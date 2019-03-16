125 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1894: Miss Nellie Sheehan has taken charge of the Secret district school, in Ruby Valley.
———
Sterling Price, the well-known Duck Valley Indian boy who has been attending the Stewart Institute at Carson, writes the Free Press that he is going to see the Midwinter Fair, after which he goes to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to attend the Normal Training School.
———
Yee Ming, employed by Uncle Jimmy Clark as second cook at the Humboldt House, died very suddenly Monday, from consumption. Mr. Clark was just getting ready to come to Elko to attend Lodge, when the heathen keeled over and died. The other Chinamen got so scared that Uncle Jimmy had a “picnic” quieting them, and he had to give up his trip to Elko.
———
The local rates for absolutely continuous trip first-class tickets are as follows: Elko to San Francisco or San Jose, $20; Elko to Los Angeles, Santa Anna and Redlands, $20. Rates above named will be charged for same class of tickets between any two main line stations directly intermediate to terminals named above, whose rate for six months is greater. Above rates are now in effect in both directions.
100 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1919: Starr Valley defeated the Town team in a game of basketball Saturday evening at the high school gymnasium by a score of 31 to 21. The local boys had not practiced together this year, and were at the mercy of their better trained opponents. A return game will be played at Starr Valley next Saturday evening.
———
The bake ovens for the Pioneer bakery arrived Saturday and are being placed in position and the shop will soon be open, ready for business.
March 12, 1919: Already the county clerk is receiving applications for fishing licenses for the coming season, but as it is uncertain who is to have charge of the game licenses this year, Miss Keith is not issuing any licenses just at present until the matter is settled.
———
The building on the corner of Fifth and Idaho streets, now occupied by W.W. Booher, has been leased by Harry Newman and it will be remodeled for a store in the spring. Mr. Booher will build a residence the coming year.
75 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1944: Considering the war production work its major contribution to the war program, the directors of the Elko county Red Cross chapter voted at their regular meeting last night to purchase materials to make 288 more full kit bags for soldiers. The San Francisco area office requested they be made, and Mrs. Louise Reinhart, chairman of war production work recommended the fulfillment of the request, stating that it appeared to be one of the most urgently needed items. The local chapter work room has produced up to this time 1284 of the kit bags, along with a great amount of other work.
March 15, 1944: Elko high school’s hoop squad, led by Coach Willard Weaver, left today for Carson City where it will contend for state honors. Members of the team are Andrew Gialy, Gene Anderson, Jim Wright, Delbert Paul, Max Wignall, Manford Glock, Jack McCulloch, Charles Evans, Jack Sullivan and Wayne Knowles. Ray Merkley and Stanley Mour will be making the trip in place of Delbert Paul and Max Wignall. The Elko Indians are considered one of the strong teams entering the state tournament this year.
March 16, 1944: Shortly after his arrival from Tucson, Ariz. Yesterday afternoon, Lt. Col. Newton Crumley of Elko was informed that he had been appointed to a new position in the United States air force. He is now air inspector for the Thirty-Fifth Wing, having direct charge over all basic flying schools in the wing of the Western Flying Training Command. The headquarters for the command is in Santa Anna, Calif., while Colonel Crumley will have his headquarters at Bakersfield, Calif., where the wing headquarters are located at Minter field.
50 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1969: The Kittridge Canyon Dam project, tentative budget figures and proposals for a nursing home facility in the city head the agenda for the Elko City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday. The council is expected to discuss inquiries made by several out of state companies concerning possible construction of a nursing home in Elko. Harold Faylor of the Capita Convalescent Homes firm of Carson City has requested a sale of city-owned land at the end of Eighth and Walnut Streets for the construction of a 37-bed nursing home. The council has given tentative approval to the sale of the land — 1.93 acres — and will be presented an appraisal Tuesday from Jack Martin of the Elko Real Estate Co. fixing a fair market price value.
March 12, 1969: This issue of the Elko Daily Free Press is the first to be printed on new offset equipment recently installed in the plant. The newspaper was printed on a Fairchild News King press by means of a process radically different from the method employed during the prior 86 years of the Free Press. All previous issues of the paper have been printed by letterpress, while this issue is produced by offset — a modern descendent of the ancient process of lithography — and involves the use of new and different equipment in virtually every phase of the production of the newspaper.
March 14, 1969: One of the significant achievements of the new printing equipment that went into action this week at the Free Press is the availability of color in the regular edition of the newspaper. Pre-print inserts in color have been incorporated in the newspaper previously; and on one occasion years back a special green issue (green ink on green newsprint) was published — but today’s issue with red and black ink applied to regular newsprint marks the first real newspaper color in Elko.
25 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1994: A joint Carlin-Elko bid and West Wendover’s bid for relocation of the Dodd/Beals Fire Protection Academy were selected last night as finalists, and Eureka and Fallon are reportedly the other finalists. The academy, which specializes in training firefighters to deal with accidents involving petrochemicals, is currently at Stead near Reno but urban sprawl; has brought complaints.
March 12, 1994: Elko County Public Works Department next week will move into a new building. The building, located at the corner of Ninth and River Streets, was designed by architect J.D. Long and constructed by R.C. Layne Construction at a cost of about $235,000. The public works department, now housed at 636 Court St, in what Public Works Director Mike Murphy called “relatively cramped quarters” will begin moving into the new building Tuesday.
———
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is slated to sponsor a public forum at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Elko County Library to discuss the introduction of elk into the Jarbidge drainage area. U.S. Forest Service released an environmental assessment Feb. 25 that fives the go-ahead to the Nevada Department of Wildlife to release 200 elk over a four-year period. The forest service’s plan includes the reallocation of 56,066 animal unit months of grazing from livestock to provide for the elk. To compensate ranchers for their grazing land loss, the forest service proposed adding grazing land by altering the boundaries of 18 allotments involving 19,067 acres.
