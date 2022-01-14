Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 9, 1897: A.W. Hesson has disposed of his ranch, cattle and other interests in Lamoille valley to Litton & Hunter.

------

The “old horse” sale at the Court-house yard Saturday drew a large crowd and created much merriment. Pillner got away with a 20-year-old carpet for $7.50. Jake Nelson wanted it for his stable but wouldn’t bid high enough; said he didn’t propose to go broke in attempting to make dudes out of his horses. Roberson of Lamoille paid 75 cents for the scaffold which was used at a hanging 20 years ago. Abe Hesson paid $1.50 for the side of a house and Uncle James Russell loaded a big hay wagon with odds and ends, which he bid in at his own figure.

------

Wanted – A wife. A young bachelor – not over forty – is desirous of forming the acquaintance of a nice young lady who would appreciate a kind and loving husband and a good home. No objection of red hair, pug noses or the “new woman” ideas. For further particulars address Sam B. Box 6, Arthur, Nev.

100 YEARS AGO

January 11, 1922: The cold weather continues, the government thermometer registering nine degrees below zero last evening. On Monday night it was twelve below, the coldest of this winter, although a week ago last night it got down to eleven below. The ice man wears a broad smile, and declares next summer will be hot, so what do we care.

January 13, 1922: People coming over the Elko mountain by way of the Burner Basin report seeing a monster flock of sagehens that are wintering in the big rocks and bare hillsides just south of town. Their number is estimated from two hundred to a thousand birds and the roar of their wings as they take flight is deafening. Sagehens flock together during the winter months, and as soon as spring comes the hens make their nests near a live water course, where they hatch and rear their chicks until they are big enough to fly. It may be that next year Elko sportsmen will have good shooting right here near town, instead of traveling from fifty to a hundred miles out in the wilds.

75 YEARS AGO

January 9, 1947: A pep rally to be held this evening by the high school students will start off the basketball season with a bang. The cheer leaders, Dick Williams, Ardith Nelson and Dolly Bell, will lead a snake dance through town at 7:45, and the students will then go to the high school where a huge pile of discarded Christmas trees have been collected for a bonfire. The high school band will play the school songs and the cheer leaders will lead a series of yells.

January 13, 1947: To announce the engagement of her attractive and popular daughter, Miss Dorothy Katherine Sewell and Mr. Thomas Harris Gallagher of Elko, Mrs. Harvey Sewell entertained Saturday afternoon at her home with a formal tea. Many beautiful flowers in shades of pink and orchid adorned the rooms and the tea table. Greeting the guests at the door were Miss Mary Lou Sewell, sister of the bride-elect and Mrs. Robert P. Farrar. Each guest was presented a betrothal card that told the happy news. Miss Sewell is a senior student at the University of Nevada and will graduate in June. During her college career she has been a leader in many student activities and is president of her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Sewell, have been prominent residents of Nevada for many years. Mr. Gallagher is the son of Dr. and Mrs. H.M. Gallagher of Elko and the Sewell and Gallagher families have been friends for many years. He has resumed his pre-dental studies at the University of Nevada, following three years in the army. He intends to attend dental school in San Francisco following the marriage that will take place in September.

January 14, 1947: The Elko Lions are planning their second annual ice carnival, which will be held on January 26, weather permitting. Members of the committee are Harry Pohlabel, chairman, W.C. Moell, Sr., Lloyd Hessel, Dr. C.H. Kennedy and Dr. L.D. Smith. This year’s awards will be made to skaters not only for speed but for skating ability. The committee will try to judge skating by their ability to skate to music with and without a partner. Fancy skating, figure skating and races will be part of the program. A large bonfire is planned for the occasion. Members of the committee hope to add a mid-winter wiener roast as a special feature for the occasion.

50 YEARS AGO

January 11, 1972: Jerrold Scriver, manager of Ruby Mountains Manor, reported today an open house for the new senior citizen home at 701 Walnut Street is scheduled for later this month. Scriver and his wife, Wendy, who will serve as assistant manager and registered nurse in charge. The home will have a capacity of 41 persons and will provide intermediate care and group care for ambulatory patients.

January 13, 1972: Heavy snow throughout Elko County since Christmas has caused some feeding problems for wintering herds of mule deer that have congregated in Owyhee Canyon, near Mountain City. Merlin McColm, big game technician stationed in Elko with the Nevada Fish and Game Department, said he is hopeful the warm temperatures of the past few days will avoid the need to provide supplemental feed for the snowbound herds. McColm said supplies of hay and feed pellets have been ordered to be held on standby in the Owyhee Canyon area, where deer have been noted along the highway. He termed the thaw this week as “the best thing that could happen” and said he hoped the warmer weather would cause snow to melt away from the ridges and allow the deer to move to the open ridges and away from the highway at the bottom of the canyon.

25 YEARS AGO

January 11, 1997: Elko County School District trustees and administrators yesterday welcomed three new board members with a special all-day orientation in the district conference room. New board members Georgeanna Smith, Ann Gustin and Gary Dennis spent the day learning about open meetings laws, legal roles and responsibilities of board members, school financing, district policies, curriculum and other things they will need to know as members of Elko County School Board. The district brought in Dr. Judith Williams, executive director of Nevada Rural School District Alliance at the University of Nevada, Reno to give the board tips “on how to function more effectively as a team.” Gary Dennis, a Carlin resident, will replace Sharon Rhoads in representing District 3. Georgeanna Smith, director of the nursing department at Great Basin College, replaces Lyle Nutting in representing District 2. Ann Gustin, who with her husband Gene, owns Gustin Corp., an exploration drilling company, is replacing Barbara Blackstock in representing District 4.

January 12, 1997: Nevada is littered with fossils that offer a picture of what life was like here millions of years ago and Don Johns, an amateur paleontologist is interested in forming a chapter of the Nevada Paleontological Association to study and preserve local finds. The old rocks and bones lying on the ground in northern Nevada may not look like anything special, but to the trained eye, they could be holding remains of animals that lived a million years ago. When Johns dug up a boulder near Harrison Pass he found it was filled with fossils of gastropods and mollusk-like creatures. The fossils paint an entirely different picture of northern Nevada from the arid, present-day landscape. Instead, paleontologists can picture a mild, humid climate with inland lakes during the Pleistocene Epoch, 65 million years ago, when the ice age retreated and man first walked the earth. The biggest news in that field in the Elko area was the discovery of mastodon bones on Merino Drive in the Spring Creek mobile home section. They were excavated in June 1995. Johns said the Elko area has a wealth of ancient fossils. He said the Adobe Range, just north of Elko from Calin to Mountain City Highway has an extensive collection of fossil-bearing rock strata.

January 15, 1997: It was the final opportunity for the seniors in the Elko/Spring Creek boys basketball rivalry. The 12 seniors of both squads accounted for 64 of the 118 points scored in Elko’s 64-54 win. Nine of the Spring Creek seniors will likely graduate without a win against their cross-town rival Elko Indians in conference. Ryan Canady led the Spartans with 21 points, including 13 in the second half followed by Albert Keim with 10. Gaizka Mallea led Elko with 18 points followed by Corey Hawkins with 13.

