125 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1894: The public school will open again next Monday morning, after a forced vacation of nearly three weeks, because of the measles.
———
With the advent of warm weather comes the tramp. Elko should have a chain gang.
———
The Easter floral decorations at the Episcopal church were very pretty and a great deal of taste being shown in the arranging of the many beautiful lilies.
———
Base ball is now the rage with the young men and boys. A lively game was played in Elko last Sunday, resulting in a tie — 8 to 8.
———
The road between Elko and Tuscarora is heavy and the stage does not arrive until after 7 p.m.
———
James Dewar and two daughters returned from the Midwinter Fair last Saturday morning highly pleased with their trip.
100 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1919: The new dormitory at Wells will be a two story building, according to the plans adopted by the board of education at its meeting yesterday.
———
The city council has purchased from the A.W. Hesson company a two-ton Mack truck to be used on the streets. It is fitted with a hydraulic hoist, and is self-dumping, and has an apparatus to spread gravel evenly over the streets while going at full speed. This truck will be used to fix up streets the coming year.
April 2, 1919: Wing Lee, the local Chinaman who runs a vegetable wagon about town, has an experience yesterday the he is not likely to soon forget. Wanting to wash his wagon, he drove into the river, just above the Lamoille bridge, when the current caught the horse and wagon, sweeping them down stream into the deep pool under the bridge. The Chinaman succeeded in getting to shore, but the poor old horse was dragged to the bottom of the river, and the Chinaman is without a horse today.
———
Everett Black, who enlisted from Deeth, has written his folks that he is now at Camp Funston, Kansas, just from overseas, and expects to be discharged in the next few days. He was with the 348th field artillery, and many other Elko boys are in the same regiment.
April 4, 1919: Sheriff Harris has a problem on his hands that is causing him considerable worry — what is the best and most effective method of destroying the immense stock of liquor he has on hand. Take the beer alone: He has in the neighborhood of 10,000 bottles, and if he is compelled to break off the neck of each bottle it will take him some time. But he has a scheme that sounds all right, and that is to pile up all the beer in one big pile out on a hill, put under it a lot of dynamite and light the fuse. Bang! And everything goes up in dust and it only takes a minute.
75 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1944: Bing Crosby is visiting with Mr. and Mrs. John Eacret at the Crosby ranch near Elko.
———
The Elko county tax rate was dropped eight cents today by the board of county commissioners, Geroge Kennedy, W.W. Kane and Geo. Ralph. The rate last year was $1.15 per hundred dollar valuation, while it was figured at $1.07 for the 1944 budget. The figures were prepared by William Settelmeyer. “It was possible for the commissioners to make the tax cut because of the fact they have kept county finances in excellent condition, and further because of the prevailing conditions at the county high schools in Elko and Wells, where activities have been curtailed, because instructors are not available,” Settelmeyer said.
April 5, 1944: Bing Crosby, radio and screen star, has purchased the Howard Doyle and Ed Flynn ranch, 55 miles north of Elko, near Tuscarora, it was announced today. The purchase included the exchange of the Crosby property on the Humboldt river, seven miles east of Elko, formerly the Jube Wright ranch.
———
Judge James Dysart this afternoon announced the sale of his Lamoille ranch to Joe Vignolo, owner and operator of the Purity Dairy in Elko. Judge Dysart had owned the ranch from 1920, when he bought up several of the small ranches and joined them into one unit. The ranch comprises 1,440 acres of patented land and a section of leased land.
50 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1969: Elko Community College will be housed in Building No. 1, Eighth and Court Streets for the coming fall semester. Elko County Superintendent R.J. Zander, announced the school board’s approval of this facility to be leased to the college for its next two-year’s operation. This is the first time a full daytime operation will begin for the college and will enable course offerings to be held in one central area. During the current year, different buildings have been utilized for classroom instruction.
April 2, 1969: Elko County spring runoff swelled area streams to about 200 percent of normal this week and spread the rising waters of the Humboldt and its tributaries across valley areas. The Nork Fork has flooded spreading water over the valley floor towards Devils Gate Ranch.
April 4, 1969: Sale of the Union Oil Company franchise to Thomas E. Bilboa of Elko was announced this week by John W. Barry, who had operated the Elko dealership for the past 21 years. Bilboa, a native of Elko County, has been employed for the past 14 years by Slim Olson’s as a tanker delivery driver. He and his wife Frankie have two sons, Mile 13 and Jay 4, and live in their home on Oak Street.
25 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1994: Barrick Goldstrike Mines recently donated $10,000 to the Elko County School District. The money will be used to help pay for the new bleachers for Spring Creek High School’s football field. “It’s great,” said Superintendent Paul Billings. “Barrick’s help and support is much appreciated.” Barrick and its neighbor, Newmont Gold Company donated $5.5 million to help build the new school.
April 1, 1994: The 16th Annual International Collegiate Mining Competition is being held here today and tomorrow at the Elko Convention Center. The competition represents to miners what lumberjack competitions are to loggers, The mining competition is meant to enhance and preserve the importance of age-old mining practices. Fifteen teams from eight schools are competing this year. Montana Tech is the defending men’s team champion; Michigan Tech is the defending women’s champion.
April 2, 1994: March precipitation was well below normal, measuring only .15 of an inch, according to Gerald Miles of the National Weather Service office in Elko. The normal amount for the month of March is .81 of an inch. The month’s moisture increased the year-to-date total to 2.63 inches, which compares to the average amount of 5.6 inches by March 31.
