125 YEARS AGO
August 11, 1894: Wilson’s teams have unloaded upwards of 18 tons of ore from the Geo. Smith mine, Tuscarora, during the past week.
August 11, 1894: From present appearances there will be four State tickets in the field this Fall — Republican, Democrat, “Silver” — People’s and Populist.
August 11, 1894: The Free Press office has been moved to the brick building formerly occupied by Brown & Hoskins, on the corner opposite the freight depot. This building has been fitted up in good shape and makes one of the finest offices in the State.
100 YEARS AGO
August 11, 1919: The corner stone for the new grammar school building was laid, Saturday afternoon, with appropriate ceremonies.
August 13, 1919: In due course of time, the “Helmodo,” which is its owner’s name for a veritable hotel on wheels, will arrive in Elko on its way to the Pacific coast via the Overland Trail, according to word received today by R.W. Hesson, treasurer of the Overland Trail club. The “Hellmodo” is an Indiana truck, fitted with a special “Pullman” body in which the owner, C.G. Barley, and party will live. It is mounted on pneumatics, has a wheel-base of 26 feet, and weights between six and seven tons. It will be fully equipped with chain, block and tackle, shovels, picks, bridge timbers and a compete commissary, including ice. The party was scheduled to leave Marion, Indiana, in the big machine on August 11 and to proceed leisurely on its way to the coast. The governors of the Overland Trail club, of which L.O. Henderson of Elko is one, are fixing the road to accommodate this unusual weight and length, and will render every assistance possible to Barley and his party on their trip through Nevada.
August 15, 1919: Ruby Valley: The usual game of baseball took place at the Ruby Merc. Co. store Sunday afternoon. This time the game was between the South Ruby and Lurline boys. All were positive that Lurline would win the laurels when all at once something went awry, proving the old adage, “A game is never lost until it is won.”
75 YEARS AGO
August 14, 1944: Pfc. John Zunino is back from Italy after 22 months of active service during which time he took part in four major engagements. He was in the invasion of Africa, the fight for Tunisia, the invasion of Sicily and Italy. He was wounded in the African campaign, receiving the Purple Heart award. He is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Sam Zunino.
August 15, 1944: Renewal of “A” gasoline ration books providing present allowance equivalent to eight gallons a month, will begin during the last week of this month, the Nevada District Office of Price Administration, said today. Each coupon in the new “A” book will have a four gallon value instead of the present three gallons, but there will be fewer coupons.
August 16, 1944: Allen Carter, representing the grazing service of this district, was the guest speaker at the weekly luncheon of the Elko Rotary club today, and talked on the subject of range fires. “So far this year,” the speaker said, “There have been 17 range fires in 17 separate districts, none of them being of any extent and burning less that 1,000 acres in any one district. This has been due, to a large extent, to the training these fire fighters have had.”
August 17, 1944: The Candy Box store has been moved from the Elvada theatre building to 429 Railroad Street, next to Wintermantel’s according to an announcement made by Mrs. Seth Manca, manager, today.
August 17, 1944: The Tuscarora Homemakers met August 12 at the home of Mae Ellison, with Ruth Roseberry as hostess. Mrs. Irene Williams, president, presided with eleven members answering roll call. A report on knitting for the Red Cross was made by Mrs. Helen Achabel. An afghan, knitted by Mrs. Achabal and Vernie Reborse, was on display at the meeting. Two new members were welcomed, Mrs. Nellie Clifford and Mrs. Frank Horn. After the business was completed the meeting was turned over to Miss Delphina Goicoechea, who gave a demonstration on chair upholstery. Mrs. Helen Tremewan assisted her.
50 YEARS AGO
August 11, 1969: A special dinner party to honor the Pacific Southwest Babe Ruth Regional Baseball Tournament Committee was given last night at the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel by Mrs. Dorothy Peterson. Mrs. Peterson gave the dinner in recognition of completion of a successful tournament effort. It was also announced at last night’s dinner that three Elko men, Tom Meranda, Dr. John Martin and Dan Bilbao would travel to Mattoon, Illinois to make a bid for Elko to host the Babe Ruth World Series in either 1971 or 1972.
August 11, 1969: Representatives of newspapers and radio stations in Elko County, southern Idaho and Utah yesterday were guests of Cactus Pete’s at Jackpot to inspect a newly completed 50-unit luxury motel and swimming pool. Mr. & Mrs. Earl A. Frantzen represented the Elko Daily Free Press at the occasion; and a welcome to the visiting guests was given by Al Huber of Elko and Jackpot, president of Cactus Pete’s.
August 14, 1969: Elko’s prominent ”E” on the hill southeast of the city will get a new coat of white paint this Saturday, courtesy of C.T. Yancey, Elko painter; the Elko County road department; L.D. Hessel, Standard Oil distributor; and the Elko 4-H Club. Mrs. Thomas Bilbao, leader of the 4-H Club reported members of the group had arranged for the donations of time and materials to the project as a public service to the community.
25 YEARS AGO
August 12, 1994: Lovelock Mayor Hugh Montrose, who also serves as Nevada League of Cities president, honored Elko Mayor Jim Polkinghorne with the gift of a cowboy hat during the annual NLC conference’s opening ceremonies this morning at the convention center. The NLC is composed of Nevada’s 18 incorporated cities.
August 12, 1994: The Matys brothers, who have been entertaining Elko for nearly 40 years with their unique blend of music and comedy, recently insured their name will be a permanent fixture in the community. Brothers John and Emil Matys and their sister, Vera Leary, along with Mayor Jim Polkinghorne and Elko Justice of the Peace, Molly Leddy, were present Tuesday at a dedication ceremony of Matys Lane, just off Morse Lane. During the ceremony, the Matys exhibited a plaque to be placed beside the lane which reads, “Dedicated to the memory of the Matys brothers for over 50 years of music and comedy together.”
August 16, 1994: It looks as though Spring Creek High School students will be able to study this year without having to listen to the buzzing of saws and pounding of nails in the background. Workers from Intermountain Construction are now busy putting the finishing touches on the site and Superintendent Paul Billings said he’s confident the project will finally be completed when the school opens its doors Aug. 29.
August 17, 1994: Elko High School senior-to-be Darrin Glass captured the championship of the Elko Men’s City Tournament player over the weekend at Ruby View Golf Course. Glass, a member of the Elko High School golf team shot 76-70—146 to win the championship by five strokes. Tony Aguirre was second with a 151; third, tie, Troy Tartaglia and Dough Rozelle, 155; fifth, Matt Parish, 157. In the net division, Carl Hollyman was first with 135; second, tie, Rick Hull and Frank Leatherbarrow, 138; fourth, Rob Williamson, 139; fifth, tie, Tom Gould and Bill Keeney, 143.
