125 YEARS AGO
September 22, 1894: Three tramps broke into Hugh Sheridan’s house last Saturday and stole three suits of clothes, a new overcoat, a pair of shoes and a nickel watch. Hugh was at work on the railroad track above town, and discovered his loss when he returned home at night. Surmising that they had gone west with their booty, Hugh took the first train to Carlin, where he captured two of the burglars and recovered his clothes. The third man got away with the shoes and watch.
———
Reckhart & Froelich’s saloon has received a thorough renovating, and is muchly improved in looks thereby.
———
Len Wines of Ruby Valley, who was in town Monday, informed us that many cattle are dying in Ruby Valley from a strange disease, supposed to have been brought into the valley by cattle shipped from California. The Griswold Brothers lost some 40 head; Joseph Smith 15; Halleck Cattle Company 65 or 70; C.W, Grover 6, and A.G. Dawley 4.
100 YEARS AGO
September 22, 1919: Another real estate transaction involving more than $50,000 was closed last Saturday when Tracy Fairchild and sons purchased the Will Young ranch near Tuscarora. This is considered one of the best ranches in that section of the county, and possession will be given the first of the coming month.
September 24, 1919: Ruby Valley — A quiet wedding took place at the Griswold home last Saturday when the last single daughter, Miss Amy, was united in marriage to Lieut. Paul Lee. May her married life be like her fair native valley; have few clouds, but many bright and sunny days.
———
A lot of our citizens got up early Tuesday morning to go down to the depot in hopes of seeing the president. Foolish people.
September 26, 1919: Tomorrow the freshies of the high school will whitewash the big “E” on the mountain south of town. This has not been done for a couple of years, owing to the war but it is the unwritten law of the school that each freshman class must keep the big block letter in condition. This letter is one of the largest in the state and built on the side of a mountain so that is can be seen for miles from the valley. The freshies will be directed by the sophs and the two classes will go to the summit by car, and from there reach the “E” on foot.
———
A big new concrete dam is being installed in the river just below the hot creek bridge by Henderson & Griswold to take the place of the old willow dam that was washed out last spring. This dam will supply water for the old Moody ranch west of town.
75 YEARS AGO
September 22, 1944: Summer gave way to fall today. Apparently reluctant to admit the new season, summer went out with a nasty wind storm yesterday. But today beautiful fall weather prevailed, with cool mornings and nights, while the temperature rose during mid-day.
September 25, 1944: Sheila Waage, daughter of Mr.& Mrs. Selmer Waage, lost her new kitten, Carrots, one evening. Later as Mrs. Dale Bell and her daughters were on their way to the show, they saw Carrots on the street in front of the Commercial hotel, rescued him, and phoned Sheila to come after him. And thus, the kitten’s evening adventure ended without mishap.
You have free articles remaining.
———
The Carlin student body elected their officers for the coming term, Friday afternoon in assembly. For president, Billy Johnston; vice president, Richard Piccinini; secretary and treasurer, Marion Piccinini. Cheer leaders were Nadine Fitzgerald, Marion Piccinini, and Rene O’Doan.
———
Stanley Mour, Elko high school student, celebrated his seventeenth birthday Saturday with a dinner at the Commercial Hotel for a group of his friends. Those present were: Mrs. Rose Mour, and the Misses Shirley Combs, Joan Reinhart, Lorraine Paoletti, Shirley Keller, Gedney Gallagher, and Alice Gabiola; and Messrs. Manford Glock, Donald Fields, Gene Wunderlich, Delbert Paul, Max Wignall and Albert Mour.
September 28, 1944: Mrs. William Hess, whose husband has the Lamoille honey factory, has returned to her home in California. She was accompanied by her small son, Dickie. Mr. Hess will remain in Lamoille a short time until the honey season closes.
50 YEARS AGO
September 23, 1969: A probe into solving the need for improved air service for Elko developed into a demand for investigation of the adequacy of all types of passenger transportation service being provided the community, at a meeting of the Elko Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee held at the Ranchinn yesterday noon.
September 25, 1969: Formal groundbreaking ceremonies were conducted yesterday in the excavation at Fourth and Idaho Streets for the new Elko branch of the First National Bank of Nevada.
———
Elko and Lowry High School of Winnemucca, both carrying 2-1 season records will clash tomorrow night at Warrior Field in a Northern Nevada “AA” Conference football game. The two schools have long been rivals on the athletic field and due to the rivalry most of the games have been hard-fought and gone right down to the wire. Elko head coach Matt Trontel looks for another game in that same pattern tomorrow night.
September 27, 1969: The Lamoille Mizpah Society met at the church for their first meeting since the summer recess. Hostesses, Armanda Buzzetti and Jessie Harmer served a delicious dessert luncheon to the following members: Hazel Behn, Mildred Byers, Marion Blume, Addie Flowers, Kathleen Mattice, Virginia Johns, Evelyn Siri and guest, and Kathy Brientenstein. The meeting was conducted by President Virginia Johns, who also gave the devotional.
25 YEARS AGO
September 22, 1994: Elko City Councilmen last week voted to spend up to $75,000 constructing wetlands on the southeast banks of the Humboldt River, between the river and Bullion Road. No one spoke in favor of the plan, ordered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but only John Ellison voted against it. Constructing the wetlands was the price the city agreed to pay in exchange for a permit to build the Errecart Boulevard bridge. The Corps said that since the bridge footings eliminated wetlands, they must be replaced.
September 23, 1994: “Everything’s a go” for tomorrow’s fencing project at Kelley Spring, Assemblyman John Carpenter said this morning. Carpenter said people will be coming from across Nevada and other states for the project, engineered to protect the spring from being buried as ordered by the U.S. Forest Service.
September 24, 1994: The first day of school wasn’t easy for Sue Smales. It was the first day in 43 years the retired teacher wasn’t sitting in her classroom waiting to greet here new pupils. “It was sad,” Smales said. It isn’t that I wanted to go back, but it’s going to take some getting used to.” So Smales did the next best thing. She grabbed her clubs and headed for the golf course. For avid golfers like Smales, life always looks a little brighter from the ninth hole.
September 28, 1994: Tony LaMorte and Dear Old Girl had their annual reunion last Saturday in Lamoille Grove after the 17th running of the Man-Mule Race. LaMorte is still competing and won his division of the nine-mile run for men 50 to 59 years old; but Dear Old Girl, 25, who beat LaMorte three times starting in 1978, when the race was 20 miles long, confines her exercise to teaching Ruby Mountain Riding for the Handicapped Association members the art of mule riding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.