Rewrite: News from past issues

Arrangements are being made in Wells to purchase an electric light plant for the school there. The students are soliciting for the plant.

September 29, 1920: Air mail pilots state that the high altitude of Reno and Elko make it hard to operate the mail planes here. Planes that start easily at San Francisco are started with the greatest difficulty in this altitude and it often takes a half hour or more to get the engine operating properly.

Oct. 1, 1920: One hundred and eighty sheep, the property of a Basque, Aigretta, by name, were run down and killed near the hot springs bridge when the herders, who were watching them went to sleep. The sheep, it is said, wandered onto the tracks of the Western-Pacific railroad and crowded together in front of an incoming freight. The headlights blinded the animals, and before the engineer could stop the train the engine had crashed into the band.