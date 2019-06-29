125 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1894: The Austin public school was closed last week for the term on account of the scarlet fever.
Ahern’s big team loaded yesterday with flour and merchandise for Hamilton, White Pine.
During the past week, several teams have arrived from Tuscarora with machinery for shipment to Baker City, Oregon, and Grass Valley, California. The machinery is from some of the unused mills in Tuscarora.
———
100 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1919: Henry Peterson and son Oscar, of Lee, were in yesterday and purchased a new Chevrolet touring car, which they will use on the new stage line between Lee and Jiggs which will start next week.
———
Keith & Hale, owners of the Elko Independent, have purchased the Lovelock Review-Miner, and Mr. Keith left yesterday for Lovelock to close the deal. They will make the paper a thrice-a-week issue, as it is the only paper published in the newly made county of Pershing. Mr. Keith will look after their Lovelock interests while Mr. Hale will remain in Elko and have full charge of the Independent.
———
Editorial: It has often been said, and it is true, that no law is enforced against popular sentiment, but there are times when no effort is made to correctly interpret this sentiment. We are now referring to the ordinance regulating the speed of vehicles on the public streets. The ordinance provides for a speed limit of fifteen miles, and, when turning a corner, much slower speed. Instead of conforming to this speed, the great majority of cars, and especially motorcycles, exceed by double, and some of the streets are used as speedways, regulated only by the speed of the cars.
———
75 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1944: Forty-two Basques, who left their native province of Navarra in northern Spain a few weeks ago, arrived in Reno yesterday morning to become sheepherders on Nevada ranges says the Reno Gazette. When the train carrying these Spanish highlanders arrived here, there were 17 sheep growers gathered at the Southern Pacific station to greet the new herders and take them to various sections of the state.
———
The Angel Lake road, semi-finished road from Wells to Angel Lake, was opened for travel this week by Forest Supervisor A. R. Torgerson of Elko. Further finishing work on the 12-mile stretch of road from Wells south to the fishing and camping site is expected to be done in the near future.
June 28, 1944: Merchants of the city of Elko have agreed to a three-day holiday, commencing Saturday night and running until Wednesday morning. This is being done in observance of the Fourth of July, which falls on Tuesday. One merchant explained the move by saying that stores have been working short handed and the three days holiday was decided upon to give the help an opportunity to rest. All grocery, dry goods, hardware, furniture, jewelry stores and lumber companies will be closed for the holiday period.
June 29, 1944: So the U. S. Navy has a baby beaver for a mascot. It happened like this: John Henry, local resident and like many others addicted to that splendid pastime – fishing, was engaged in his favorite sport recently. While he was so engaged he spied a baby beaver, which had lost its mother and was near exhaustion. Henry picked the beaver up, took it home and gave it some nourishing food. Yesterday he was returning the beaver to its habitat when he was blocked by a train carrying a group of sailors. The sailors wanted the beaver and John couldn’t resist. He gave it to them and they left Elko happy over their new possession.
———
50 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1969: Pony Express riders will gallop across the sagebrush hills of northern Nevada this weekend in exchange of official mail — in the form of special commemorative envelopes — between Ely and Elko. The event will be staged to celebrate the centennial of the two communities.
———
Major Jerry M. Griggs, Kannapolis, N.C., has been decorated with the highest U. S. Air force award for heroism – the Air Force Cross. The major’s wife, Betty, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Axel Couch of Owyhee. Major Griggs received the award during special ceremonies at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, for his extraordinary heroism on a rescue mission in Vietnam.
June 27, 1969: Strong evidence in support of construction of upstream storage reservoirs was presented this week by Bud Danner, state water commissioner, who reported the loss of some 200,000 acre feet of water so far this year in the Humboldt River system. Danner said the loss was calculated by comparing stream flow figures at Palisade and tributaries below that point with the amount of water delivered to the Lovelock area. He explained the loss occurs primarily when the river spreads out of its banks to trap water in mud flats along the valley. The water pushed into the flats for the most part evaporates and represents a total loss of water from the standpoint of beneficial use.
———
25 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1994: Elko’s Summit race track Bud Shootout winners were Brian McCain, Ralph Jones, Jared Aschenbach and Race Fisher; Also attending the race was Miss Elko County Monica Wright, Janet Iribarne, Tim Staley and Mischelle Gurule.
———
Local members of E Clampus Vitus were joined by members from Utah, Oregon and California last weekend to erect a monument in South Ruby Valley in memory of Fort Ruby.
———
June 25, 1994: Elko County Planning Commission gave the go-ahead Wednesday for K-Market owners Bassam and Ghassan Khoury to build a new, larger store in Spring Creek. Planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a change in zoning from agricultural-residential to commercial on two lots adjacent to K-market, clearing the way for the new market.
June 30, 1994: About 100 Elko County elementary school children, 14 teachers and a number of chaperones visited Jack and Irene Walther’s Lamoille ranch on a Thursday and Friday last month. The field trip was part of a teacher-recertification course sponsored by Nevada Farm Bureau and the Univesity of Nevada Reno, reported coordinator Judith Moschetti. “Agriculture is America’s greatest industry,” said Jack Walther. “It is important for the young people who live in towns and cities to know where food really comes from and who produces it.”
