Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1895: The marriage of Miss Maud Gardner and Mr. Louis Wintermantel will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal church, Elko on Saturday evening, February 23, 1895, at 6:30 o’clock. All friends are invited. The ceremony will be performed by Rev. W.H. I. Houghton, resident pastor. Friends intending to be present should bear in mind that according to the rules of the Episcopal church, the doors are always locked during the marriage ceremony to avoid the annoyance of being disturbed. No one will be allowed to enter the church on this occasion after 6:30 p.m., at which hour the doors will be locked.
Born – At Peko, Elko county, Nevada, February 19th, 1895, to the wife of M. Glaser, a son.
100 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1920: The Elko Assay Office was sold last Friday by O.P. Ankeny to DeArmond & Settelmeyer, and possession was given Saturday. The new owners are both well known young men, both graduate mining engineers, with practical experience, and they expect to enlarge the office so as to take care of oil shale determinations and everything in the assay line. Neither one of the new owners expect to conduct the office, but will have a competent man in charge.
The two men who shot and killed Constable St. Clair of Deeth, and mortally wounded Deputy George Requa of Wells, last Friday afternoon near Cherry Creek, were captured last night near Ely and are now confined in the county jail at that place, according to a telegram sent by Sheriff Harris from Ely this forenoon. The sheriff and Deputy Hardin are on their way home in their car and will probably reach here tomorrow afternoon.
“Hello, teacher!” will be the proper greeting tomorrow morning by the pupils of the grammar school. They have been enjoying a two week vacation while the new building was made ready for them. And they will move in tomorrow morning.
75 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1945: American Marines have captured Mt. Surbachi, the volcanic peak commanding the bloody island of Iwo Jima and they edged northward today in a new frontal drive against the central airfield. The navy communique raised the casualties for the first 58 hours of the battle, the toughest in Marine history, to 5,372, including 644 dead, 4,168 wounded and 560 missing.
Sheriff C.L. Smith found out that the officers were “on the Job” today. The bank burglar alarm had not been sounded in many weeks. He had it sounded today, but purposely neglected to inform the members of the force. In three minutes, Under Sheriff Roger Amgerger, and Officers Norman Brown and Dick Walked arrived at the bank, armed with sawed-off shotguns.
February 26, 1945: The Byrne’s curfew order goes into effect in Elko tonight as it does throughout the nation. The hours of closing will be from midnight to 8 a.m., according to William Boyle, state manpower director for Nevada. Since no official opening time has ever been set in Nevada, it was necessary to establish a uniform opening hour after daylight. Through conferences with establishment owners, union officials and tavern owner organization officials, it was agreed that 8 a.m. would be the time set as the uniform opening time for the state of Nevada. Places of entertainment affected by the midnight curfew order include the following types of establishments, either public or private: Night clubs, sport arenas, theaters, dance halls, road houses, saloons, bars, shooting galleries, bowling, billiard and pool establishments.
Another Elko is ready for service with the Army Nurses. Miss Marguerite Sabala, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Sabala of Elko, formerly senior cadet nurse at the Mercy College of Nursing in San Diego, Calif., graduated February 11 with commencement exercises held at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral.
50 YEARS AGO
February 24, 1970: Twelve members of the Ruby Mountain Chapter of the Future Farmers of America have applied for the degree of State Farmer. The six seniors and six juniors at EHS competing with other FFA members in the state for this award are Dave Bilbao, Pete Bottari, Ray Morse, Gary Prunty, Mike Riordan, LeRoy Sestanovich, Paul Bottari, Tom Bottari, Frank Gallagher, Randy Hess, Bill McKnight, and Jack Rose. In last year’s competition, the Elko chapter was awarded half of the State Farmer degrees. The honored individuals were Rod McQueary, Ted Fairchild, Dennis Bieroth, Jim Murdock, and Bruce Blackstock, who was selected as Star State Farmer.
February 25, 1970: J.C. (Bud) Rose announced today the opening of a new implement business in Elko to be located at the intersection of the Hot Springs road and Highway 40, 1337 West Idaho St. The new company will be called the Ruby Mountain Implement Co. and will specialize in the sale, repair and maintenance of Allis Chalmers, Hesstons, and Freeman equipment. Marshall Sewell, a resident of Elko since 1951 and a graduate of Elko High School, will manage the new business.
February 26, 1970: Industrially-zoned lots will be available along the north side of Bullion Road in the near future, following completion of fill work currently being done at the site. The land owned by West Inc., a local group consisting of George Atwood, Marvin and Sim Churchfield and Carl Pacini, will be divided into 30 lots. The work, which is being done by Ron Worthington of Elko, involves the moving of some 20,000 yards of fill dirt.
25 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1995: Carlin Mayor Lee Griswold announced last night that he would not be seeking re-election on June 6 to the office he has held for six years. Griswold, who was a councilman for eight years prior to his election as mayor, said after the meeting he thought it was time for someone new with fresh ideas. He also said his workload at the Nevada Division of Forestry has grown now that he is acting regional forester.
February 24, 1995: Four Elko High School seniors have been named finalists in the 1995 National Merit Scholarship Program. Francesca Romeo, Jerret Collord, Brigit Anderson and Will Scilacci now have an opportunity to compete with 14,000 other finalists across the nation.
February 25, 1995: With more memories jammed into 30 years as an educator and coach than even he would care to remember, Matthew Trontel is getting one more. He will be inducted March 10 into the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s Hall of Fame at the University of Nevada-Reno in ceremonies at Lawlor Events Center. He and Dick Harris, a long-time referee honored in the first NIAA Hall of Fame group, are Elko County’s only inductees.
February 28, 1995: A total of 13 teams competed last weekend in the Elko Athletic Club Wallyball Tournament. It was the club’s first tournament of the year for wallyball, an indoor game similar to volleyball. In the women’s doubles class, Diane Hunton and Diane Zerga teamed for first place. Wes Walker and Mike Shanks captured the men’s doubles title. They edged out Stewart Wilson and Chris Zerga in a close championship match.