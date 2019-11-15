Rewrite: News from past issues

Mr. & Mrs. Al Short of Ruby Valley are in town today from Wells, where they have been staying since Saturday when their car broke down while they were trying to make their way back home through the blizzard. They left the car and returned to Wells in the Wells bus.

November 16, 1944: Milton Badt and Jack Smales were presented with Eagle Scout awards, while the same award earned by Jack McCulloch, now in the service, was presented to his mother, Mrs. A.D. McCulloch, at the district court of honor meeting held here Tuesday night. The meeting was presided over by Tom Crosson. Tom Smales received a special award as a Star Scout and George Ogilvie a Life Scout award.

50 YEARS AGO

November 12, 1969: Members of the Second Baptist Church of Elko this week reported the Rev. William Gear has been persuaded to remain in Elko as pastor of the church. Mr. Gear previously had offered his resignation and had discussed plans for moving to another community, but withdrew the resignation during a meeting with members of the church. He has served as pastor for the past six years.