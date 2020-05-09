Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1895: Felix Altube died in Tuscarora Tuesday and his body was taken to San Francisco Thursday by his father and brother.
The splendid vote given last Monday in favor of the establishing of a County High School shows that the people of Elko county are still loyal to the cause of education. For once, the citizens of Elko pulled together, resulting in but one vote against it in the town.
During the absence of John McFarlane and his wife Tuesday afternoon, a tramp broke into their house and stole $8 in silver. There were a good many tramps in town that day and it was impossible to get onto the right one although Johnny had his suspicions, but no arrest was made as it would have been a hard matter to prove.
100 YEARS AGOMay 5, 1920: Henry Garat was brought down yesterday from the Spanish ranch near Whiterock and left last evening for San Francisco for treatment. A few days ago he was thrown from a horse, breaking two ribs and receiving other injuries, and will join his parents on the coast until he is again able to go to work.
May 7, 1920: Tomorrow the ranchers of Starr Valley will start war on the ground squirrels, and will distribute poison over the entire valley, and over a half mile range land outside the cultivated fields. Thousands of pounds of poisoned grain has been secured and early tomorrow morning will be spread over the valley. By co-operation it is believed that the ground squirrel pest will be eliminated as in years past they have destroyed thousands of dollars worth of grain.
May 9, 1920: The city council met last evening to take action on applications for gambling licenses and granted permits to eight persons. The following licenses were granted: Red Cigar Store, one stud poker game; Commercial Hotel, one stud poker game and one draw poker game; Mayer Hotel, one stud game; Amisted Bar, one stud game; Owl Bar, one stud and one draw poker game; Silver Brick, one stud game; Henry Long, one stud game.
75 YEARS AGOMay 3, 1945: Mayor David Dotta calls upon the people of this city to remember with thanks that the war in Europe is ended and that the loss of life will stop there, but he urges everyone to celebrate in a manner, which they think “appropriate” he also asks that they remember there is still a war against Japan, which must be won.
May 9, 1945: Lest we forget the cost to Elko county alone of the European campaign in the lives of our servicemen we list here as completely as are able from our records the names of those paying the supreme sacrifice in the European Theatre of Operations. Pvt. Welland R, Kafton, Carlin, Pvt. Donald Hennen, Lt. J.J. Gregory, Pvt. Pete Etchepare, Lt. Richad Prunty, Pfc. Millard Dick, Lee, Pfc. Clarence Hanks, Owyhee, Pvt. Sidney Jack, Owyhee, Pvt. Adam A. Larios, Sgt. Raymond Lucey, T/Sgt. G.H. “Happy” Sexton, Sgt. Walter, Clover Valley. The above list endeavors to include only men entering the service from Elko county. The following men from this county who are still missing: Lt. E.G. Butler, Lt. Vern E. Archibald, Carlin, S/Sgt. Gordon W. Wyse, Pfc. Adrian W, Mariluch, Lt. William Wunderlich, Lt. James H. Hutchinsen, Carlin, Sgt. Clarence M. Collins, Wells and Harold Bear.
50 YEARS AGOMay 3, 1970: Elko Indians threw a roadblock in the path of Reno High School’s conference title express yesterday when they defeated the Huskies,6-3, in a Northern Conference baseball game played at sunny Kump Field. The Huskies had entered the contest, just one-half game behind league-leading Carson City, but the Indians were no to be denied as they combined hitting, top-notch defense and a sparkling pitching job by senior Marc Williams to topple the Reno crew. Robbie Wunderlich had three hits for Elko and Rod George had two. No Reno batter had more than one hit.
May 4, 1970: Approximately 100 Elko area children turned out Saturday afternoon for the first annual Little People’s Parade, staged at the city softball field by the Elko Chamber of Commerce. Betty Kaiser, chairman of the event announced the following winners in the five categories included in the parade competition: Nursery Rhymes – 10 Tracy Wright, 2) Camia and Gina Boldt, 3) Jana Eldridge. Animal Characters – 1) Leah Wargo, 2) Angela, Paul and Mark Lipparelli, 3) Karen Jensen. Live Pets – 1) Leah and Hugh Turner, 2) Tracy Barnes, 3) Mike Hill. Space Age – 1) Larry Stevens and Ray Gregg, 2) Joel Chernick, 3) Lyle Jensen. Vehicles – 1) Felipe and Glynis Ghrist, 2) Kathy McClendon, 3) Cub Scout Den 4.
May 6, 1970: Demolition continued during the past week of the John Fitzgerald home at Fourth and Court Streets. The home was built in 1900 and was torn down to make way for a parking lot that will serve the new Elko branch of the First National Bank of Nevada. The house was built by Charles Gardner, an Elko carpenter, to be ready when Mr. & Mrs. Fitzgerald returned in 1901 from their honeymoon in San Francisco; and the Fitzgerald family resided in the home continuously until this spring.
25 YEARS AGOMay 3, 1995: Elko County Commissioners tomorrow will receive a request from Tony Lesperance for a grand jury investigation of issues concerning the recent public lands debate. In a letter to commissioners, Lesperance charged that the close relationship between state and federal agencies and environmental groups may represent a conspiracy against public land users. Commissioner Royce Hackworth said the commission also is scheduled to hear presentations from State Assemblyman John Marvel and ranchers Harvey Barnes and Grace Duval.
May 8, 1995: The top teams in the “A” and “B” divisions of the Elko Adult Coed Volleyball League in 1995 were recognized Saturday following the season-ending tournament. Awards given were (“A” Division) Sheila Peterson of Wilson & Barrows, first in regular-season play and second in the tournament; Wes Walker, Brebeau Kennels, second in league, first in the tournament; Brett Pearson, Elko Athletic Club, third in league and the tournament; (“B” Division) Jim Smales, Bar ZY Ranch, first in league and tournament; Tony Jake, Pizza Barn/Elko Trophy, third in league, second in tournament; and Bill Skinner, Elko Diagnostic Imaging, second in league, third in tournament.
