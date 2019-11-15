Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 11, 1894: The entertainments given by the Young People’s Christian Endeavor Society are getting to be quite popular The church is always crowded, and the young folks do exceedingly well in their exercises.
Let’s see. Didn’t somebody say a short time ago that the Republican party was dead. Seems to be a pretty lively corpse just now.
Thursday afternoon, about quitting time, Charley Gardner fell from the roof of the new church building and broke one of the bones of his right arm, near the elbow. He fell a distance of 20 feet.
100 YEARS AGO
November 10, 1919: You will miss the best dance of the season is you fail to attend the ball given by the soldier boys tomorrow night at the opera house. Every soldier boy will be dressed in full uniform and they are coming from every part of the county. The public is cordially invited to attend.
Walter Armstrong, foreman of the Independent, is some proud father today. The stork visited his home at an early hour this morning and left in their care a nine pound daughter. Walt says that he expected a boy, but will be satisfied with a girl.
November 12, 1919: Wm. A. Allen, the bee man of Starr Valley, came down last evening on a short business trip.
LAMOILLE: The lady teachers of our school will give a basket social and dance at our town hall on Saturday evening. The proceeds will be given to charity. Come one and all bring your baskets well filled with goodies and have a good time and help the good work on.
75 YEARS AGO
November 13, 1944: Mr. & Mrs. Allan W. Boyd, proprietors of the Gerlach Hotel at Gerlach are visiting with the Q.D. Boyd family at their ranch at Elburz. Allan W. Boyd and Q.D. Boyd are brothers.
November 14, 1944: A daughter was born at the local hospital last night to Mr. & Mrs. Earl Shobe of Elko. The baby is their second child, both girls, and has been named Charlene.
November 15, 1944: The county, state and forest service are cooperating today in an effort to reach some sheep stranded in the deep snow near the Sadler Ranch. It is understood that part of the sheep are owned by Pete Corta and part by the Brennen brothers. There is about 24 inches of snow in that vicinity. Ranchers estimate that there are 25,000 sheep marooned at various points from Elko to the northeast end of Newark Valley.
Mr. & Mrs. Al Short of Ruby Valley are in town today from Wells, where they have been staying since Saturday when their car broke down while they were trying to make their way back home through the blizzard. They left the car and returned to Wells in the Wells bus.
November 16, 1944: Milton Badt and Jack Smales were presented with Eagle Scout awards, while the same award earned by Jack McCulloch, now in the service, was presented to his mother, Mrs. A.D. McCulloch, at the district court of honor meeting held here Tuesday night. The meeting was presided over by Tom Crosson. Tom Smales received a special award as a Star Scout and George Ogilvie a Life Scout award.
50 YEARS AGO
November 12, 1969: Members of the Second Baptist Church of Elko this week reported the Rev. William Gear has been persuaded to remain in Elko as pastor of the church. Mr. Gear previously had offered his resignation and had discussed plans for moving to another community, but withdrew the resignation during a meeting with members of the church. He has served as pastor for the past six years.
November 13, 1969: The Rev. David S. Duncombe has announced his acceptance of a call to become Superintendent of the work of the Episcopal Church on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. And Vicar of Our Father’s House at Ethete. Working with him will be his wife, Patricia Duncombe, who will be Director of St. Michael’s Mission, a home for teen-age boys and girls at Ethete. Father Duncombe came to Elko in September, 1962, where he has served as Rector of St. Paul’s Parish, Vicar of St. Barnabas Church, Wells, and General Missionary to many scattered communicants in the area.
November 14, 1969: The annual Elks Charity Ball sponsored by Elko Lodge No. 1472 and long regarded as the social event of the year in Elko, will be presented tomorrow night in the lodge hall. The Ball will feature dancing to the music of the “Nite Owls”, a group of local musicians. A spokesman for the lodge promised that the dancing will last until the “wee hours.”
November 15, 1969: Nicolas Fagoaga was elected to serve as President of the Elko Euzkaldunak Club for the 1970 term at a recent meeting of that group. The new slate of officers to serve with the new President was announced by current President Charles Black, and includes Vice President, Jess Lopategui; Secretary, Mrs. Ramona Wright; and Treasurer, Mrs. Monique Ithurralde. Black, Robert Urrizaga, and Mrs. Joe Anacabe will serve on the Board of Directors. Nick is the first president in ten years from the “old country”, having been born in Navarre, Spain.
25 YEARS AGO
November 11, 1994: Gloria Eklund gave the Elko record book a Halloween scare as she rolled a 278 game of Oct. 31 at the Rainbo Lanes. The score equaled the top game ever bowled by an Elko woman, according to local officials. Eklund’s game matched Elko’s previous best women’s score of 278 rolled in 1987 by Margaret O’Brien, according to Lois Wolfley of the Elko County Women’s Bowling Association.
Marlow Eldridge took first place honors in calf roping in Spring Creek’s Open Rodeo held last week at the Spring Creek Horse Palace. Other local winners included Will Whitaker, Judi Burger, Tilly Van Norman, Lisa Ratliff and Tim Chadwick.
November 12, 1994: Investors who took over the Commercial hotel-casino in Elko earlier this year have won a recommendation from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to acquire Stockmen’s Motor Hotel in Elko.