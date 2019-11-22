Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 17, 1894: There was a quiet wedding at the residence of Jas. Dewar, Elko, Wednesday afternoon, and two of Elko’s young people – Mr. John McFarland and Miss Belle Bett – joined hands and agreed to journey down life’s pathway together. The bride looked handsome and happy, while the groom’s face showed that he was contented with his choice. After they had been proclaimed man and wife, the guests were invited into the dining-room, where a splendid wedding repast was found waiting. In the evening a public reception was tended this young couple at their residence, where a host of friends and acquaintances called and extended congratulations and best of wishes.
Two carloads of mules were shipped from Halleck to Texas, by the Griswold boys, Monday.
100 YEARS AGONovember 19, 1919: Oscar Streeter states that a new well has been dug in the hills just south of the Rodeo grounds and that at a depth of seventy feet an excellent flow of water was struck.
Officer Capriola picked up a “snow bird” on the streets last night and when he appeared before Judge Doughty this morning was released for twenty-four hours at the end of which time he is to report for sixty days free board. Owing to the flights of fancy with which “snow birds” are afflicted they are exceedingly hard to take care of and are therefor given a chance to get out of town.
November 21, 1919: Henry Winter is down from his ranch near Whiterock, after a load of winter provisions.
The case which has been occupying the attention of the district court, in which John Churchfield and Sam Zunino have been suing J.H. Rooney for breach of contract in road grading, was decided late yesterday afternoon. The jury bringing a verdict for the plaintiffs.
75 YEARS AGONovember 17, 1994: Nevada National Guard this afternoon confirmed that Pentagon plans for cutting back National Guard units nationwide including about 50 of the 90 people stationed in Elko. The 50 positions being eliminated comprise the 121st Chemical Battalion Headquarters in Elko.
What is to be done with the values in the public land forage resources of Nevada and other western public land states was the principal subject of discussion at a conference held in Elko between Nevada cattle and sheep representatives and officials of the Grazing Service. The stockraising representatives claim that the Grazing Service has contemplated taking these resource values, through increasing grazing fees, for direct federal revenue.
November 20, 1944: The coldest temperature of the season was experienced in Elko yesterday morning when it was eight degrees below zero.
A blanket of 20 inches or more of snow has covered Lamoille, making travel almost impossible. The Lamoille stage was unable to get through to Elko Saturday, staying all night at the Bellinger ranch. On Sunday, with the aid of a four horse team, it was able to meet a truck coming out of Elko. Neither school in the valley was able to hold classes on Monday due to the severe weather and bad roads. Nearly all have had to start feeding their stock.
November 21, 1944: Pfc. Pete “Skeeter” Andersen is recovering from wounds received in recent action in the Pacific theatre of war. Private Andersen is a marine and he was wounded on August 6 at Tinian in the Mariana Islands. The commanding general of the Second Marine division has made an official award of the Purple Heart medal to Private Andersen and the youth has sent the medal home to his grandmother.
50 YEARS AGO November 21, 1969: Volunteer workers using donated earth-moving machinery this week are creating a winter recreation facility on a mountainside above Starr Valley that will be the site of Western Snowmobile Association races next Jan.24 and 25. The workers under the leadership of Charles Nannini of Wells and Slug Gillespie of Elko, are building a new 30-foot access road into the site on Tent Mountain and constructing a 5/8-mile oval track that will meet the WSA standards for a “Class A” track. Race committee chairmen who met last night in Elko reported the new facility, when completed, will be the only “Class A” track in the Western United States and will be a top contender for national snowmobile meets in future years.
November 22, 1969: Dedication of a new gymnasium at Elko High School will be combined with a Centennial Ball and staged on the evening of Dec. 5 as a benefit affair for the EHS “Band of Indians” and “Pep E,” according to an announcement today from the school and the Elko Centennial Committee. Ed Jensen, principal of the high school and Bill Wunderlich, a member of the centennial committee, will serve as co-chairman of the event; and the proceeds will be used by the band and pep club to help finance their appearance at a San Francisco 49er football game.
Tryouts for membership in Pep Band were recently held at Elko High School. Those individuals who qualified were Carol Boggen on trumpet; Lorraine Brady, clarinet; Sidney Hardie, clarinet; Maryann Eardley, trombone; Lois Knight, French horn; and Patrice Paoletti and Bernice Dehl, flutes. Pep Band, comprised of 45 musicians, is designed to provide rousing musical accompaniment at school basketball games and other functions.
November 23, 1969: Staff Sergeant William G. Aldaya, son of Mr & Mrs. John Aldaya of Elko was awarded the Army Commendation medal recently for heroic action in Vietnam last month.
25 YEARS AGONovember 18, 1994: Elko High School’s basketball teams announced their 1994-95 rosters this week, and coach Lynette Davis of the defending state champion girls’ team likes what she sees. The varsity girls’ team has seven players back from last year’s 28-1 campaign including Camille Allen, Dyan Gilligan, Amy Keeney, Alicia Miller, Tony Peters, Shay Vivian and Vanessa Watson. Also making the team were Nadine Hutchinson, Jennifer Jenkins, Bobbie Keeney, Jeanne Nielson and Katie Ratliff. Elko’s boys’ program also made its cuts this week. The Indians are under the direction of second-year head coach Chris Klekas. Making the varsity team were Henry Rhode, Ryan Butler, Aaron Browning, Jim Foster, Shaelan McDonough, Corey Thacker, Clayton Reese, William Chandler, Michael McLeod, Steve Spring, Jason Crouch and Gaizka “Gus” Mallea.
November 19, 1994: Order of the Eastern Star Elko Chapter 17 recently installed new officers. The 1994/95 officers include Bobbi Stewart, worthy matron; Lee Stewart, worthy patron; Sherry Wilson, associate matron; Fred Wilson, associate patron; Loretta Hopkins, secretary; Ruth Vaden, treasurer; Mardis Dorsa, conductress; Susie Dorsa, associate conductress; Verle Yensen, chaplain; Everette Hopkins, marshal; and Juanita Karr, organist. Other new officers include Pat Yensen, Ruth Eguilior, Thelma Trescartes, Laura Gunter, Sue Henzeker, Kay Tanner and Lucille Brown.
The Salicchi family completed the sale of its remaining ranching property last month with the purchase of the Home Ranch in Lamoille by Pine Grove, Calif. Developer Al Horrigan. The Home Ranch was owned by siblings Alfred and Ceasar Salicchi and Giuliana Murphy, and its sale ends an 80-year old Elko County ranching legacy.