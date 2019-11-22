Rewrite: News from past issues

November 21, 1944: Pfc. Pete “Skeeter” Andersen is recovering from wounds received in recent action in the Pacific theatre of war. Private Andersen is a marine and he was wounded on August 6 at Tinian in the Mariana Islands. The commanding general of the Second Marine division has made an official award of the Purple Heart medal to Private Andersen and the youth has sent the medal home to his grandmother.

50 YEARS AGO November 21, 1969: Volunteer workers using donated earth-moving machinery this week are creating a winter recreation facility on a mountainside above Starr Valley that will be the site of Western Snowmobile Association races next Jan.24 and 25. The workers under the leadership of Charles Nannini of Wells and Slug Gillespie of Elko, are building a new 30-foot access road into the site on Tent Mountain and constructing a 5/8-mile oval track that will meet the WSA standards for a “Class A” track. Race committee chairmen who met last night in Elko reported the new facility, when completed, will be the only “Class A” track in the Western United States and will be a top contender for national snowmobile meets in future years.