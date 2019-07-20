125 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1894: Mrs. Ben Payne, who has been visiting the Bruce family, returned to her home in Ely, White Pine county, Sunday morning. Geo. Bruce, accompanied by his sister, Myrtle, took Mrs. Payne as far as Wells, where she secured passage on the stage that left that place for Cherry Creek and Ely at 3 o’clock Monday morning.
———
Sulphuretted Alcohol, one of the soverign destroyers of gophers and ground squirrels, can be had at Muller’s.
100 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1919: “There is one proposition that I wish you would put up to the public,” said G.S. Garcia the other day, “and that is a county fair. It could be located at the rodeo grounds with but a small expense for the erection of buildings for the live stock and other displays, and this in connection with the rodeo and races would prove the most popular attraction in the county. Let the public realize that the fair would be held every year without fail, and they would look forward to it and make plans to exhibit their stock, grain and produce.”
July 18, 1919: Mrs. Rohr, who was brought in from Ruby valley a few days ago quite sick, is reported to be much better today. She is the wife of the forest ranger located in that valley.
July 18, 1919: The Mayer hotel last evening was the scene of a merry dinner party given in honor of Miss Caroline Peters, who leaves this evening for San Francisco, where she has a position. There were sixteen couples at the table and dancing was in order until a late hour.
July 18, 1919: One of the largest land deals in Elko county has recently been closed whereby the Union Land & Cattle company purchased from W.F. Roseberry and Roy Roseberry 3,000 acres of land in the upper part of Independence Valley, but a few miles from the town of Tuscarora. Immediate possession is given, but no livestock goes with the deal, as Roy Roseberry intends and will buy a ranch elsewhere. W.F. Roseberry intends to devote all his time and attention to his extensive mining interests.
75 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1944: A truckload of picnic equipment has been transported to the Angel Lake playground site, it was reported Tuesday, when A. R. Torgerson of Elko, U.S. Forest official, was in Wells. A picnic ground is being cleared below the lake and will be fitted with tables and barbeque facilities. Further work on the recently built road from Wells to the Lake is also to be undertaken immediately.
July 18, 1944: The state board of education today appointed Mrs. Kate St. Clair as deputy superintendent of public instruction for the first supervisory district, composed of Elko county.
July 20, 1944: Sheepherders spending long periods in isolated range areas may now receive supplemental allowances of sugar of one and one-half pounds per month, the Nevada Office of Price Administration announced today. Sheepherders, OPA pointed out, must carry their food supplies with them when they go on range, and prepare their meals in the open.
50 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1969: The Braves won the pennant in the Elko County Little League for 1969 by defeating the Yankees 10-0, in a game played at the Elko park. In Friday’s game, Howard Pearce was the winning pitcher while Ron Stantistevan, Gary Peterson and Ross Peterson hurled for the losers. Dave Frost, Greg Bellinger, Art Sauder and Pearce had two hits each for the Braves.
July 14, 1969: The Owyhee Junior Rodeo is sponsored annually by the Youth Improvement Association, Marvin Cota president. Chairman for the rodeo was Willie Manning, secretaries Willis and Ilain Manning. Announcer was Arthur Manning, judges Roy Dutton and Delbert Jim, and timers Margaret Walker and Gwen Anne Thacker.
July 16, 1969: The low bid of Knapp Construction Co., Elko, for construction of a three-pool swimming complex at a cost of $374,900 – a figure considerably higher than estimates prepared by the pool planners – was accepted by the city council last night. The council based its acceptance of the Knapp bid on revenues expected to accrue to the city from room tax funds by the end of September, (anticipated completion date.)
July 19, 1969: Dennis Bieroth, Bruce Blackstock, Eddie Chapin, Ted Fairchild, Jack Rose and Dennis Tate of the Ruby Mountain Future Farmers of America chapter of Elko High School will be participating in a nationally sponsored Study Tour of Northern Europe July 25 through August 15..
25 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1994: Carlin could have its own health clinic soon after the city converts a house donated by Newmont Gold Company for use as a medical facility. Carlin City Council member Linda Bingaman, who has been spearheading an effort to use the house as a clinic, told the council last night a physician has agreed to come to Carlin three days per week.
July 15, 1994: Elko County Babe Ruth League’s 13-year old All Stars scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, when Christian Gordon stole home and then held on to defeat South Reno, 12-11, yesterday in the opening game of the Nevada State Tournament being played at Jack Tighe Field in Reno. The victory, the local’s fourth straight in post-season play, advances Elko to a winner’s bracket game tomorrow. Tim Gilligan, Chris Genung and Josh Brouse pitched for Elko, with Brouse getting the win. For Elko, Gordon had four hits and Genung had three.
July 16, 1994: Ruby Valley saddle bronc rider Charley Gardner, the top rookie saddle bronc rider this year, makes a brief homecoming tomorrow. Gardner made national news June 16 at the prestigous Reno Rodeo when he won first place, beating the likes of world champions Ty Murray and Dan Mortensen.
July 18, 1994: The Lone Mountain fire burning northwest of Elko in the Independence range has been given the highest wildfire priority in the nation, according to Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Information Officer Cheri Howell. Approximately 300 people are fighting the fire, which has consumed over 10,000 acres and continues to threaten the Bill Van Norman ranch and the Fox Springs ranch owned by John Oldham.
