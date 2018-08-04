125 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1893: Deputy Fish Commissioner Close arrived from Carson last Sunday with a lot of young rainbow trout, which he planted in the river below Chinatown. They did not stand the trip from Carson very well, and quite a number died on the way.
———
Charley Gooding’s milch cow was killed by passenger train No. 3 Tuesday evening, at the curve this side of the water tank, and opposite Section Boss Sheridan’s house. She attempted to cross the track just as the train came around the tank. The animal was a great pet, having been raised by Mr. Gooding.
———
Last Friday, while unhitching a team from a mower at Yowells, Abe Hesson met with an accident that confined him to his bed for several days. The horses became scared at an Indian riding suddenly by, and started to run, throwing Mr. Hesson almost in front of the machine, the guard cutting a gash on one side of his throat. His head received a wound and he was otherwise bruised about the body. It was a lucky escape for Abe.
———
Henderson Green has finished haying on his ranch.
100 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1918: Ran Streeter has bought the stock of the Lamoille Drug store from Dr. Rand, and has taken a lease on the building and will take immediate possession. He will continue the business and will add a general stock of groceries. Dr. Rand has moved his family to Elko and will occupy the R.B. Hunter residence on the hill.
———
Reports from the surrounding districts is that the registration for the primary election is very light. Ben Armstrong of Deeth, who has charge of the books of the Starr Valley precinct, says that 26 have registered so far out of over 200 voters.
July 30, 1918: During the last few days the last of the local wool is being shipped to the eastern markets, and all that is left is scattering holdings amounting to but little. There has been shipped from this county in the neighborhood of 1,650,000 pounds, which has brought on an average 59 cents per pound, making the wool crop worth nearly a million dollars for Elko county.
———
In his trip of inspection through the Jarbidge mountains Sheriff Harris found two bands of sheep in charge of women, one band consisting of about 1200 head and the other 2500. There is a scarcity of sheep herders and the women, both Americans, have full charge and under their care the sheep are doing fine. The women are assisted by their sons and seem contented and happy in their new work.
75 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1943: President Roosevelt announced Wednesday night the end of coffee rationing for civilians and a probable increase in sugar allotments. He attributed the moves to a vast increase in available shipping space and greater success in the war against the U-boats.
July 30, 1943: With the road nearly completed from Wells to Angel Lake, County Game Warden Harry Elliott is stocking the lake with eastern brook trout in anticipation of the many fishermen who later on will flock to this sport, not only for the good fishing but for the glorious scenic drive the new roads affords. Road crews, under the direction of Harold Hansen, are now busy surfacing the road built last year, and are also extending the road at the upper end, which is not more than a quarter of a mile from the dam at the lower end of the lake. The road is a masterpiece of road construction and is under the direction of the Forest Service.
August 3, 1943: The Nevada Livestock Show and Elko County Fair will be held for four days, rather than three as originally planned, members of the boards decided at a meeting here last night. The fair was originally set for September 4, 5 and 6. The additional day will be September 3. John E. Robbins and Frank Mason appeared before the board last night and requested the additional day upon the part of the horsemen. They pointed out that there are approximately 85 horses promised for the show this year, a greater number than were available in 1942, and that the horsemen would have a chance to race their horses in order to have a chance to break even. Those in attendance at the meeting were Oren Boies, president; C.A. Sewell, manager; J.R. Coffin, Hayden Henderson, Sr., secretary; Mark Menke and Joseph Wilson, county agents; John E. Robbins and Frank Mason.
50 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1968: Elko Postmaster Antoine Primeaux reported today the threatened curtailment of Saturday service at the post office was averted at the last moment by a directive received late Friday evening from Washington D.C.
———
The Elko County All Stars scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to snap a 2-2 tie and went on to drug Hawthorne 12-5 to win the State Babe Ruth 13-year old championship. The game was played in Reno’s Moana Municipal Stadium Saturday afternoon. By winning, Elko became the first team ever to hold the crown, as the tournament is something brand new in Nevada Babe Ruth baseball this year. The victory also marked the first baseball title ever won by an Elko County team in competition above Little League level. Team members are Enos Vega, Roger Williams, Rob Regnier, Danny Jayo, Danny Lespade, Jerry Caple, Steve Skivington, Kenny Ballew, Charles Williams, Cole Perry, Lyle Yowell, Nathan George, Jake Chavez and Kenny Etchemendy. Everett Wright is the team manager and Dick Sorenson, coach.
August 1, 1968: The 1968 Silver State Stampede will swing into action tomorrow night in Elko sponsored by the Elko Jaycees. The Stampede will begin at 7;30 p.m. tomorrow and Saturday at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Sunday finals are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The 1968 Stampede, a semi-professional rodeo, will once again be produced by Harold Prunty and the Diamond A Livestock Company of Elko and Charleston. Stock to be seen in action will include several past and present national rodeo animals, such as “Charolie Charlie”, 1968 NCA Bull of the Year, and the legendary “Moby Dick”, the great white Brahma bull that has been ridden only five times in 222 attempts.
25 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1993: R.C. Layne Construction Co. is at work on Elko City Hall as part of the $190,000 first phase of the building’s expansion. About 2,000 square feet are being added to the northeast side of the building and the space will be used as a break room and conference room and for new restrooms. New doorways and restrooms were needed to comply with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act. The second and third phases of the city hall expansion will add another 1,200 feet to both the northwest and southeast wings, said Jacques Errecart of J.D. Long Architects.
July 31, 1993: Great Basin Bank has become a reality after organizers worked for months to raise the needed capital to start Elko’s newest bank. The community based bank is planning a grand opening beginning Aug. 9 with a ribbon cutting and continuing through that week, but the doors actually opened this week at 487 Railroad St.
August 4, 1993: Elko City Planning Commission members last night paved the way for the proposed 48-lot Ruby Vista subdivision to be located between Interstate 80 and Ruby View Golf Course, east of Ruby View Drive. The city is negotiating to swap land with the developers, Eastline Construction Company of West Wendover. Commission members voted 6-1 to recommend rezoning a 32-square foot parcel of land east of Ruby View Drive from agricultural to convenience-commercial. The property is part of a 2.04-acre parcel owned by the city and would be traded to Eastline for 2.72 acres of land that would extend the I-80 frontage road the city hopes to tie into the East Elko underpass of I-80.
