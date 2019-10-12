125 YEARS AGO
October 6, 1894: The Southern Pacific Company has reduced the rates of fare for students coming to and going home from the University to one-half the regular rates.
———
John Armitage has returned from his wanderings. Says Elko is the best place after all.
———
The educational facilities of Elko are assuming such shape as to be of vast benefit, not only to the pupils attending the school here, but to the town also. The present Principal, E.C. Snyder, has taken up the work begun by a former principal – Prof. A.L. Snider, now of the Tuscarora school – and is making the institution first-class in every respect. The people of the outside districts are beginning to realize this fact and are taking advantage of it by sending their advanced scholars into Elko. In addition to the many advantages already to be gained by an attendance at the Elko school, it is now proposed to put the Grammar department on such a grade that a student wishing to enter the State University at Reno, will not have to take an additional examination to gain admission to that institution.
100 YEARS AGOOctober 10, 1919: Yesterday the final transaction was complete in the purchase of the Hot Springs hotel from Mrs. Gertrude Garrecht by the board of county commissioners, and as soon as the deed can be made out and money paid over the county will take possession. The price paid was $15,000. The commissioners have examined several properties in the vicinity of the city, and finally decided on the Hot Springs as the most suitable for a poor farm. The deal includes forty acres of land all the buildings and water. The building is a splendid two-story brick structure, well furnished, and in connection has a large plunge pool. It is proposed to use this place solely as a poor farm, and to complete a modern hospital just north of the high school buildings, at a cost of $85,000.
———
The windows of the Hunt’s Candy Shop are especially attractive these days, and the sidewalk is usually crowded after school hours by the children, whose mouths water over the tempting display of sweets.
———
A telegram has been received here of the marriage of Frank Truett of Wells, to Miss Elizabeth Colwell of Salt Lake city. The groom is one of the prosperous ranchers of this county, has recently built a handsome home on his farm north of Wells for his bride.
75 YEARS AGOOctober 6, 1944: At an election of advisory board membership for the Elko grazing district held in the Hesson building in Elko yesterday Mr. Ernest A. Clawson was elected as the new cattle representative for precinct No. 3. Clawson occupies the position which was made by the resignation of Tracy T. Fairchild, a former resident of Tuscarora. Archie J. Dewar of Elko was re-elected as a cattle representative for precinct No. 4 and R.B. Stewart of Elko was re-elected as a sheep representative for precinct No. 2.
October 9, 1944: A billowing column of smoke to the north of Elko Saturday afternoon attracted attention to the 26th grass fire of the season, which started on the bench east of the old Tuscarora road, out beyond the new city garbage dump. There have been fifteen man-caused fires this season, exclusive of those caused by sparks from trains. The 26 fires experienced this season have burned about 39,000 acres.
October 9, 1944: Mrs. John Oldham, formerly of Elko, now teaching at Lee, accompanied by her aunt, Mrs. Victor Jacobson, her sister Mrs. Wallace Black and her small daughter Kathleen visited and shopped in Elko Saturday.
———
Cpl. F.A. Sabala, son of Mr. & Mrs. Dan Sabala, who is a wireless operator in the signal corps writes a V mail letter back home every day. He is now in France in the front lines living as he says “in a foxhole like a coyote,” with four or five inches of water in the fox holes all the time.
50 YEARS AGOOctober 8, 1969: More than 50 members of the Nevada Association of Future Farmers of America will travel next week to Kansas City, Missouri for the 42ndNational FFA Convention. One Nevada Future Farmer, Tom Tomera of Elko, will receive the “American Farmer” degree, highest degree of achievement given by the FFA. The degree, which is limited to about one member in a thousand, is given for outstanding achievement in agricultural development and rural leadership.
October 10, 1969: An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 hunters will take to the hills in Elko County tomorrow for the opening of the 1969 Nevada Deer season. As good or better than last year. Part of the reason for optimism for the 1969 season is that there has been a good fawn production during the past few years, Fish and Game officials said.
October 11, 1969: The 1969 Elko High School homecoming celebration will be accelerated into high gear next week as the school spirit and student preparations mount in anticipation of the game between the Elko Indians and the Fallon Greenwaves. The overall faculty chairman for this event is James Tilton who is aided by Robert Smith along with student chairman Russell McMullen and Roberta Dodd.
———
Work is expected to start Monday on the initial phase of the construction on a nine-hole golf course at Jackpot, according to County Manager Jim Polkinghorne. The first phase of the project, clearing and rough grading the golf course site, will be accomplished by Griswold Construction of Elko.
———
The Elko Homemakers Club had its opening luncheon at the Four Seasons Cafe. Roger Mariani had the tables artistically decorated with hand-made roses in fall colors. The members were entertained by Laurena Moren, Lajla Lyon, Katherine Stahl and Ann Nisbet, who played nine numbers.
25 YEARS AGOOctober 6, 1994: Postseason starts early this year for Elko High School’s girls’ golf team, which plays tomorrow in the Nevada AAA League’s Division I tournament. This is the first year for the division tournament, and it gives Elko another chance to beat Mc Queen. The Lancers have inflicted two of the four setbacks in Elko’s brilliant 15-4 season. The Indians will use their usual lineup; seniors, Dyan Gilligan, Shannon Kuster, Lindsay Lau and Joani Cooney, junior Bridget Barnes and sophomore Sandra Moore.
October 7, 1994: A round-table discussion on management of Native American cultural resources is planned for tomorrow as part of the three-day 24th Great Basin Anthropological Conference at the Elko Convention Center. The open forum will be led by Cynthia Pinto of the state Bureau of Land Management office and Paula Brady of the Elko-based Western Shoshone Historic Preservation Society.
October 8, 1994: After a month in operation, the U.S. Postal Service’s new Elko Carrier Annex is helping provide more efficient mail delivery, says postal officials. “We’re actually getting mail worked sooner, said Supervisor of Customer services Ed Brooks. All of the mail sorting is now done in the roughly $2 million annex on Aspen Way, which has considerably more space than the old post office in downtown Elko. The Elko annex sorts mail for all 898 zip codes.
———
Elko and Spring Creek K-12 students along with their counterparts worldwide, are gearing up for the 12th annual Odyssey of the Mind (OM) competition to be held Feb. 25 at Northside Elementary School. “The competition promotes creative problem solving and divergent thinking skills,” said OM Director Kathy Krizic. Any student can enter the competition, regardless of academic achievement.
October 10, 1994: University of Nevada Reno student Cara Basso was crowned the new Miss Elko County yesterday at the Elko Convention Center. Basso took home an $800 scholarship and the opportunity to represent Elko County in the Miss Nevada Pageant. T’resea Alzugaray, a Northern Nevada Community College student was named first runner-up and was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants. Other contestants were Elko High School seniors Amy Fiack, Amy Peterson, Christina Cauley, and Angie Walborn, and Northern Nevada Community College student Angie Rupe.
