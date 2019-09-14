125 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1894: Cold weather during the past few days, ice forming each morning.
Sept. 8, 1894: Miss Elfie Truett of Starr Valley went out to Mound Valley Monday to take charge of the school at that place.
Sept. 8, 1894: Another crop of candidates are getting ready to announce themselves for county offices. There will be from three to six candidates for every office.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1919: Ira Woodhouse, from Arthur, Elko county, Nevada, today joined the Polish army — his fourth flag since the war began. In 1915 Woodhouse volunteered in the French army and won the war cross shortly after entering the front lines. When America got into the war he joined the United Sates army. He was wounded and mustered out late in 1917. He next joined the British army as an aerial observer and in January 1918, volunteered for service in France. He fought to the end of the campaign. He was mustered out yesterday, enlisted with the Poles and was ordered to Warsaw immediately.
Hello teacher! Said several hundred boys and girls today in Elko, and school started off with a swing, and for nine months foundations will be laid for the future president of this great country; who knows?
Sept. 8, 1919: Information has reached here of the sale of two Starr Valley ranches, L.B. Jeanney selling the old Taufer place to W.J. Smiley, Mr. Jeanney then buying the W.J. Black place, that has been occupied by Mr. Rose.
Sept. 10, 1919: During the year 1917 the county hospital cost the county $19,189.51, and as the county recorder has just compiled a report of the same institution for the fiscal year ending August 1, 1919, the public is entitled to some of its footings. The county during the year, 1917, was under the control of the defunct ring that was running the county with a high hand, and the reader can draw his own conclusions when he sees that the institution was run during the past year for less than half of what it cost under the county ring. It is no more than right to take into consideration that for the past nine months the state has been “dry” and there have been fewer patients to care for.
Elko county is suffering from a shortage of teachers, Deputy Superintendent C.L. Neely announcing that he is in need of at least twenty-five teachers for positions paying from $90 to $120 per month. Elko County has more schools than any other county in the state, and up to the present year, has had but little trouble in securing sufficient teachers, but the supply is short this year all over the entire country.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1944: TINAN, Marshall Islands – Marine Sergeant Arthur T. (chief) Manning, 26, of Owyhee, is crew chief of a half-trac, a caterpillared, armored truck which has taken a terrible toll of Japs in the Saipan-Tinan operations.
Sept. 11, 1944: Blue ration tokens will go out of use October 1 and processed food point values will be set so that most items will have multiples of ten, the Nevada District Office of Price Administration announced today. The action was in line with the sharp reduction of the amount of processed food under rationing.
Sept. 12, 1944: The old saying, “local boy makes good,” came true again as Frank “Shorty” Prunty of Charleston, made one of the best rides of the evening during the third rodeo performance at Twin Falls county fairgrounds. Shorty Prunty had wired in an entry for bronc riding, but he forgot to specify that he was an amateur — and landed in the pro class competing with topnotch cowboys of the West.
Carlin high school opened September 6, with the largest freshman class in history, 23. Their initiation will be September 22. There are three new high school teachers.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 1969: City councilmen last night heard reports that the summer street paving program is virtually completed; and the sprinkler system for an additional four holes at the municipal golf course has been installed. City Manager Jack Sutherland reported the sprinkler system for four additional holes at the city’s new golf course was to be completed this week, and seeding of grass on the lower section of the second nine should be accomplished this fall. He pointed out this is in keeping with a schedule for the development of Ruby View Golf Course to an 18-hole installation, as adopted by the city last spring. The schedule being followed by the city calls for the full 18-hole course to be ready for play by late 1971 or 1972.
Sept. 11, 1969: A District Boy Scout Court of Honor was conducted last night at the Elko High School auditorium with the presentation of the Eagle Rank to Robert Morley of Elko Troop 52, the highlight of the evening. The Eagle presentation ceremony, granting the highest rank in scouting, was conducted by Norman Traher Sr., Oren Black and Wayne Wilde.
Co-Captains for the 1969 Elko High School football team are seniors Gene Gustin and Layne Kenley. Both will be in action tomorrow night against White Pine in the 1969 opener. Gustin is an end while Kenley plays quarterback and halfback.
