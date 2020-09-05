Rewrite: News from past issues

September 1, 1920: The Montello and Elko teams who compete for the championship of Elko county will meet at a dinner at the Hotel Mayer on Sunday night after the game at which time will be discussed the creation of an Elko county baseball team to make the trip to Reno to play Reno for the championship of Nevada. Interest of local fandom is centered on the game which promises to be one of the most hotly contested that Elko has seen for some time.

September 3, 1920: Tomorrow the Twentieth Century Club will meet to settle the question of accommodations for the visitors to the fair. Everything will be definitely settled at the meeting and the ladies of Elko will list all of the available rooms and sleeping places and to organize so that they can know instantly just where to put those who come to see the wonders of nature exhibited at the greatest attraction of its kind in Nevada in 1920, the Elko county fair. The entire city is back of the ladies and every available space will be used for the comfort of those who come to Elko. A bureau of information will be established and as the people apply for rooms they will be given a card entitling them to the place to sleep, and this card will be the entry to the home in which they will be housed during their stay.