125 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1894: The young folks got up a dance at Freeman Hall Monday night and had a jolly time. There was a good many present, notwithstanding the short notice given.
———
Jimmy Crane, son of W.T. Crane of South Fork, slipped and fell, while walking down a bank near the house Tuesday, and broke his right arm between the wrist and elbow. His father brought him to town Tuesday evening and Dr. Henderson set the injured arm. The boys seem to be unfortunate, as it is only a few weeks ago that George Crane had one of his legs broken.
———
There was dedicated in Elko last Sunday another church edifice — the second inside of twelve months — a building, which for beauty, comfort and convenience, is second to none in the State of Nevada. A structure that is an ornament to the town, a credit not only to its builders, (Jos. S. Gardner & Son), but to the Rev. W.H.L. Houghton and his able assistants in the good work of raising the necessary funds wherewith to rear this fine edifice. Every seat, every nook and corner of the new church was filled with attentive and interested members and spectators long before the appointed Sunday morning, called there to witness the impressive ceremony of consecration. The new building is located on the southwest corner of Idaho and Fifth streets, occupying two lots. A third lot, to the east, has been purchased, giving the site a frontage of 75 feet on Idaho street, with a depth of 100 feet. The location is one of the best in the town of Elko, giving as it does, the railroad traveler a fine view of the building.
100 YEARS AGO
January 10, 1919: Sheriff Harris made another liquor haul yesterday and landed in town with his auto loaded to the guards with liquor of all sorts and brands, from beer to champagne, and went back this forenoon after another load, there being about 700 bottles of the booze. It was found stored in the cellar at the North Fork station, and was a part of the saloon stock of D.K. Nickols, who formerly conducted a saloon at that place. When the prohibition law went into effect he moved his stock to the cellar on the ground where the saloon was located, and under the law it is prohibited to have any liquors stored in a public place. With this last lot of liquor, Sheriff Harris now has a complete assortment of booze and all he lacks is the bar fixtures to have and up-to-date saloon.
———
The boys of Metropolis are making considerable pocket money by catching jack rabbits for the market, getting from 12 to 15 cents apiece at San Francisco. One boy has been very successful in snaring the bunnies, using a fine wire in the paths alongside the rabbit-proof fence, which extends for 15 miles, protecting the ranches from the pests. He averages about eight rabbits each day to a dozen snares, and has become quite expert in trapping his game.
January 11, 1919: Mountain lions are making their appearance in Ruby Valley, where it is stated that they are doing considerable damage to live stock. An Indian of that section killed one of the animals a few days ago. With the lioness were two baby lions which were captured alive.
———
No child who has had the influenza or who comes from a family in which any member thereof has had the influenza, shall be allowed to attend school until the expiration of 14 days subsequent to the subsidence of fever, or other influenza symptoms in such patient. By order of the board of trustees, Jno. J. Hunter, clerk of the board.
75 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1944: White and Alter were the successful bidders for the new jail, which is being erected at Wendover, it was announced by the county commissioners yesterday. They were the only ones to offer a bid, which was for $4,590.87. The construction will be subject to priorities on steel needed for the job.
January 7, 1944: Tin cans will be collected again in Elko tomorrow, Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The girl and boy scouts and the cubs and brownies who do the collecting ask that every home have their saved and properly prepared cans out on the front curb by 9:00 a.m. Cans are in great demand still and will be for the duration. During the Christmas vacation the boy scouts loaded and shipped six tons to McGill where they are used in the copper company’s leaching plant. During the same week the boys made a shipment of 23 tons of rubber tires and tubes that they had collected and stored in the past year, and though there is no more demand for salvage rubber the demand for cans will continue.
January 10, 1944: Warren Monroe, editor of the Elko Independent, who is reporting for military duty on February 19 was honored at a party held at the Commercial Hotel Saturday night. The party was arranged by Monroe’s friends and Dale Bell presented him with an identification bracelet on behalf of those present.
January 12, 1944: Have you purchased your license plate? You’ll only get one this year, to be placed on the REAR of your car. Take your old plates off and put the single one on the rear, is the instruction from the assessor’s office. The color is changed from blue and white to red and white this year.
50 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1969: Fire inflicted damage estimated at more than $100,000 early Sunday morning when it destroyed a garage, shop and cookhouse on the Elias Goicoechea Holland Ranch 50 miles north of Elko. Mrs. Goicoechea said today the flames were noticed about 2 a.m. Sunday by a hired man; but gasoline tanks of several vehicles in the garage-shop structure started exploding shortly after the discovery and they were unable to control the blaze. The ranch light plant, which generates all electricity at the headquarters, was located in the burning building and as a result the Goicoecheas had no water pressure with which to battle the fire. Mrs. Goicoechea said neighboring ranchers have loaned tractors and other vehicles with which they are continuing the ranch operation.
———
Last week’s report of the sale of the PX Ranches in northern Elko County to J.R. Simplot incorrectly included two properties that were not involved in the transaction. They are the Saval Ranch and the Tremewan Ranch, both of which are owned by Mike Darling of Elko.
January 8, 1969: Two new Elko County Commissioners — Eyer Boies of Contact and Steve Sutherland of Elko — this week were officially sworn into office and assumed their new duties during a two-day meeting that concluded yesterday. Dr. A.A. Cuthberson, the only hold-over member on the three-man commission, was named chairman.
January 9, 1969: Construction began this week on a new Standard Oil Service Station to be located on Highway 40 at the east end of Elko. The $25,000 project is expected to be completed within 60 to 90 days. The station will be a prefabricated structure completed on the job site.
25 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1994: Shawn Hall, assistant director of the Northeastern Nevada Museum since December 1991, has been appointed acting director, announces Dr. Morris F. Gallagher, president of the museum’s governing board. The museum is a facility of Elko County operated by the 1,250 member Northeastern Nevada Historical Society. Museum Director Howard Hickson retired in October from the position he held for 24 years.
January 10, 1994: A ground-water permit for a proposed truck stop and motel to be located off Interstate 80 west of Elko is on Elko City Council’s agenda for its meeting at 3 p.m. tomorrow at city hall. The truck stop and motel proposed by Dean Stitzel would be located near Exit 298.
January 12, 1994: The building boom may be over but Elko County still experienced a strong building year in 1993, according to Elko County Public Works Director Mike Murphy. In 1993, Elko County issued 450 permits, with a valuation of $10,002,344. Total valuations in 1993 exceeded those of 1992 by more than $750,000. The county issued 370 permits in 1992, with a total valuation of $9,261,551. Last year’s building totals fell short of the peak of Elko’s boom in 1988 when total valuations reached $36.9 million.