Sept. 12, 1969: Rustler Star M, owned by Mr. & Mrs. L.W. Eklund of Carlin, last week won the Utah State Championship Western Pleasure Horse designation in an All-Breed Riding Club Show in Heber, Utah. Rustler Star M is the only Appaloosa horse ever to win this championship.
Sept. 13, 1969: Wells High School’s football team boasting 12 lettermen will open the 1969 season today by hosting Castleford, Idaho. Coach Chris Nenzel welcomed back nine starters from 1968’s team and has 18 squad members returning, who did not letter, to back up the monogram winners. Lost through graduation from the 1968 team were All State guard Agee Smith, wingback Gary Martin, and Warren Jaynes, Wade Mease and Andrew Knudsen. Returning lettermen are: Ted Garcia, senior end; senior tackle, Allen Torell; Charles Kimber, senior center; Vaughan Knudsen, senior guard; Harry Johnson, senior tackle; Jim Patterson, senior quarterback; Mike Sallee, senior tailback; Jay Erickson, senior full back; Mike Erickson, junior end; Carlyle Knudsen, junior wingback; Ray Reynolds, senior guard; and Dave Torell, sophomore guard.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1994: American Barrick Resources Corp., owner of the Goldstrike gold mine north of Carlin, becomes the third largest gold mining company in the world with the acquisition of Lac Minerals Ltd. Barrick will be the “largest in the world outside South Africa,” said Vince Borg, vice president for public affairs and communications for Toronto-based American Barrick. Barrick’s Gold. Barrick’s Goldstrike Mine, however, will “remain the jewel in Barrick’s crown,” Borg said.
Sept. 9, 1994: A Mexican Charreada is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at the Elko County Fairgrounds, announced Ignacio “Nacho” Luna, one of the organizers. He says the Torrero Band from California will play during the Charreada while bull and bronc riding, Mexican style, are staged. Charros – the gentlemen horsemen of Mexico – will also take part in “tailing the bull,” a contest requiring a Charro to ride beside a galloping bovine, grab its tail and throw it to the ground. Another contest is called Pase Del Muerte or “death pass.” It requires a mounted contestant to gallop around the arena beside a wild, unsaddled horse until the rider is in position to jump from the saddled mount to the bare back of the wild one.
A total of 77 golfers participated in the 5th annual Frank Ozamis Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament, a four-person scramble, was held in conjunction with the 25th class reunion of the Elko High School Class of 1969, drawing both local and out of town golfers. Proceeds from the event went to the Frank Ozamis Memorial Scholarship Fund at Elko High School. Previous scholarship winners include: Cara Gilligan, 1992; Aren Schaffran, 1993; and Catarina Tran, 1994. The first place low gross team, made up of Albert Rogers, Mike Smales, John Smales and Mitch Uriarte, posted score of 58 to better last year’s winning 59 total. High gross score went to the team of Debbie Sciotto, Jackie Hood Hooper, Mary Lyon Hannigan and Susan Bettles. Closest to the pin on No. 8 was Brett Scolari. Albert Rogers had the longest drive on No. 13.
Sept. 10, 1994: A dedication ceremony was held late Thursday afternoon at the new Elko Summit Estates subdivision to honor the Salicchi family, whose ranch was purchased for the development. The new subdivision’s developer — Bill Crane, a state circuit judge from Saginaw, Mich., — said Summit Estates property buyers will have to adhere to a “very stringent architectural control.”
Sept. 12, 1994: Ranchers who own grazing permits on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service were surprised during haying season and just prior to Elko County Fair and Livestock Show by orders from the agency to remove cattle from allotments in spite of this being “the best grass year in my memory” said Joe Riordan of Mound Valley, who has been riding the ranges of his family ranch since he was six years old. The early evictions will be discussed at a county commissioners meeting at the Elko Convention Center. “The wonderful spring rains we had this year brought grass that is all a foot tall or higher, and stirrup high in some places,” he said. “Left this dense in a dry year, it very well might burn.”
