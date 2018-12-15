125 YEARS AGO
December 9, 1893: Constable Triplett’s order that boys found on the streets after 7 p.m., would be arrested, has had a good effect.
———
Lieutenant Governor Poujade was in Elko yesterday en route to Tuscarora, on military business.
———
The Episcopal Sunday School teachers are going to have a Christmas tree for all the children in Elko. Good.
———
Fred Frank and J.J. Baird have discovered a new shale mine near Bullion, this county, which burns freely and gives out a good heat. Samples sent to Tuscarora returned splendid results and it looks as if Messers. Frank and Baird have made a valuable find. Just now, a good coal or shale mine is better than a silver mine.
———
Prof. E.C. Snyder, Principal of the Elko public school, has purchased the Crombie residence on the hill.
100 YEARS AGO
December 9, 1918: The county emergency hospital was opened this morning and is now ready for business under the direct charge of Mrs. Littlefield, who has closed her private hospital. She has removed her patients to the new hospital and Superintendent Jensen says that everything is moving along in nice shape. There are some patients at the county hospital who will be moved to the new institution, and from now on all patients will be taken there.
December 10, 1918: A.W. Hesson stated this morning that the influenza patients at his home were much better and that they would soon be able to be out.
December 11, 1918: Word was brought down from Tuscarora this forenoon of the death of E.V. Cole last night, and the death of his infant daughter yesterday. The mother is said to be very low. There are 68 cases of the flu in Tuscarora so the report stated and all the inhabitants have the disease except 15 who are caring for the sick. The nearest doctors are in Elko and the situation is extremely serious.
———
A meeting of the Rebekahs will be held Wednesday evening at the Odd Fellows hall for the purpose of electing officers for the ensuing year, and the members are urged to come out and wear their masks.
75 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1943: When you buy bonds up to the first of February 1944 have your receipts marked “Bomber Bond” Mrs. Jack Sharp urged here today. If the state sells up to $300,000 worth of bonds between now and then, it will have a bomber named Nevada. The first three bonds bought under this program went to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Bruce, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sharp and Mayor and Mrs. David Dotta.
———
“Gee!” was the expressive comment of more than one excited student at Wells grammar school Tuesday, after a ride in the “Pearl Harbor Jeep”. Student at both Wells high and grammar schools went way over the top in their drives to buy enough war stamps and bonds in each school to purchase a jeep by December 7. Through the cooperation of Wendover Air Base, a jeep arrived in Wells Tuesday morning. The jeep carried a placard reading “This Type Jeep Purchased by Wells Schools”. Each child was taken for a ride during school hours. After school hours, members of the faculty were given a chance to try the little blitz buggy. High school students in Wells have purchased a total of $1322.00 since school opened. $2146.30 was the total amount purchased by grammar school students. The price of a jeep is $1165.00, an amphibious jeep, $2146.00. Stamps are purchased every Friday at the high school and on Tuesdays at the grammar school, where youngsters have now decided to buy enough bonds and stamps to buy a grasshopper plane which costs approximately $3000.00.
December 13, 1943: Ice skating is the main diversion for those seeking exercise in Elko. The Humboldt river still offers its annual thrills to those who love the silver blades, but the new city rink at the Elko park is attracting attention. The rink was prepared some weeks ago when a space was scooped out and lined with clay. The rink is north of the trees at the park and it has already proved successful. The clay is holding the water and a smooth surface can be maintained. Caretaker Charles Keas prepared the ice.
50 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1968: Federal regulations will require local firearms and ammunition dealers to keep records on the names, ages and addresses of all who purchase guns or ammunition on and after Dec. 16. The new controls also will require a 28-item government form to be filled out on the occasion of each purchase of a firearm. In addition to being required to keep the detailed records of every purchaser of a firearm or a box of shells, the dealer also will be required to pay an annual fee of $10 to the district director of internal revenue for a federal license to sell firearms and ammunition.
December 11, 1968: Authority to move ahead with plans for a covered swimming pool was granted last night by members of the city council after hearing a report on a proposal for a three-pool swimming complex committee. An architect outlined to the council tentative plans for a complex that would include a covered “main pool” measuring 42 feet wide by 75 feet long with a “diving pool” about 40 square feet and a “wading pool” 20 feet square, both located adjacent to the main pool but outside the enclosure. The main pool would vary in depth from 3 ½ to 5 ½ feet with the diving pool up to 11 feet.
———
An extensive stand of an ancient bristlecone pine trees — estimated to be several thousand years old — has been identified in the vicinity of Pearl Peak in the Ruby Mountains south of Elko. Robert Rowan, supervisor of the Humboldt National Forest, said visits to the area indicate there are several thousand of the ancient trees growing on an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 acres at an elevation of some 10,000 feet above sea level. He believes the extensive occurance of bristlecones at Pearl Peak, may rate the stand of greater significance than the bristlecones at Wheeler Peak in White Pine County, a stand that already has obtained worldwide prominence.
25 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1993: State highway officials displayed plans for widening an additional 4.7 miles of Lamoille Highway and answered questions from the public last night at Spring Creek. The existing two-lane, 24-foot wide roadway will be widened to four 12-foot travel lanes with eight-foot shoulders. The bicycle path would add another 10-foot strip along the north side of the road. The federally funded demonstration project is expected to cost $5.5 million, about the same as the first phase, which widened a 4.5-mile section over the summit.
December 13, 1993: The third annual Festival of Trees, which was sponsored by the Elko Convention Center, raised $2,500 last week for Ruby Mountain Riding for the Handicapped, five times more money that last year’s event. Successful bidders were announced immediately after a sold-out evening performance of The Nutcracker, performed by Nevada Festival Ballet of Reno.
December 14, 1993: Evacuation work is now under way just east of Mountain City Highway for a U.S. Post Office annex that will be used for many of the functions now performed at the main downtown Elko facility, including sorting mail. The 17,000 square-foot annex, to be located on Aspen Way adjacent to Interstate 80 and just west of the Barrick Goldstrike Mines parking lot, won’t have service windows and postal boxes. It will, however, have stamp vending machines. Plans also call for closing the postal branch at the east end shopping center, 2082 Idaho St., and relocating the boxes there to the downtown building, where an additional service window and more postal boxes will be added.
