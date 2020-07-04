Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

A week ago yesterday, on South Fork, Charley Wilson was gored by a cow. She tossed him in the air and when he came down caught him on her horns, one of which went into his right hip, holding him in the air. Several men, who were helping him part out the cattle, soon released him from his bad plight.

100 YEARS AGO June 30, 1920: At a recent meeting of the Starr Valley Farm Bureau the members voted unanimously to hold a county fair in Starr Valley on the last Saturday in August, on Boulder creek where the Starr Valley school house is located. The school building will be used for exhibition purposes, one of the rooms to be set aside for the exhibition of farm products and another room for the use of the women for the display of canned good and fancy work. The grove adjacent to the school building will be fitted up for the exhibit of life stock and in addition benches and tables will be built for the public and a grand picnic dinner will be served. Sports of various kinds will be given during the day, and a saddle horse race will be held in the afternoon. The exhibits will not be confined to Starr Valley alone, but all the valleys in Elko county are cordially invited to participate. Elko county should have an annual county fair and we hope that this event will prove to be the opening wedge to establish a county fair.