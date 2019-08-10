125 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1894: The hunting was never better in this section than at the present time. The sloughs of the Humboldt are full of ducks and the hills are alive with sage chickens. Another week or ten days will see the fishing fine, also.
August 4, 1894: Louis Burkhart, who returned from Mardis district Monday evening showed us some gold dust pounded out of a piece of quartz weighing but one-fourth of a pound. The gold was fine and of good color, and the ledge from which the quartz was taken is said to look exceedingly promising.
100 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1919: Happy in the possession of capital earned by hard work at the rate of four dollars a day, and in the knowledge of a difficult task well done, five Elko young ladies who comprised the haying crew on the Glaser ranch near Halleck, returned to Elko today. They were the Misses Bernice and Grace Davis, Nellie Gobin, Allene Wright and Verle Leberski.
75 YEARS AGO
August 7, 1944: A Democratic contest for the four Elko county assembly seats in the Nevada legislature developed Saturday afternoon, when with the closing of registration six candidates had filed for election. No Republicans sought the honor. The following candidates filed for election: William Duncan and Sim Scott, who announced they were candidates on Friday, J. F. McElroy and John DiGrazia of Wells, Earl Wright of Ruby Valley and Taylor H. Wines, Elko attorney, who was the last to file.
August 7, 1944: The community canning center which is held at the Elko county high school, is proving popular with the women of Elko. In the past two weeks eleven women have taken advantage of the center and canned 254 jars of food.
50 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1969: Cowboys and cowgirls from Nevada, Idaho, California and Arizona took top honors at the Elko Jaycee-sponsored 23rd Annual Silver State Stampede ended a successful three-day run yesterday at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Billie Sue Evans, of Tuscarora, who will be a senior at Elko High School next fall, was crowned queen and will reign over the 1970 Stampede. She was selected by judges over three other entries, JoAnn Zollitch, Marjorie Blackstock and Wanda Thornal.
August 5, 1969: Mrs. Oliver Tremewan returned Monday from a three week visit with her daughter and son-in-law Dolores and Jesse Martin and new grandson Christopher Tremewan Martin. Enroute home, she stopped off at Peoria, Ill. To visit her brother Pete Sabala. She stopped next in Salt Lake City to be returned home by her daughter Dianne Graff.
August 7, 1969: Eleven students will be honored Friday during graduation ceremonies for the tenth class to complete courses offered by Elko School of Practical Nursing. Speakers will include Dr. Richard Matern and Kari Kuehn, R.N., anesthetist. Wayne Miller is host for the evening. Diplomas will be presented by Richard Lynch, Elko Community College president and pins by Mrs. Mary Oldham, R.N., director of nursing services.
August 8, 1969: Entries are now being sought for the Miss Elko County competition, the annual search for the area’s “fair-est” young ladies to reign as queen over four days of fun and festivities during the 1969 Elko County Fair and Livestock Show. The contest is sponsored by the Lions Club. Teryl Ann Christean, the reigning queen will crown her successor at the annual fair Kickoff Pep Rally.
25 YEARS AGO
Jul6 6, 1994: Elko General Hospital’s Physical Therapy Department is now offering hydrotherapy for patients in conjunction with the City of Elko at the city swimming pool. The program, initiated in April, serves between two and eight patients per session, according to Liz Reid, the hospital’s new swimming rehabilitation program physical therapist.
August 8, 1994: A “snow dancing” festival is planned for Labor Day Weekend at the South Fork Indian Reservation at Lee. The event is being sponsored by the Shoshone Welcome Center, which is the Elko Colony senior citizen organization. This seventh annual festival includes the traditional “blessing of the water” prayers, intended to bring the rain and snow needed for harvests and growing of pinenuts, fruit and berries, said Judy Glasson, one of the committee members.
August 8, 1994: The Elko Fastpitch Softball League held its 14th Annual Mines Tournament this weekend, and for the first time in the history of the event, the Vendors won the crown, beating Barrick, 13-5 in the title game. League commissioner Len Herrera announced the all tournament team, tournament most valuable player, and the team sportsmanship award at the conclusion of the game. All-Tourney players were Dave Watson, Choch Goicoechea and Lee Marks of Barrick; Nilus Carlson and Joe Gallegos of Independence; Wesley Pete and Matt Gonzales of the Vendors; Dave Paredes of Cortez and Shannon Barngrover of Newmont 2. Turk Irvin of Barrick was selected MVP. Bald Mountain won the team sportsmanship trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.