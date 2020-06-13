Rewrite: News from past issues

June 7, 1920: This morning work was started on the erection of the new county hospital and next Wednesday ground will be broken. The contract was signed between the Board of County Commissioners and Rockwell & Sutton, the contract calling for $118,000. This does not include the furnishings of the hospital. The building is to be located just east of the high school gymnasium and will face south, the commissioners having completed a deal for thirty-six lots from W.T Smith. This will give sufficient ground to make a splendid site for the hospital, and is isolated so as to give the patient absolute quiet.

June 8, 1920: The dam owned by D. Quilici brothers and confining the flood waters of Angel lake burst last Friday and sent a great flood of water coursing down the steep mountain and out on the flat below the old Bews place, now owned by Jas. Ralph in the northeastern end of Clover Valley. Those who followed the course taken by the flood state that an immense channel has been washed down the mountain side ranging in depth from five to one hundred and fifty feet. Nothing had the strength to withstand the onslaught of the water and great boulders weighing tons were carried along like pebbles until the flood spent itself on the lower lands. Owing solely to the fact that no habitations were in the wake of the flood there was no material damage done and no loss of life. People residing near the path of the flood state that the earth quivered as though an earthquake were prevailing and the noise was heard for several miles.