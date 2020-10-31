Rewrite: News from past issues

October 29, 1945: The Hallowe’en party for the seventh and eighth graders was held Friday evening with nearly one hundred children in attendance. During the Grand March the costumes were judged. Prizes for the funniest costume went to Pat Johns and Bud Foster; for the best costumes to Virginia Evans and John Waage. Dancing and an apple eating contest were the main diversions of the evening.

October 30, 1945: After 30 years as a mechanic, Con Sullivan announces today that he has sold his garage on the corner of Seventh and Idaho streets to Milt Smith. He started as a mechanic in this city in 1915, working for Van Leer and Harriman. Sullivan went into business with F.M. Butler and they were partners for 18 years. Five years ago he purchased Butler’s interest. In addition to repairing cars through the years, Sullivan has been a long time member of the Elko Volunteer Fire Department. He is now chief of the department.

October 31, 1945: A hearty endorsement was given to football in the Elko high school by members of the Elko Lions club today. The organization of a football team was proposed by J. Leslie Carter, who asked, “Why not a football team for the Elko high school?” He said he felt the school is large enough to support such a team and placed the cost of a suitable turfed field, etc., at $10,000, which would be supported as part of the athletic instruction of the Elko high school. In the course of the discussion it was pointed out that coaches have made it clear that they do not wish to have the high school players play on a dirt field because of the danger of accidents. Yale Williams, Dr. L.D. Smith, Allen Carter, Dave Thomson and others were among those speaking in favor of high school football. President Taylor Wines was instructed to appoint a committee to meet with the school board.