thursday, and the county clerk reports that up to this morning but 58 fishing licenses had been taken out. The streams south of the railroad are reported clear, but north of the track the water is still muddy.
April 30, 1919: Yesterday was the first celebration Elko has had since the state went dry, and not a single man was seen on the streets under the influence of liquor. And the good part of it was that everybody seemed to be having as good a time, but in a more orderly manner. During the evening evidence of a “blind pig” could be seen.
———
Eddie Murphy, who has been attending business college at Oakland during the past year, has returned for his summer vacation, and will go out to the ranch in Starr Valley.
May 2, 1919: L.C. McKenzie, one of the boys from Rowland, who served in the army over in France, has returned and has gone out to his ranch in the northern part of the county.
75 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1944: Tuning up for the state meet to be held in Reno in two weeks, nine high schools Saturday staged an exciting affair at the Yerington 20-30 Relays with Elko nosing out to Reno for first place by a half-point. Gleaning part revenge for their one-point by the Huskies in the state basketball tournament, the Elkoites copped a fourth place in the relay a fractional edge over the Reno team.
———
The city councilmen will open bids for work at the city park at their regular meeting Wednesday night. Considerable cement work is planned by the city at the park this year, according to Supervisor C.W. Paul. No trees will be planted until the curbs are in, and it will be too late for planting this year, he said. The council will also appoint a new assistant clerk at the regular meeting. Miss Lucille Johnston has resigned and Miss Lois Brehe is now the city clerk. The assistant will take office on May 15.
———
May 2, 1944: According to George G. Shweis, director of the state division of plant industry, final arrangements have been concluded with the U.S. Bureau of Entomology and Plant Quarantine, the measures against the insect menace to Nevada crops, principally Mormon crickets and grasshoppers, will be carried on again this year as a means of protecting and furthering maximum wartime food production, it was announced here yesterday at the offices of the Nevada state department of agriculture.
———
May 4, 1944: Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Brown have just received word that their son, Robert Brown, has passed highest in his group for training in the air force. He chose to be a navigator. He is taking training at Santa Ana, Calif., but will soon be transferred for additional training.
———
50 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1969: Flapper the friendly dolphin entertained Elko Shopping Plaza patrons Saturday and Sunday with such routines as portraying a living submarine and reaching for “fish.” Reportedly the most traveled dolphin in the world, Flapper was the first dolphin to travel to Elko.
———
April 30, 1969: Wrecked cars from the Carlin dump are being used to foil flooding Maggie Creek in the canyon six miles north of Carlin, according to Harold Rasmussen, District No. 3 highway maintenance engineer from Elko. When it was reported to Rasmussen that melting snows had swollen the streams to the point it was undercutting the state’s new road serving upstream ranches and the Newmont mine, he used the only materials available on quick notice to save the road.
———
May 2, 1969: Nevada Rock and Sand Co. Las Vegas, won a $990,477 State Highway contract Thursday to build a 6.7 miles on State Route 51 between North Fork and Wild Horse reservoir in Elko County. The project, which re-routs the highway around the reservoir, was made necessary by rising waters caused by the increased height of the new dam.
———
25 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1994: A volunteer effort to remove graffiti from the Ninth Street Bridge is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police Chief Bob Songer said about 30 high school students are expected to participate as well as Mayor Jim Polkinghorne, city councilmen and representatives of the police, fire and parks departments.
———
May 2, 1994: Elko boys finished fourth and the girls finished sixth in the Carson Invitational Track Meet held Saturday in Carson City. However, the teams did establish three new school records during the meet, with junior Ryan Buttler setting a new mark in the 3,200-meter run; junior Shay Vivian breaking the high jump record and the boys’ 3,200-meter relay team establishing a new standard.
May 3, 1994: the harsh winter of 1992-93 almost eliminated the chukar population from northeastern Nevada. But through the efforts of Nevada Chukars Unlimited (NCU) and Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), the bird is making a comeback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.