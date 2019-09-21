125 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1894: Snow and hail Thursday.
———
There is a tax now of 2 cents on every pack of playing cards.
———
When John Dennis gets through with Hirsh Harris he won’t know whether he is afoot or ahorseback.
———
There was the grand blow out at Mr. William Smiley’s in Starr Valley, last Friday evening. This was the event of the season, and will long be remembered by every one of the immense crowd present. The occasion of the jollification was the dedication of the new and handsome home just about completed by Mr. Smiley. It is one of the most substantial and largest houses in Eastern Nevada, containing 13 rooms and numerous closets. It is a modern house and most complete in every detail.
100 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1919: Tomorrow is the opening of the duck season and our hunters are getting out their guns and coats for the local birds. Owing to the scarcity of water but few localities offer good shooting and many streams are closed owing to the fact that stockmen have gathered their cattle early this fall and put them in the fields. The Ruby Lakes seem to offer the best inducement and at least a hundred hunters have planned to be there tomorrow. That section is so large that it takes a crowd of shooters to make the hunting good, as the ducks will be kept flying from one part of the lake to another. Remember, boys, that the limit is fifteen ducks and that the game warden will be waiting for them.
September 17, 1919: Next Friday and Saturday the farmers of Elko County will hold a meeting at Lamoille, under the direction of the Elko County Farm Bureau when the following program will be given. The grove will be thrown open to all who prefer to camp for the two days, and there will be points of interest for excursions at different points in the valley. Friday afternoon and evening – Social meetings. Addresses by interesting speakers from the University of Nevada and the U.S. government. A musical program will be also be given at these meetings by home talent. Saturday morning—Livestock judging contest. Saturday afternoon – Sports – Horse racing, bucking contests, calf riding and foot racing. Saturday evenng – Banquet at Lamoille hotel beginning at 6:30. Grand ball at Lamoille hall at 8:00 o’clock.
———
Herry Krenka was a visitor in Ruby City Monday on business.
September 19, 1919: George B. Russell and bride arrived yesterday from their honeymoon in California, and George is receiving the congratulations of his friends. His bride was formerly Miss Springmeyer of Gardnerville, and has many friends in this city. An informal reception is being given them this afternoon at the Russell home, and they will make their home in the James Russell residence, south of the Western Pacific tracks.
75 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1944: Pvt. Mack Thorpe, son of Mr. & Mrs. W.T. Thorpe of Elko, has returned to Camp Claiborne, La., after a furlough in Elko. He spent most of his time off riding with his wife, who is employed as a cowgirl by the Moffat company. She is credited with being as good a hand with a horse as most men.
September 19, 1944: Mr. & Mrs. Frank Unamuno have arrived from Ruby Valley to make their home here in Elko. Mr. Unamuno, formerly assistant superintendent of the Ruby Valley game refuge, is now with the Utah Wholesale Company.
September 20, 1944: A grass fire along the Southern Pacific right-of-way east of Elko caused considerable trouble last night, but Elko autoists, apparently with gas to waste, made more trouble, according to Constable Lance Clawson. He said today it was practically impossible to clear a path for the fire fighting equipment. This is contrary to city ordinances and fines can be levied for such infractions of the law.
September 21, 1944: Roy Primeaux, small son of Mr. & Mrs. Antoine Primeaux, celebrated his fifth birthday last Saturday with a birthday supper party for eleven guests. The event was planned as an evening lawn party, but a heavy cold wind sent all indoors, where merriment proceeded unabated. Roy’s friends who were present were: Judel and Patty Samon, Georgie Weaver, Joan, Raymond, Louise and Ralph Paoli, Katherine Starr, Violet Mastin, Kathleen Oldham and Gwen Brown.
50 YEARS AGO
September 16, 1969: Through the generosity of Mrs. Mildred McBride of Elko, scholarship grants have been made available at Bacone College, Bacone, Oklahoma, to Indian students from northeast Nevada. Bacone, the first college established in Oklahoma, was a project of the Baptist Church under its Home Mission Program and initially was to serve educational needs of Indian children. Mrs. McBride inaugurated the Mildred McBride Scholarship Fund at Bacone College in 1965 and since that time seven students from Nevada have been awarded scholarships. Those from the area who qualified for grants and attended Bacone are: LeRoy Manning, Larry Manning, Loraine Manning, Eleana Thomas and Maureen Mannng of Owyhee, Barbara Paradise of Elko and Raymond Harjo of McDermitt.
September 17, 1969: Some 15,000 of the nation’s most intellectually talented high school seniors were honored today by being named semifinalists in the 1969-70 National Merit Scholarship competition. Blaine H. Sullivan, Elko High School, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Willard Sullivan, is one of Nevada’s semifinalists in the program.
September 18, 1969: Elko High School’s two fine musical aggregations, the “Band of Indians”and the Pep E drill team have been invited to perform in the halftime feature show during a professional football game in San Francisco in December. The groups were invited to display their talents during the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia game in San Francisco Sunday, December 21. School officials pointed out “this is an opportunity for the two school groups to perform in a metropolitan area and is a fine goal for them to reach in a period of a short two and one-half years. Officials also praised Wayne Skeem, director of the band, and Mrs. Linda Trontel, drill team instructor, for “the fine job they are doing.”
25 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1994: Numbered streets in the Osino and Ryndon areas soon will be renamed. The changes were requested by Elko County Commissioners, who agreed last week to pay for street signs in the two areas if residents would agree to donate labor to install them. Elko County Manager George Boucher explained numerical roads in Ryndon and Osino cause confusion for emergency services because they are in the same zip code as similarly named streets in Elko. He said residents in the two areas came up with new names to replace the numerical names.
September 16, 1994: Dorothy North, chief executive officer and founder of the Vitality Center in Elko, said she will use her appointment to a national panel on rural drug abuse and trafficking to call attention to Nevada’s needs. She will represent the state on the panel created by the nation’s “drug czar,” Lee P. Brown. He is director of the National Drug Control Policy Office, North said the appointment, which came as a surprise, “gives us a chance to talk about Nevada and bring Nevada’s needs to the forefront.” She is the only woman on the subcommittee serving with eight men who are prosecutors, law enforcement officers and other experts.
———
Local history buffs have put together another tour of an immigrant trail and will assemble Oct. 1 for a day’s travel along the Donner-Reed Trail. Tour highlights will include Floating Island, an area where some immigrants were forced to abandon their wagons on the salt flats; Silver Island, where wagon tracks are still visible in the salt; Donner-Reed Pass, also known as the “Point of Despair”; Donner Springs, where the wagons encountered the first fresh water in 83 miles; and Bidwell Pass, where the wagons left the salt desert and entered Nevada. Paul Sawyer invited everyone interested in pioneer history to join the tour and “Let your imagination go back 150 years and visualize the hardships faced by the emigrants headed for California.”
September 17, 1994: Thanks to a determined comeback, the streak is still alive. Elko High School’s soccer team rallied for two goals in the last nine minutes yesterday to salvage 3-3 tie against Sparks and preserve the Indian’s unbeaten record at their Mountain View Park field.
———
Every year the Elko County CattleWomen choose a member, who has inspired other members through her involvement and dedication to the organization. Bessie Winchell was chosen as this year’s “Mother of the Year.” Winchell has been a member of the CattleWomen’s Association almost from its beginning in 1958.
