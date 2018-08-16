125 YEARS AGO
August 12, 1893: Now that haying is about over on the river, the work of fencing the railroad track has again been taken up. Frank Fernald has a crew at work opposite his ranch, and Bruce expects to begin work on his section Monday.
———
The game of base ball between the Carlin and Tuscarora nines, at Carlin, Wednesday, resulted in a victory for Carlin, by a score of 26 to 9. The full report of the game came too late for this issue.
———
Logan, Ervin, Evan Williams, and Misses Annie Curiex and May Wilkerson of Tuscarora, came to Elko by private conveyance Tuesday and went to Carlin to see the base ball game. They returned to Tuscarora Thursday afternoon.
———
A civil engineer wants to build a bridge from San Francisco to Oakland for $6,000,000.
———
Surveyor McClellan has rented the Badt building, adjoining the Free Press building, and is fitting up an office.
100 YEARS AGO
August 12, 1918: Game Warden Bachman says the people of Ruby Valley have been treated to a peculiar sight the past week in seeing the thousands of young wild duck migrate from Franklin lake to Ruby lake. For the second time in the memory of the oldest inhabitant of Ruby Valley, Franklin lake has dried up, and the little ducks have paddled three miles through the grass and over the sandbanks to the adjoining Ruby lake. So many of them have passed over the same route that they have worn packed trails and the grass is just alive with the little downy chicks.
August 13, 1918: In all probabilities both the high and grammar schools will open the second Monday in September, and the old schedule of 5 days a week will probably be adhered to, as there has found to be considerable objection to the six-day-a-week plan.
August 14, 1918: The members of the Home Guard are asked to report to the court house tomorrow morning at 8:30 to escort the new soldier boys to the train when they leave for the Reno training camp.
August 15, 1918: People who desire one of those bronze door plates, showing that a member of the family is a soldier in the army can obtain one by applying at the recruiting office in the Pioneer building.
75 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1943: Announcement was made today of the purchase of the Pete Jauregui home at 1127 Idaho St. by Cora Lee and Tom Griswold; the sale of a home located at First and Ash owned by Mr. and Mrs. Milt Ray to Antone and Ellen Primeaux; purchase of the E.W. Paul home at the corner of 1st and Oak to Joe and Caroline Capriola; and a residence owned by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Perry on 7th and Juniper to Bruce M. and Jetta T. Lane. The sales were consummated by Dora Knudson.
———
Officers of the Elko County Red Cross chapter decided at a regular meeting last night that 288 additional comfort kits will be made for the armed forces. They are badly needed and work will start immediately, it was decided. Pocket edition books are going to be badly needed for the comfort kits and Elko residents are requested to take them to the Red Cross rooms in the basement of the Elko county court house.
August 18, 1943: “What? No band for the Elko County Fair? “We’ll show these old mossbacks of Elko whether there’ll be a band or not.” “We’ll have a band of 50 pieces ready for the opening day of the fair and we’ll lead the parade, if the Queen is the only other entry in it. And what’s more we’ll play during the show to aid in seeing it will be a success.” These were the statements made in the office of the Elko Daily Free Press today by a delegation of high school students. They had read in yesterday’s fair story that there would be no opening parade, because there was no band. In a half hour that had 26 pieces signed up. This morning the number was increased to 48 and the boys promised that the band would number 50 when the fair parade is called for September 3, opening day of the show. The band will be in Levis and sombreros and the members will commence immediately to practice for the event. “Why darn it, if these kids can show such enthusiasm, there is no reason why we cannot have a creditable parade to open the show,” said one of the oldsters who had been willing to sit back and get along without a band. “The Boy and Girl Scouts, the Brownies, the American Legion and Veterans and various lodges can put marching units in the parade. No doubt the governor will be here. The queen and her attendants and all of the cowboys and cowgirls can enter. We’ll get out all the flags we can. “No parade? Say if those kids can get up a band we’ll show them that we can do our part too.”
50 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1968: Lightning yesterday afternoon struck the two-story barn on the Max Spratling Ranch in Starr Valley, and the structure was totally consumed by fire. The Spratling family reportedly was away from the ranch when the lightning struck and the same storm knocked out telephone circuits in the valley, so the barn burned without notice for some time before efforts were made to extinguish the blaze. Loss was estimated at $15,000. The fo-by-80 foot barn, and adjacent 20-by-40 foot shed and contents, including 300 bales of hay, seven saddles and other equipment were lost to the fire.
———
Thirty-two widely varied commercial and 4-H display booths will greet visitors to the 1968 Elko County Fair and Livestock Show’s exhibits at the National Guard Armory, Mary Ann Warren, general superintendent of the home arts department of the fair, noted today. All display spaces in the armory — used as an exhibit area for the first time this year — have been assigned to various local and out-of-state commercial, 4-H and non-profit organizations. In addition to the Armory, displays will be exhibited — as is traditional — in two other buildings at the fairgrounds. The Armory booths will ring the building circling the flower displays.
August 15, 1968: Members of the Elko Chamber of Commerce and other interested Elko County residents will join with U.S. Forest Service officials and ranchers from the northern part of the county Sunday for a tour of the area to be crossed by a new highway proposed by the Forest Service and protested by the ranchers. The proposed highway would cross the northern most part of the county to link the paved road at Mountain City to Murphy’s Hot Springs, Idaho, where the state plans to end a paved highway to Rogerson. The new paved access road proposed by the Forest Service would cover a distance of approximately 80 miles from Mountain City to Murphy’s Hot Springs and cross the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers along a route approximately between existing roads leading to Jarbidge from Charleston and across the Diamond A Desert. Ranchers of the area protested the location of the proposed highway, contending they would prefer to see the development on one of the existing roads.
25 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1993: Elko County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) Wednesday voted unanimously to create a seven-member technical committee to organize road projects and began eying a nickle increase in the county’s gas tax to finance the construction. The committee will be charged with studying and evaluating proposed road projects throughout the county and making recommendations to the RTC. Technical committees are designed to give equal voice to every entity in a region, so that small towns are not overshadowed by larger areas when regional transportations funds are divided up. RTC members said one option of financing the work would be to raise the county gasoline tax, currently at four cents per gallon.
———
Spectators will have a chance to see modern day mountain men this weekend when Elko’s Humboldt River Muzzleloaders club holds its second annual gathering, or “rendezvous.” The gathering starts today and prizes are to be awarded at 1 p.m. Sunday. This year’s rendezvous has been moved to a site on North Fifth Street located near the Elko Snobowl about three miles north of town. Last year’s event was held at the Spring Creek shooting range. Elko’s club formed in 1983 and currently has about 15 5o 20 active members. Shoots are usually held on the last Saturday of each month at the North Fifth Street range.
August 14, 1993: Elko’s Crystal Theatre will begin construction next week of two new screens that will turn the theatre into a five-screen complex, co-owner Tony Rudman has announced. Crystal Four is to seat 154 viewers, and Crystal Five is to seat 104. They will be part of a new building that will be connected to the existing theater. New rocker seats will be installed that tilt, rock and have cup holders in their arm rests. The new theaters also will have entrances for handicapped persons and new restrooms. The Crystal open in 1966 with one screen and the second was added in 1977. The building underwent a major renovation in 1990 to add a third screen and new ticket booth and upgrade the sound system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.