Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
September 28, 1895: A fire at Wells last Sunday morning destroyed Dr. Petty’s office and drug store, Quilici’s saloon and Finck’s restaurant. The fire caught in Dr. Petty’s office, and he lost his instruments and stock of drugs. Quilici and Finck managed to save part of their things.
The Elko flour mill made its first sack of flour Wednesday afternoon. The flour is labeled “Elko Roller Mills Patent Silver Medal Family Flour.” It should be used by everybody in Elko county.
Wm. Smiley has been appointed a member of the Board of Education to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Miss Louise Adams. A most excellent selection, as Mr. Smiley takes great interest in educational matters.
100 YEARS AGOSeptember 28, 1920: At least twelve new families will settle in Metropolis next spring, according to the statement made by William Hanson general manager of the Metropolis Land Company. The Metropolis Land Company is now preparing fifteen hundred acres for farming next year and will plant an additional five hundred acres of irrigated land. This season the crops of Metropolis have been particularly good and the settlement there is one of the most progressive that is to be found in Elko county. There will be a dozen silos in Metropolis this season. Sunflowers thrive there and the crop this year is the biggest in the history of the camp.
Arrangements are being made in Wells to purchase an electric light plant for the school there. The students are soliciting for the plant.
September 29, 1920: Air mail pilots state that the high altitude of Reno and Elko make it hard to operate the mail planes here. Planes that start easily at San Francisco are started with the greatest difficulty in this altitude and it often takes a half hour or more to get the engine operating properly.
Oct. 1, 1920: One hundred and eighty sheep, the property of a Basque, Aigretta, by name, were run down and killed near the hot springs bridge when the herders, who were watching them went to sleep. The sheep, it is said, wandered onto the tracks of the Western-Pacific railroad and crowded together in front of an incoming freight. The headlights blinded the animals, and before the engineer could stop the train the engine had crashed into the band.
75 YEARS AGOOctober 1, 1945: Bing Crosby, radio and movie-land favorite crooner, will be a Nevada resident for at least the rest of 1945. That was learned today when “Der Bingle” announced in Hollywood that he was headed for his Elko county ranch for a long rest. A week or two in a Santa Monica hospital for treatment of an infection will precede his trip here. Crosby owns a ranch in northern Elko county and the main order of the day for the rest of the year will be hunting and just plain loafing, he said.
October 2, 1945: The Elko Daily Free Press “family,” 45 strong, held a picnic at the city park yesterday afternoon. The picnic is an annual event held for the carriers and papersellers. Children of the rest of the personnel also attend. The day was particularly good for such an occasion and the children enjoyed wieners, pop and ice cream – so did the grown-ups. The event was ended by the children being taken to the matinee.
October 2, 1945: Dances are being held for seventh and eighth grade pupils every other week in the basement of the Catholic church. They are open to children of all denominations. Sixty children attended the last dance, held on Friday night. The boys bring two nickels for the juke box and two bottles of pop. The girls bring doughnuts. However, the dances are being so well patronized that more chaperones are needed, according to Mrs. Roy Walthers. She asks other mothers to help.
50 YEARS AGOOctober 1, 1970: Earl Bonham, proprietor of Dupont Drug Fifth and Idaho Streets for the past 15 years, today announced the sale of the business to George Morley, who has been employed at the drug store for the last 18 years and had acquired a part ownership in recent years. Bonham came to Elko from Kemmerer, Wyo., in 1955 and purchased Dupont Drug from Howard Eppling and John and Jack Hunter. Morley came from Ely to Elko in 1952 to work as a pharmacist for Eppling and has been associated with Dupont’s since that date.
October 2, 1970: Air service between Elko and Boise will be inaugurated on October 26 by Intermountain West Airlines of Fresno, Calif. The service will be further expanded to include two round trips to Boise and two round trips to Reno daily as soon as the airline receives approval of the Public Utilities Commission. Schedules are being worked out to compliment rather than to compete with present United Airline’s flights.
October 3, 1970: Elko High School, sluggish in the first half, came roaring out in the third period to score 24 points and went on to defeat Douglas, 46-14 in a Nevada “AA” Conference football game played last night celebrating Homecoming 1970 at Warrior Field. The Indians were led to their fourth straight win of the season by a splendid performance by quarterback Robbie Wunderlich, who ran for three touchdowns, passed for another, ran two conversions and passed for two two-pointers. During the pre-game activities, Angie Urriola, escorted by Mike Hachquet, was named Homecoming Queen 1970. The attendants and escorts were Juliann Wright and Steve Skivington; Holly Bernadot and Steve Moiola, Julie Smith and Steve Smith, and Debbie Black and Brad McDermott.
25 YEARS AGOSeptember 29, 1995: Norma Zunino of Elko was crowned Ms. Senior Elko County last Saturday at the Elko Convention Center. Zunino has made Elko her home for 40 years and is active in a number of community organizations. She will represent Elko County in the Ms. Senior Nevada Pageant in February. Former Ms. Elko County Edna Herrera is the current Ms. Senior Nevada. The Ms. Senior Elko County Pageant recognizes the talents and achievements of women age 60 and older.
September 30, 1995: It took 20 years to retire the Butch Thompson Revolving Trophy for Senior Beef Showmanship because rules require the same person to win it three times. This year Lamoille 4-H Club member Salli Sarman accomplished a third win at the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show on Labor Day Weekend and took home the trophy permanently. The 17-year old daughter of Linda and Ed Sarman of Lee Livestock had made winning the huge trophy a major goal. Although Salli says she loves her cattle and is currently Nevada State FFA president, she plans a career as an elementary school teacher. She will be in Spring Creek High School’s first graduating class next spring.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!