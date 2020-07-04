Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1895: Nearly every town in the State, with the exception of Elko and Reno, (the two most prosperous) will celebrate the Fourth of July in good style.
The plans and specifications for the county high school building have arrived and the matter of advertising for proposals to erect the structure will come up for action Monday. The plans show a very handsome, commodious and modern building; one that will be both an ornament and credit to the town.
A week ago yesterday, on South Fork, Charley Wilson was gored by a cow. She tossed him in the air and when he came down caught him on her horns, one of which went into his right hip, holding him in the air. Several men, who were helping him part out the cattle, soon released him from his bad plight.
100 YEARS AGO June 30, 1920: At a recent meeting of the Starr Valley Farm Bureau the members voted unanimously to hold a county fair in Starr Valley on the last Saturday in August, on Boulder creek where the Starr Valley school house is located. The school building will be used for exhibition purposes, one of the rooms to be set aside for the exhibition of farm products and another room for the use of the women for the display of canned good and fancy work. The grove adjacent to the school building will be fitted up for the exhibit of life stock and in addition benches and tables will be built for the public and a grand picnic dinner will be served. Sports of various kinds will be given during the day, and a saddle horse race will be held in the afternoon. The exhibits will not be confined to Starr Valley alone, but all the valleys in Elko county are cordially invited to participate. Elko county should have an annual county fair and we hope that this event will prove to be the opening wedge to establish a county fair.
July 2, 1920: The home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Wiggins, in Lamoille valley, was the scene of a merry throng Wednesday afternoon when the wedding party assembled to witness the marriage of N.F. Stenovich, of Elko, and Miss Adeline Gertrude Wiggins, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wiggins. Frank Stenovich of Elko, a brother of the groom was best man and Miss Emma M. Wiggins, a sister of the bride, was bridesmaid. The bride wore a wreath of orange blossoms worn by her mother at her marriage in Elko just twenty-one years ago. After the ceremony a feast was spread. The presents were many and beautiful. The groom is in the employ of the Western Pacific. Both the bride and groom have lived in Elko county from childhood and the wishes of their many friends follow them.
75 YEARS AGO June 28, 1945: The annual water carnival following the American Red Cross swimming instruction classes, will be held tomorrow night at 7:30 at the city natatorium. Everyone is welcome. More than 200 children and adults have been enrolled in the classes this year, a record registration. The evening’s festivities will be directed by William Wunderlich, chairman of swimming for the local Red Cross chapter, and awards will be made by R.C. Barnes, city councilman in charge of the swimming pool.
June 29, 1945: While the response to requests for Elko county brands and their histories by the Commercial hotel has not been brisk, a few are being sent in. One of the most interesting brands received so far came from Robert Prunty in Charleston. It is a bar in the center of a broken V and is known as the Turkey Track. The rand has been in use in Charleston for more than 30 years, Prunty says. “It was first used by W.K. Phipps, then by the late P. Robert Prunty and is now recorded in the name of Minnie Phipps Prunty estate. It is used by Robert Prunty and Pete Chaix on both horses, cattle and sheep.
50 YEARS AGO June 29, 1970: Bob Kerth, assistant Elko High School principal, was installed as president of the Elko Lions Club at the club’s installation banquet held at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge. Kerth, who succeeds Bob Draper, was installed by deputy District Governor Bill Carpenter of Carlin. Ray Hubbard will serve as Deputy District Governor for the coming year.
July 2, 1970: Construction started this week on a 9.2-mile section of new Interstate 80 freeway west of Elko. The contract will add 9.2 miles to Nevada’s growing interstate highway system from three miles southwest of the Elko city limits to the east end of Carlin Canyon.
Sirens, whistles, horns and bells will be sounded at 11 Saturday morning in observance of “Honor America Day,” it was announced today by the Elko Chamber of Commerce. City Manager Jack Sutherland has authorized the blowing of the city’s fire whistle and the sounding of sirens from 11 to 11:02 a.m. The local chamber also urges the simultaneous sounding of automobile horns and church bells during this two-minute period. The idea of the observance is to promote unity among all Americans and to encourage mass expression of appreciation for the blessings and greatness of this nation.
25 YEARS AGO June 28, 1995: Water topped the spillway gate at South Fork Reservoir briefly yesterday, marking the first time the reservoir reached full capacity since the dam was built in 1988.
June 29, 1995: The Elko Basque Club is gearing up for its main event of the year – the 32nd National Basque Festival, a three day celebration of Basque culture and tradition that draws not only a large local crowd, but visitors from around the globe. This year’s parade grand marshal is 83-year old Frank Arregui, an Elko native who ran the Elko Blacksmith Shop for 40 years until he sold it to his son-in-law, Jess Lopategui, five years ago. He’s been an active participant in the National Basque Festival since its beginning. When he’s not working, Arregui said he enjoys spending his free time on his ranch located east of Elko.
July 1, 1995: The rubber game went into extra innings but the Indians bounced past the Pilots, 7-4, last night in the championship game of Elko Babe Ruth League’s 14-15 age division’s city tournament. Brandon Johnsmeyer, Brad Aranguena and Shaun Fosberg pitched for the Indians. As a batter, Aranguena had three hits and Beau Russell added two. For the Pilots – who tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh innings – Chance Madigan, Mike McGhee and Timmy Gilligan pitched. Christian Gordon, McGhee, Lupe Cortez and Brandon Gignac each had two hits.
