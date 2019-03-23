125 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1894: About half the children in town are down with the measles, and the public school has been closed until a week from next Monday.
———
Ike Sherwood has been appointed Postmaster of Elko, vice Mrs. C.H. Sproule, resigned. Mr. Sherwood, who is in Ruby Valley, has been notified, and the office will be turned over to him as soon as his commission arrives. This will be about the first of April. Ike will make a good P.M.
———
The streets of Elko are in a horrible condition and the Commissioners should have them put in decent shape without further delay. It is a disgrace to the county seat. The big ditch should be cleaned out and the water turned into it, instead of being allowed to run through the principal streets.
———
J.A. Hoolahan, a well-known mining operator of Colorado, arrived from Cripple Creek last Saturday and went up to Tuscarora to inspect some mining claims there.
———
The cut rates have induced quite an increase of travel on the railroad, many people from the East taking advantage of the financial proposition to visit California and the Midwinter Fair.
100 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1919: Howard Morse, who is down from his ranch in the northern part of the county, says that there is more snow there than for years and when warm weather comes we are due for a big flood. When he left, he says that his barn and sheds were covered, just the tips of the roofs sticking out, and to get from the house to the barn it is necessary to tunnel through the snow. In many places on the North Fork the hay stacks are covered completely with snow and the stockmen are having difficulty in getting out sufficient hay to feed their stock.
———
The Red Cross canteen realized a nice sum from the benefit show at the Gaiety last Saturday afternoon, and the money realized will go towards buying the returning soldier boys luxuries that their monthly wages will not allow them to buy.
March 19, 1919: Dr. Worden, who was called to Hylton to see the family of Pedro Corta, found five sick with the flu. It took him eight hours to travel 42 miles and he says the roads are in horrible condition.
———
The bill introduced by Murphy for an appropriation for the eradication of rodents and ground squirrels has been passed, carrying $10,000. This bill was introduced by the request of the Lamoille Farm bureau.
75 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1944: There aren’t many people doing business who can say “I have been doing business with the same people for the past 39 years.” But that is the proud record of Emmett L. Bachman, who has sold the Elko Wholesale to the Utah Wholesale. It was 39 years ago that he operated the Tuscarora-Elko state company in the famous old mining camp to the north. He bought the business from the Fred Wilson estate. In 1914 he moved to Elko and entered the mining and livestock business. In 1920 he organized the Nevada Wholesale and in 1927 sold the Levy and Zenter to organize the Elko Wholesale later in 1940. Emmett has been a great baseball and bowling fan, sponsoring a number of teams here. He’s going to stay with the new company for a month and then he’s going to take a couple of days rest — after that — maybe he’ll start another business.
———
Reno won the 1944 high school basketball championship 22 to 21, defeating Elko in the most thrilling game of a tournament replete with thrills, in Carson City Saturday night.
March 22, 1944: Word has been received in Elko the Pfc. Frank Sabala has spent a furlough from the armed forces in England at the home of Mrs. Baker at Gloucestershire, England. Mrs. Baker is the sister of A.D. McCulloch of Elko. Sabala wrote that fresh eggs and meat certainly tasted good.
———
The Elko basketball team headed by Coach Weaver, were guest of the Elko Rotary club today. The team present consisted of Gialy, Glock, McCullough, Mour, Anderson, Merkley, Sullivan, Wright, Evans and Knowles. Coach Weaver responded to the applause given the boys by the members, telling of some of the highlights of the game, when it looked, up to the end of the game, that Elko was the winner.
50 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1969: One of the greatest music events in the history of Elko will take place here Saturday night, March 22, when the Utah Symphony Orchestra, one of the top 12 orchestras in the nation, will present a program of symphonic compositions and lighter music in the Elko high school gymnasium. The program is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. with Director Maurice Abravanel at the podium. The Utah group will be presented in Elko under the auspices of the Elko Community Concert Association.
March 20, 1969: Bud Gibson, former operator of Elko Conoco Station, has joined the Elko Fire Department as a full-time fireman, to replace Lawrence Reed. Gibson 30, has been a volunteer for two years and was previously a “sleeper,” living at the fire house but receiving no pay. He has been a resident of Elko since 1964.
March 21, 1969: The Grand Opening of the new Riger’s Paint Store will be held tomorrow. The new store, which is staffed by owner Sam Riger and his wife, is across the railroad tracks from the former store and is located at 336 Silver Street.
———
Jerry Byrnes, former Elko police officer, has assumed ownership of Elko Supply Co., it was announced this week. Byrnes purchased the business from Kem Wolverton, who has owned the company since 1951. Wolverton will retire and plans to continue living in Elko.
25 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1994: Faulstich and Rand Construction of Osino is busy moving dirt at the proposed future site of an elementary school south of Bullion Road in order to build a Babe Ruth practice area. Faulstich and Rand was chosen by the Elko County School District to do the project in order to ease crowding at local baseball practice facilities. The local Babe Ruth league currently has only two fields that are shared by 19 teams.
March 19, 1994: Favorable weather has allowed Granite Construction to get a head start on its $14 million interstate reconstruction project stretching from the Carlin Tunnels to east Elko. A milling machine was at work today cleaning patchwork materials off the road, which will be recycled for use in road shoulder construction.
———
Crystal Theatre’s two new theaters are scheduled to open Friday, bring to five the number of screens in the Crystal complex. Workers are currently rushing to complete the $450,000 theater addition. Six movies are slated at the Crystal when theaters four and five open: “The Paper,” “Mighty Ducks 2,” “Naked Gun 33,” “Lightning Jack,” “Eight Seconds” and “Guarding Tess.” The addition will make it possible to not only show more movies but to also hold over the more popular ones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.