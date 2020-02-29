Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

February 23, 1895: The marriage of Miss Maud Gardner and Mr. Louis Wintermantel will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal church, Elko on Saturday evening, February 23, 1895, at 6:30 o’clock. All friends are invited. The ceremony will be performed by Rev. W.H. I. Houghton, resident pastor. Friends intending to be present should bear in mind that according to the rules of the Episcopal church, the doors are always locked during the marriage ceremony to avoid the annoyance of being disturbed. No one will be allowed to enter the church on this occasion after 6:30 p.m., at which hour the doors will be locked.

Born – At Peko, Elko county, Nevada, February 19th, 1895, to the wife of M. Glaser, a son.

100 YEARS AGO

February 23, 1920: The Elko Assay Office was sold last Friday by O.P. Ankeny to DeArmond & Settelmeyer, and possession was given Saturday. The new owners are both well known young men, both graduate mining engineers, with practical experience, and they expect to enlarge the office so as to take care of oil shale determinations and everything in the assay line. Neither one of the new owners expect to conduct the office, but will have a competent man in charge.