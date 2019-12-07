Rewrite: News from past issues

December 3, 1919: E.R. Sans, who has charge of the biological survey for the state of Nevada declared that in the northern part of Elko county, in the Owyhee district near the Idaho state line, there was a well defined breeding ground for coyotes, and that enough of the animals were born and raised in that one section to over run the entire state. As soon as the coyote pups are large enough to rustle for themselves, they migrate south, following the bands of sheep that are grazed on the summer range, and before winter sets in are distributed all over the state. Plans are being made to effectively cover the district next year by a sufficient force of government trappers in an effort to destroy all the females before they bring their pups to maturity.