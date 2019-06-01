125 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1894: Craig and Butler have about completed the walls of Chase’s new stone warehouse and another week will see the building finished.
———
The Times- Review says that Tuscarora will soon be without a drug store. Mr. Mason having decided to pack his stock of drugs and seek a more unhealthy section.
The Tuscarora Times-Review says that Tim Wright returned Wednesday evening after several months’ absence, during which time he had a circuit of the globe. He visited Ould Ireland and also South Africa, where he found many former Tuscarorans.
———
J. L. Martin and Charley Gooding are at work on Jake Nelson’s new building.
———
We are glad to note that Henry Taber is much improved, and is now able to be around the house.
100 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1919: Raymond Parus, who has been with the American army of occupation in Germany, and who lately returned to America, has been discharged and arrived here last evening. He is one of the important witnesses for the defense in the Parus murder case.
———
May 30, 1919: Now that the validity of the prohibition law has been upheld by the supreme court, several liquor cases that have been pending, waiting for this decision, will come up for trial, among them being the A. Puccinelli case, who was arrested on January 20th for a violation of this act. His preliminary hearing was held in the justice court, and he was found guilty of having liquor in his possession in the Elko hotel and of selling a bottle of whisky to one of his roomers. An appeal was taken to the district court and the hearing will follow the Barton case, and will probably come up on next Monday. The justice court imposed a fine of $300 and a sentence in the county jail of two months.
———
The editor of the Free Press is the proud owner of a medal made from captured German cannons, presented to us by the treasury department in recognition for our services in assisting, through the paper, the several Liberty Loan drives, and specially the Victory Loan. We are going to carry it as a pocket piece, and if you want to see it — ask us.
———
The Christian Science society will hold services Sunday morning at 11 o’clock and Wednesday evening at 8 o’clock. Corner 7th and Idaho streets. The reading room in same building is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
75 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1944: George L. Turcott, principal of the Elko high school for the past seven years and instructor of science at the school for the previous ten years, has resigned his position as head of the institution. He will be succeeded to the position by Neil R. Jones mechanical arts instructor at the school since 1924. Turcott announced today that he has accepted a position with Morrison-Knudson of Boise. Members of the school board who selected Jones to succeed Turcott are Mrs. Mildred Stout, Joe Gennette and H.A. Agee of Wells.
June 30, 1944: Mrs. Ray Rizzi and children of Elko visited Mr. Rizzi at the Peck Ranch from Friday until Sunday. The Rizzis recently purchased the Peck ranch near Mountain City.
June 1, 1944: The last tin can collection for several months will be conducted Saturday by the Boy Scouts, according to Bob Best, scoutmaster of Troop 53. You are requested to have your cans prepared and ready for collection by 9 o’clock Saturday morning. Have them on the sidewalks, near the curbs so that they may be easily collected.
———
Mrs. Toledo Bartorelli and small daughters spent Decoration Day in Elko. They make their home at Battle Mountain since Mr. Bartorelli joined the armed services.
50 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1969: Demolition of the remnants of the old J. C. Penney Co. building at Fourth and Idaho Streets began this morning in preparation for the construction at the site of the new branch of the First National Bank of Nevada. The contract for the demolition project was awarded to Vega Construction of Elko.
———
May 29, 1969: Special envelopes to be carried by Pony Express between Elko and Ely to commemorate the Elko and Elko County Centennials, are now being sold by the Centennial Pony Express Committee of the Elko Chamber of Commerce for $1. The envelopes will be mailed from the original Ruby Valley Pony express Station in Elko and will be hand-stamped with the legend “Mailed at Original Ruby Valley Pony Express Station in Elko, Nevada June 27, 1969.” The stamp will also bear a picture of the original station.
———
May 31, 1969: Work on an extensive remodeling and expansion project undertaken by the Stockmen’s Hotel in September is more than 95 percent complete and hotel officials expect to be open to the public by June 6. The project included the addition of two floors above the hotel’s casino area and the remodeling of dining room and bar areas on the lower floor.
25 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1994: Elko County School District Associate Superintendent Royal Orser yesterday announced his plans to retire in October after 31 years with the district. “I have a strong desire to pursue some long delayed personal interests,” Orser wrote in his letter to the board. “I take this means to thank you for providing me with some wonderful experiences and the opportunity to serve in many capacities throughout the district. It is my sincere hope that overall I was a positive force and contributed to the success of the district.”
———
May 27, 1994: Dr. Cal Lewis was recently named outstanding community professor by the University of Nevada School of Medicine’s 1994 graduates. A plaque given to Lewis states he was honored “in appreciation of outstanding dedication to medical education.” He said it was the first time a rural professor has been honored in the 20 years the school has been open.
———
May 28, 1994: Construction of Newmont Gold Company’s $300 million roaster plant was more than 85 percent complete by the end of this week. The plant is part of the company’s expansion of the South Operations Area north of Carlin.
