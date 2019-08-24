125 YEARS AGO
August 18, 1894: The S.P. is doing an immense freight business, from ten to fifteen trains passing through Elko every day for the East.
August 18, 1894: The two day watchmen – Morgan and Hull – and one of the night watchmen – Cesear Alexander – have been laid off by the railroad company.
August 18, 1894: Most of the ranchers are through haying.
100 YEARS AGOAugust 18, 1919: Married in Salt Lake City, Friday, August 15 – Aaron D. Hylton and Miss Eugenia L. Lane. Mr. Hylton is a son of Mr.& Mrs. Dow Hylton of Starr Valley and Miss Lane, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Horace Lane.
August 20, 1919: Miss Margaret Hesson entertained about twenty of her friends at a chafing dish supper Monday evening. Miss Hesson will leave soon to resume her studies in Berkeley.
August 22, 1919: Starr Valley was very well represented in Elko yesterday as C.H. Black and daughter, Margaret, Mrs. Joe Johnson and daughters, Pauline and Lucille, and Miss Ada Goodale, spent the day in the city.
August 22, 1919: Every night the swimmin’ hole at the trestle west of town is the scene of many parties. Last evening there were in the neighborhood of thirty swimming fans, who could honestly say, “com’on in, the water’s fine,” who were greatly enjoying this delightful sport.
75 YEARS AGOAugust 18, 1944: Postmaster Mae McNamara is making a determined effort to have air mail service returned to the city of Elko. Elko has been without such service for the past two years, due to war conditions.
August 21, 1944: Soldiers at Wendover Field are selecting the Queen of the Elko County Fair for 1944 from pictures recently sent there by members of the Elko Jaycees, who are conducting the contest. Four girls are vying for the honor: Alice Gabiola, Elks Club: Lorraine Paoletti, Lions Club; Shirley Combs. Elko C. of C.; and Margaret Gregory, Rotary Club. The winner will be named as a climax to the Pep Rally, Wednesday night at 7 o’clock, at the Commercial hotel. She will be present to be introduced in person.
August 21, 1944: Mr. & Mrs. W.W. Kane are Elko visitors today. Commissioner Kane is here with George Ralph of Clover and George Kennedy of Elko, holding the last hearing of the commissioners as a board of equalization.
August 22, 1944: Diesel pumping equipment for the city of Elko water well is to be furnished by the Elko Lamoille power company, George Greathouse, supervisor of the water-works announced today. This decision was reached by the members of the city council after tests were conducted at Well No. 24, which showed the members that savings of $56,000 per year could be made by the use of power generated by the company, rather than that generated by the use of diesel engines.
August 24, 1944: Two announcements were featured at the annual Pep Rally held last night, the noisiest and peppiest in the history of the event – the naming of Miss Lorraine Paoletti as queen of the 1944 Elko County Fair – and the setting up of a new race purse of $650 by the Stockmen’s Hotel. The queen was presented by Elliott Hancock and came to the microphone to assure those present she considered it a great honor to be named queen of the fair. She will be crowned by Gov. E.P. Carville on the opening day of the fair.
50 YEARS AGOAugust 19, 1969: Some outstanding dogs are among the 110 entries in the American Chesapeake Club sponsored field trials scheduled this weekend at the McKinley Ranch, west of Elko. Some of the dogs already have arrived in Elko for the trials, according to Mrs. Elizabeth Wallace, a member of the field trial committee. Bill Smales will serve as field trial marshall; and Art Richards will be chief steward for the event.
August 20, 1969: Dedication ceremonies are planned Sunday afternoon at the city park for the Elko Centennial Statue, which has been erected to commemorate Elko’s 100th birthday by Lowell Swenseid, art instructor at Elko High School and coordinator of the Elko Centennial Committee. The eight-foot statue has been cast in fiberglass and coated with a bronze patina, and stands shrouded in black plastic awaiting Sunday’s unveiling. Bill Wunderlich, a member of the centennial committee and chairman of Sunday’s affair, said the festivities will start with a Centennial Picnic at noon; and the unveiling ceremony will climax the afternoon at 4 p.m. with former Elko Mayor Dave Dotta as the guest of honor.
August 23, 1969: Southern Pacific Railroad traffic was interrupted for nearly 24 hours by the derailment of 38 cars on the east-bound freight train Thursday at Montello. Reports received here indicated the derailment occurred at the east siding switch, apparently caused by a broken wheel on an ore car that was 14 cars back from the engine. The resulting pile-up involved 38 cars or ore, canned goods, lumber and wine jammed into a space of about 300 feet.
25 YEARS AGOAugust 18, 1994: Despite rain and a late finish, Summit Raceway was the place to be Saturday as a variety of special races were held to complement the usual lineup of dirt track competition. Key Plaster, Jared Aschenbach, Dan Waldemar and Ray Reynolds won the main event races in the pure stock, mini stock, street stock and sportsman classes respectively. A Cops and Robbers race was held with Axel James of the Nevada Highway Patrol named the official winner. Also racing were Steve Burns of the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, Troy Hansen of the tribal police and Rob Roy of the Elko Police Department.
August 19, 1994: Elko County School District trustees appointed Carlin Combined School Principal Gwen Anne Thacker vice principal at Elko High School. Thacker will replace Bill McLeod, who is moving over to the central office to become the district’s new director of fiscal services, facilities and occupational education.
August 20, 1994: Cowboy poetry isn’t the only thing that’s put Elko on the map. According to Lefthander’s magazine, Elko has one of the most active left-hander groups in the country. Each year on August 13 –International Left-hander’s Day – local southpaws hold a potluck dinner to celebrate their left-handedness. This year’s gathering was held at Northside Park. Mary Harper is the one who started it all. Harper owns what has to be one of the most extensive collections of left-handed memorabilia. This year’s gathering drew people of all ages — from 12-year- old Clay Smith to 87-year-old Clara Crosson —for an evening of good food, games and storytelling.
August 22, 1994: Mitt’s Little Rodeo as held over the weekend at the Spring Creek Horse Palace and more than 180 riders between the ages of 5 and 15 from Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Nevada turned out to compete in the annual event. Matt Morrison of Wells took all-around honors for the 7 and under age group, Max Filippini of Battle Mountain won for 8-11 year olds and Davey Sant of Winnemucca took the title for 12-15 year olds. Hard luck winners were Brad Wakefield of Osino and Dustin Allen of Elburz.
