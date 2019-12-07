Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1894: The county jail has been empty since the 21st, the last occupant being a night-lodger. The last criminal left on the 17th.
Mark Cecil is up from Reno. He has been on a hunting trip with John Sparks in northeastern Elko. Mark says they had a most successful trip and bagged a nice lot of game, notwithstanding the report that they hunted Al Fisher’s hot stove most of the time. Several nice pieces of venison sent to Elko corroborate the hunters in this statement.
Sunday, Horn & Judge shipped from Deeth to their company at San Francisco one car of cattle and one car of calves; from Carlin they shipped fourteen cars of cattle.
A quiet wedding took place in Elko Thursday morning, at the residence of the bride’s parents – Mr. and Mr. F.E. Drown – and two of Elko’s young people agreed to join hands and fortunes for the rest of their lives. The parties to the contract were Mr. Edward Litton, son of G.W. Litton, and Miss Nettie Drown.
100 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1919: A family reunion of the Smiley family was held Sunday in Starr Valley at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Smiley, those present were the father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Smiley, who came up from California for the occasion, Mr. and Mr. E.J.L. Taber of Elko, Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Smiley, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Smiley, Mr. and Mrs. A.P. Cannon and Clarence Eaton. All of the grandchildren were present and the only member of the family that was absent was John Smiley, who was unable to come from California.
December 3, 1919: E.R. Sans, who has charge of the biological survey for the state of Nevada declared that in the northern part of Elko county, in the Owyhee district near the Idaho state line, there was a well defined breeding ground for coyotes, and that enough of the animals were born and raised in that one section to over run the entire state. As soon as the coyote pups are large enough to rustle for themselves, they migrate south, following the bands of sheep that are grazed on the summer range, and before winter sets in are distributed all over the state. Plans are being made to effectively cover the district next year by a sufficient force of government trappers in an effort to destroy all the females before they bring their pups to maturity.
December 5, 1919: The main attraction for the young people these days is the splendid coasting on Steninger hill, the last fall of snow putting the hill in tip top condition.
Sheriff Harris and County Assessor Weathers, who have been spending the past two weeks on the desert in the eastern part of the county, returned this forenoon. The sheriff says that as near as he can get at the figures, about 150,000 foreign sheep are on the desert for the winter season.
75 YEARS AGO
December 4, 1944: The German parachute which was taken in Belgium by Cpl. Paul Walther is on display in the windows at Reinhart’s. He sent the parachute home to relatives in Elko about two weeks ago. Paul is the son of Mrs. J.C.Walther. He is still in Belgium.
The Tuscarora School presented a Thanksgiving program under direction of teacher Mrs. Bert Tooley, at the home of Earl N. Phillips. The following poems were presented: Wayne Phillips, “Thanks for All, “Russell Phillips, “Thanksgiving,” Bobby Woods, “Thankfulness.”
Chief Yeoman Ted Liably has been promoted to that rank from yeoman1/c recently, according to word received by Mr. and Mrs. Neil Jones. Liably will be remembered as a former high school instructor in Elko. He is present somewhere in the pacific on the S.S.S. Carrier Bismarck Sea.
50 YEARS AGO
December 3, 1969: Four Elko High School students have been named as delegates to the Eighth Annual Governor’s Youth Traffic Safety Conference. Students are members of the sophomore or junior classes and selected on the basis of their academic and leadership qualities and their demonstrated proficiency and abilities in driver training classes. The Elko delegates are: Linda Bilbao, a sophomore, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Bilbao; Ann Wallace, a sophomore, 16, daughter of Mrs. Helen Wallace of Elko and Paul Wallace of Ogden, Utah; Fred Skivington, a junior, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Skivington; and Pete Corta, a junior, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Corta. Jerry Hassett, Elko High School Driver Training Instructor and Carley Sullivan, Second Vice President and Public Relations Director for the State PTA will accompany the students as adult advisors.
December 4, 1969: The new Elko High School physical education plant, one of the finest anywhere in the state of Nevada, will be dedicated at special ceremonies tomorrow night. Guided tours of the facility will be held at 7 p.m. tomorrow. At 8:15 the dedication program will be held. Following the program there will be a concert by the Elko High School band and the concert will be followed by a Centennial Ball. The new plant encompasses an area of 37,000 square feet. There is seating for 2,600 spectators in the permanent bleachers lining the east and west sides of the competition court.
December 6, 1969: Delivery of a $4,000 spectrophometer purchased with funds donated by hundreds of Elkoans has opened a bottleneck in the cancer research project being conducted locally by Dr. George T. Manilla. Progress on the project had been blocked by lack of certain vital equipment. Specifically needed was a machine capable of isolating the active components of a vaccine developed by Dr. Manilla for use against “bovine ocular squamous carcinoma,” or cancer eye in cows.
Elko Police Chief Dan Taelour this week issued a joint appeal to local youngsters and their parents regarding the theft of city street signs. Chief Taelour asked the youngsters to quit taking the signs; and he asked parents to see that the “Stop” sign hanging in junior’s bedroom find its way back to the city shops. The chief said a number of signs have been stolen in recent weeks, and he pointed out this form of vandalism is costly for taxpayers and often results in dangerous traffic situations with the signs missing.
25 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1994: Jack and Marcy Simon officially took control of the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel at midnight last night and long-time proprietor Dan Bilbao Jr. officially joined the ranks of retired.
Fireworks will light up the sky above Elko Saturday during Christmas in the Nighttime Skies at Kimberly Nurseries. The event opens with a free chili supper in the greenhouse and features entertainment by the Elko Handbell Ringers and the Spring Creek High School Choir. This is the sixth year for the holiday program and “typically we serve 2,300 to 2,400 people,” Marvin Orr said.
December 6, 1994: Members of Gasper J. Salaz Post 2350, Veterans of Foreign Wars, have lit up Elko once again with their traditional “Christmas Cross” on Lamoille Summit. Project chairman John Bottari and fellow VFW members Ron Walsh, Dave Swallow, Bob Kane, Frank Pinkerton, Jack Williams and Thad Rogers set up this year’s display. Bottari said the crew completed the project despite frigid temperatures, snow cover and rough roads to the site.