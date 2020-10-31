Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
October 26, 1895: The fine weather still continues through the nights and mornings are quite cold, the temperature reaching 8 above zero Wednesday morning.
There is a good prospect of the Elko soap mine being opened up and worked in the near future.
To-morrow will be the last Sunday you can go fishing this year, as the close season begins the 1st of November.
100 YEARS AGO
October 25, 1920: The Free Press has made arrangements with the telephone company to receive from every precinct in the county the vote in detail on the night of election and the figures will be displayed on the bulletin board in the big window.
You know Ernie, he will be open for business Wednesday at the Pioneer building with a fine line of cigars, cigarettes, tobacco and 18th amendment drinks.
October 29, 1920: It is always interesting to know how much money the candidates are spending in their efforts to get elected. J.C. Doughty, candidate for justice of the peace of Elko township spent $20, while W.W. Boohek, his opponent, got off with $10.25 The race for the legislature this year comes cheap if we are to believe the reports, for the simple reason that there is no fight on. H.H. Bartlett spent the sum of fifty cents, while his running Democratic mate James Byers, was not out a single cent. Tracy Fairchild had to pay the filing fee of fifty cents, while J.W. Puett is out $41.50. The county assessor’s office is the most expensive this year, Weathers spending $290.50 while Kelley is getting off with $60.
75 YEARS AGO
October 29, 1945: The Hallowe’en party for the seventh and eighth graders was held Friday evening with nearly one hundred children in attendance. During the Grand March the costumes were judged. Prizes for the funniest costume went to Pat Johns and Bud Foster; for the best costumes to Virginia Evans and John Waage. Dancing and an apple eating contest were the main diversions of the evening.
October 30, 1945: After 30 years as a mechanic, Con Sullivan announces today that he has sold his garage on the corner of Seventh and Idaho streets to Milt Smith. He started as a mechanic in this city in 1915, working for Van Leer and Harriman. Sullivan went into business with F.M. Butler and they were partners for 18 years. Five years ago he purchased Butler’s interest. In addition to repairing cars through the years, Sullivan has been a long time member of the Elko Volunteer Fire Department. He is now chief of the department.
October 31, 1945: A hearty endorsement was given to football in the Elko high school by members of the Elko Lions club today. The organization of a football team was proposed by J. Leslie Carter, who asked, “Why not a football team for the Elko high school?” He said he felt the school is large enough to support such a team and placed the cost of a suitable turfed field, etc., at $10,000, which would be supported as part of the athletic instruction of the Elko high school. In the course of the discussion it was pointed out that coaches have made it clear that they do not wish to have the high school players play on a dirt field because of the danger of accidents. Yale Williams, Dr. L.D. Smith, Allen Carter, Dave Thomson and others were among those speaking in favor of high school football. President Taylor Wines was instructed to appoint a committee to meet with the school board.
50 YEARS AGO
October 30, 1970: Over 180 entries were judged at the Elko Lions Club Pumpkin Contest last night at Elko Grammar School No. 2 with a total of 33 cash prizes being awarded. Grand prize winner, Laura Heguy, received a $20 savings account from Nevada National Bank. First Runner Up, Joan Ogden, received $7.50 from the First National Bank and for the Second Runner Up, Frank Gandolfo, a $5 account at Security National Bank.
October 31, 1970: Elko Girl Scout Neighborhood Association met last Monday and Chairman Kay Paoli announced that District Chairmen, Virginia Gardner, Dana Gardner and Shirley Ostrander would represent Elko Neighborhood at the Utah Council meeting. Leaders present gave a resume on the progress of their troops. Leaders recruited for the coming year are as follows: Brownie Troops: Troop No. 725, Penny Urriola and Mary Jean Groves; Troop No. 582, Phyllis Breschini and Carol Byers; Troop No. 727, Leann Gilliam and Joann Kern; Troop No,724, Donna Bellinger and Marcia Cook; Troop No. 531, Joann Campbell and Priscilla Watson. Junior Troops: Troop No. 729, Marge Polkinghorne and Janet Porter; Troop No. 730, Violet Martin; Troop No. 731, Barbara Vaughan and Dana Gardner; Troop No. 732, Brenda Stevens and Frankie Finlaysen.
25 YEARS AGO
October 25, 1995: Gonnie Mendez, administrator of the Elko Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, was the lead staff for the Elko Te-Moak Powwow held last weekend. Theme of this year’s powwow was “Indians Dancing with the Eagle Spirit.” More than 300 dancers participated in the powwow. Tweney Temoke of Elko was crowned the 1995-96 Miss Te-Moak Tribe along with the new Te-Moak princess, Danielle Jim of Elko, and the future princess Jovanne Anderson of Elko.
October 26, 1995: Grand Marshals Sam and Joyce McMullen head up this year’s Nevada Day Parade. When people are asked to describe Sam and Joyce McMullen, the word they mention most often is “generous” – generous to the community, generous to their family and generous to people they don’t even know.
October 28, 1995: Last night was a celebration the likes of which has never been seen before in the three-year history of Spring Creek High School. It will happen again in the future, but it will never be the same. It will never be quite as special. Spring Creek’s football team—only in its second varsity season – kept coming back all year. And in a come-from-behind bid that had fans nail biting into the fourth quarter, the Spartans edged past White Pine, 15-12, and claimed the school’s first conference championship.
