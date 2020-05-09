Rewrite: News from past issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

125 YEARS AGO

May 4, 1895: Felix Altube died in Tuscarora Tuesday and his body was taken to San Francisco Thursday by his father and brother.

The splendid vote given last Monday in favor of the establishing of a County High School shows that the people of Elko county are still loyal to the cause of education. For once, the citizens of Elko pulled together, resulting in but one vote against it in the town.

During the absence of John McFarlane and his wife Tuesday afternoon, a tramp broke into their house and stole $8 in silver. There were a good many tramps in town that day and it was impossible to get onto the right one although Johnny had his suspicions, but no arrest was made as it would have been a hard matter to prove.

100 YEARS AGOMay 5, 1920: Henry Garat was brought down yesterday from the Spanish ranch near Whiterock and left last evening for San Francisco for treatment. A few days ago he was thrown from a horse, breaking two ribs and receiving other injuries, and will join his parents on the coast until he is again able to go to work.