125 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1894: The young folks of Elko are having lots of amusement now. Last week they had a social at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Sproule in honor of Miss Gertrude Stephens of Portland, Oregon; Saturday there was a jolly picnic on the South Fork, with a climb up the high cliffs that border the east side of the canyon; and Tuesday evening of this week a lively crowd gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E. S. Farrington to give Erroll Taber a shaking up.
———
George Bruce has brought his trotter down from the ranch and is getting him in trim for the Fourth. Charley Holland is also getting his pinto nag in good shape.
———
The Free Press office has just finished printing a large map of Elko county. The map is the work of E. C. McClellan, the well known surveyor, is complete in every detail, showing all the mountains, valleys, streams, mining districts, post offices, school districts, roads, railroads and railroad limits.
100 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1919: The Commencement exercises for the graduation class of 1919 will be held at the gymnasium of the high school on Thursday evening. There will be a graduating class of twnty-one, probably the largest in the history of the school.
June 11, 1919: Otto Reil, who returned home yesterday from Gerhard Miller’s ranch in Paradise valley, states that the lower end of the valley is infested with what is believed to be the dreaded seventeen-year locusts, says the Winnemucca Star.
He says that one field of native hay at the Godchaux ranch out from Willow Point is already badly damaged.
June 13, 1919: Miss Alice Boynton of Reno has accepted a position as bookkeeper with the A. W. Hesson company, taking the place of Miss Margaret Hesson, who will attend summer school at San Francisco, and in the fall will return to Ann Arbor university to complete her law course.
June 16, 1919: Captain Bonnie McBride returned yesterday from San Francisco, where he was recently discharged. He has accepted the position of Deputy State Engineer and will have his office in Elko, and will have charge of the eastern part of the state.
75 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1944: Winter returned to Elko county yesterday and today with snow reported from a number of different sections.
One report received here this morning was that a foot of snow had fallen at the former Saval ranch, in the north, now owned by C. A. Sewell.
June 14, 1944: Effie Esther Wilson, a member of the 1944 Rio Tinto graduating class, has been awarded a $50 Honor Scholarship to the College of Idaho at Caldwell for the next school year. Candidates for such scholarships are selected on the basis of scholarship, character and interest in school activities.
June 15, 1944: The two-year-old son of Mr. & Mrs. Earl Dudley decided to go for a walk with his dog this morning and as a result the emergency alarm was sounded. The little tot was playing with his dog in the grass near the river when he was discovered by George Walther. Walther could see the dog bounding around and was thus attracted to the spot, seeing the child as he came nearer. The little fellow was quite unaware that he had caused any concern among the people of the community.
50 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1969: The Elko County School Board took no formal action on a request from the Elko General Hospital for a parcel of school land located east of the present high school auditorium.
The hospital requested the land, 80 feet wide (running east and west) and 240 feet long (north and south), which it would use for visitor parking following construction of its proposed addition. In return for the parcel of land owned by the school, the hospital offered to build an 88-car parking lot north of the present hospital on Cedar Street, which would be bi-use, between the hospital and the school.
June 12, 1969: Oath of Office was administered to recently-elected councilmen Dale Porter Jr. and Adolph Lipparelli by City Clerk Alice Geyer. Chet Pitman was selected as vice mayor during a regular council meeting Tuesday.
June 16, 1969: Soggy weather Saturday night and Sunday reinforced the somewhat damp reputation of the Elko Open Horse Show but the third annual show splashed smoothly through weekend rains and was lauded this morning as “the most successful ever.”
———
Don Elser, vocational agriculture teacher from Elko High School, and Ted Fairchild, one of four senior students named outstanding in agriculture at EHS, returned Sunday from Burbank, Calif., where they took part in an “Agriculture U.S.A.” television program. Elser received an award as outstanding teacher. He presented a brief talk showing slides of the EHS vo ag department.
25 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1994: Summit Raceway held its Bob Dorsa Memorial race Saturday and appropriately, Dorsa’s legacy lived on to help the local drivers finish the race on the track he helped start. A total of 29 cars competed in the third race of the Elko season.
June 11, 1994: Four hazardous mine shafts in eastern Elko County were sealed recently as part of the county’s accelerated program to close abandon mine shafts using a $10,000 donation from Newmont Gold Company.
June 16, 1994: Contractors, home builders and others interested in new construction techniques, are invited to inspect the rammed-earth walls being used on a house under construction for Carolyn and Kim Steninger in Spring Creek.
The walls are built by tamping shallow layers of a damp, dirt-cement mixture ... The walls have the look and feel of a soft stone, which will harden over time.
