Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1895: As a sign of good times we might remark that a squirrel was captured on Elko’s main street by Charley Bourne and Frank Cogswell Tuesday forenoon. Old prophets say this is a sure sign of a prosperous year.
Fishing is pretty good in the Humboldt. The river is exceedingly low and the fish are running down stream.
100 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1920: This morning work was started on the erection of the new county hospital and next Wednesday ground will be broken. The contract was signed between the Board of County Commissioners and Rockwell & Sutton, the contract calling for $118,000. This does not include the furnishings of the hospital. The building is to be located just east of the high school gymnasium and will face south, the commissioners having completed a deal for thirty-six lots from W.T Smith. This will give sufficient ground to make a splendid site for the hospital, and is isolated so as to give the patient absolute quiet.
June 8, 1920: The dam owned by D. Quilici brothers and confining the flood waters of Angel lake burst last Friday and sent a great flood of water coursing down the steep mountain and out on the flat below the old Bews place, now owned by Jas. Ralph in the northeastern end of Clover Valley. Those who followed the course taken by the flood state that an immense channel has been washed down the mountain side ranging in depth from five to one hundred and fifty feet. Nothing had the strength to withstand the onslaught of the water and great boulders weighing tons were carried along like pebbles until the flood spent itself on the lower lands. Owing solely to the fact that no habitations were in the wake of the flood there was no material damage done and no loss of life. People residing near the path of the flood state that the earth quivered as though an earthquake were prevailing and the noise was heard for several miles.
June 11, 1920: The place? Deeth. The date? June 19th. Come and get acquainted at a good-time dance given by young people of Deeth. “Peppy” music, good floor, old and new dances, chicken supper, two prizes.
75 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1945: The Silver Dollar building has been purchased by Pete Itcaina, well known Elko county sheepman. The sale was made by Delpha Jewell, real estate and insurance dealer.
June 11, 1945: The Davidson Brothers Company general store at Mountain City, Rio Tinto and Owyhee have been sold to H.E. Read of Mountain City, owner of the Golden Rule store there. The sale has been made by Walter Gale and J.A. Davidson and it will be completed sometime this week. The original Mountain City store dates back to the seventies. At that time a man by the name of McShain owned it. Nine years ago, Walter Gale purchased the interest of Walter Davidson in the store. When he purchased an interest in the store he moved to Mountain City with Mrs. Gale and they have lived there since. Four years ago a branch of the original store was started at Rio Tinto and two years later at Owyhee, where the original Joe Sewell store was operated for many years. Read said that he intended keeping the Golden Rule and Davidson stores operating as separate units. He has operated the Golden Rule store there for the past eight years.
50 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1970: Residents of the Elko area are invited to inspect the new municipal swimming pool complex in the city park during a “dry” open house on Saturday and Sunday and to plunge into the new pools beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. City Manager Jack Sutherland reported the weekend open house was scheduled prior to the opening on Monday to allow interested residents an opportunity to see all facilities in the complex. Paul and Valerie Rogers have been named managers of the new swimming complex which will provide an opportunity for year-around swimming in Elko and will be available for use by the physical education departments of both Elko High School and Elko Community College. Lifeguards at the pool this summer will be Terry Herman, Angela West, Susan Glaser and Susan Evans.
June 9, 1970: Pat Sheehan, who has been teaching school in Montello, arrived in Elko yesterday to spend a few weeks with Mr. and Mrs. Joe Stout while attending Elko Community College. She plans to teach school in Elko this coming year.
June 10, 1970: The Commercial Hotel sluggers squeezed by the Elko Merchants in a 10 to 9 tilt in softball league play last night. Ron Smith was the winning pitcher and Doc Glenn took the mound for the losers. Rich Lespade turned in a triple for the Commercial Hotel, Jim Thompson a double and Cris Hernandez and Gary Porter each had singles. John Goicoechea batted a triple for the Merchants.
25 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1995: The 320 students of Elko High School’s Class of 1995 didn’t let a little downpour keep them from enjoying Friday’s graduation ceremony at Warrior Field. “It will be a ceremony we won’t forget because of the rain but I don’t think there were any unhappy kids,” said EHS Principal Moyal Kump.
June 13, 1995: Flood damage to roads, bridges and culverts will cost Elko County more than $1.4 million to repair and the U.S. Forest Service an additional $600,000, according to an estimates by Elko County Manager George Boucher and John Haney of the forest service. Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution during a special meeting June 5, declaring a state of flood emergency. Thomas Canyon Campground suffered “extensive damage” due to debris carried by flood water and has been closed, Haney said. The resource specialist said debris had buried tables, grills, camper pads and parking areas.
