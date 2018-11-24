125 YEARS AGO
November 18, 1893: The new time card goes into effect to-morrow. Train No. 1, from the west, now arriving at 7:35 a.m. will arrive at 8:20 a.m.; stopping for breakfast.
———
The entertainment and supper given by the Ladies Aid Society at Freeman Hall last Thursday evening was a most enjoyable and successful affair, and a goodly number of dollars found lodgement in the Society’s treasury.
———
The old Burner house has been torn down and the lumber taken out to Lamoille by Mr. Roberson.
———
Ben Fitch departed on Monday evening’s train for California. He took Fred with him for the purpose of placing him in a home there.
———
The west-bound train was five hours late yesterday.
100 YEARS AGO
November 18, 1918: But 12 new cases of the influenza were reported last week by the Elko physicians.
———
Elaine, the little three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Saval, died at Baker on Saturday from an attack of the Spanish influenza, and the heart-broken parents brought the body to Elko yesterday afternoon for burial in the cemetery on the hill. The funeral was held this afternoon from the Catholic church.
———
November 19, 1918: A letter from Frank Winter states that he has been in France for the past two months, and has just been ordered to return to England, and is now on his way home to the United States.
———
The Free Press has been without telephonic connections since last Saturday, owing to moving into our new quarters, but expect to be connected up by tomorrow, when we will appreciate our friends calling us up with news.
November 20, 1918: John Monestario, the Basque who died yesterday morning at the Littlefield hospital, was one of the principal witnesses in the Parus murder case that comes up for trial next month. He was on the Winter ranch the morning of the shooting, and was one of the first to reach the side of Mr. Winter when he fell from his horse after being shot.
November 21, 1918: Senator and Mrs. Henderson left this morning for Washington, D.C., where they will remain until congress has finished its work. The senator has closed up his law business here, and has turned it over to Attorney E.E. Caine, who was formerly associated with him in the practice of law.
75 YEARS AGO
November 18, 1943: Seven P-39s, Aircobras “nested” in Elko overnight due to stormy weather and gave Elko residents a thrill today as they skimmed over the city at terrific speed. The ships land at 110 miles an hour. As the weather becomes more stormy, the Elko airport becomes a refuge for more and more ships which are away from their main bases. A number of multi-motored planes have been saved from destruction due to the fact that they had the Elko airport to land upon.
———
Ed Friendly, Starr Valley rancher, paid the record price of $6000 for Domino, Jr., 161st. senior yearling Herford bull at the recent Ogden Livestock Show. It was the highest price paid for a beef sire at any sale west of Denver, Colo. The animal was sold to Friendly by his Starr Valley neighbors, the Peterson Brothers.
November 19, 1943: The Elko high school band is presenting the annual Thanksgiving musical festival under the direction of A.F. Cluff, school musical director, tonight. The festival start at 8 o’clock and it is open to the public. There will be the usual dancing program following the concert, at which cakes, etc., will be awarded.
November 24, 1943: Beginning on or near December 1, housewives who take used fat to the butcher shop for salvage will be given two OPA meat ration points in return for each pound of fat. Heretofore salvage fats have been purchased at the butcher shops at 4 cents a pound, and this price will remain in effect as always. The two ration points per pound are being added as an extra incentive to increase the supply of fats which are needed badly in the war program.
50 YEARS AGO
November 20, 1968: Detailed procedures for registering machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, silencer, deactivated war trophy and other destructive devices were announced today. The Gun Control Act of 1968 requires that all weapons and devices of this type must be registered with the Internal Revenue Service by December 1, 1968. Under the new law all firearms and destructive devices requiring registration must be identified by a serial number. If a firearm or device does not have a serial number, the owner should phone, visit or write the nearest IRS Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Office and a number will be assigned.
November 21, 1968: Vehicle license plates will go on sale in Elko County on Dec. 2, according to Assessor John Moschetti, who encouraged residents of the county to take advantage of provisions to purchase plates by mail. Moschetti reported some 250 mail orders already have been received by his office and the plates ordered will be mailed during the next few days. He also reported approximately 1,000 plate numbers have been reserved by residents of the county, and a few low numbers are available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who contact his office.
November 22, 1968: Elko’s skyline took on a new look this week with the arrival of a 180-foot crane for work on the Stockmen’s Hotel expansion project. The crane, owned by Associated Rentals of Reno, was shipped by rail from a job in Las Vegas and required about seven hours for assembly. The crane is being used now to complete demolition of areas of the hotel’s upper floors. A second crane, also 180 feet high, will arrive here next month from a job on the Wildhorse Dam, to join its twin in the placing of 122-foot steel beams weighing 37 tons each. Cranes will add their distinctive touches to Elko’s skyline until about Jan. 15, 1969.
25 YEARS AGO
November 18, 1993: Security Gate Systems pf Boise, Idaho, has installed a security gate for a new general aviation entrance to the airport being built adjacent to the Airport Shell Station on Mountain City Highway. The entrance road is a westward extension of Cimarron Way. Public Works Director Charles Williams said a new entrance to the Shell Station off Cimarron Way is being built by the city while the northern entrance to the service station off the highway is being eliminated.
———
The Elko County Bull Sale average remained as high this year as last and there almost twice as many animals consigned to the 1993 sale as to the one in 1992, reported Paul Bottari, sales manager. The average for 98 head was $1,703 this year and $1,702 for 54 head a year ago.
Sifting committee members were Dave Slagowski of Pine Valley, Alan Sharp of Ruby Valley, Bruce Miller of Elko and Dr. A.A. Cuthbertson of Elko Veterinary Clinic.
———
Starr Valley rancher Demar Dahl was re-elected president of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association yesterday on the final day of the joint convention of the NVCA, Cattlewomen’s and Woolgrowers’ Associations in Elko. The ranchers also passed a large number of resolutions yesterday concerned mainly with protecting private property rights, including water rights. The Nevada ranchers opposed Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt’s rangeland “reforms,” including a hike in grazing fees from $1.86 per animal unit month to $4.28 per AUM.
