125 YEARS AGO
September 1, 1894: Another outfit of gypsies, including monkeys and bears, struck Elko Wednesday.
J.L. Martin of South Fork has our thanks for a nice assortment of vegetables raised on his ranch at that place.
A special train, carrying United States Railroad Commissioner Hampton and party, went west Sunday morning. They stopped over at Osino Saturday to hunt and fish, but had poor luck. The birds wouldn’t show up and the fish wouldn’t bite.
Miss Rose Gardner departed on Thursday’s train for Winnemucca to take her place as one of the teachers in the public school at that place.
Someone is going to get into trouble if they are not very careful, as it is reported that fish are being killed with giant powder in Mary’s river.
100 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1919: The patrons of the Elko high school have come to a full appreciation of the worth of the dormitory and this year it will be filled to the very doors as already 32 students from the county have made application for rooms and board, and in addition six of the teachers will live there. The enrollment at the high school this year is the largest in the history of the county, running over 125 pupils.
Beginning on September 8th and continuing during the week, the farmers of Metropolis will be cutting their sunflowers and putting them in the silo. The ranchers of Elko county, and that means all who are interested and desirous of producing cheap feed for cattle and sheep, should go to Metropolis sometime during the week to see the crop, both standing and in the silo.
Merrill Butler, Chester Scranton, Earl Lebriski and Donald McCormick who have been spending their summer vacation on the UC ranch near Platora, returned last evening to resume their studies at the high school.
September 5, 1919: Sam and Stanley Wines visited Elko Friday for the purpose of making arrangements in regard to the construction of a new school house.
75 YEARS AGO
September 1, 1944: The worst range fire in the history of Elko county, and probably of the state of Nevada, which caused untold damage to the ranchers of Clover Valley, was under control this morning and could probably be considered safe unless another wind springs up, A.R. Torgerson, forest supervisor, declared in a phone conversation with the Elko Daily Free Press. The raging flames which engulfed an area 10 miles north and south and an average of four miles east and west consumed at least 1800 tons of hay, 100 miles of fence posts, and valuable pasture lands, which extended from the grazing areas into the forest.
September 5, 1944: There were 33 more exhibits in the women’s building at the Elko County Fair this year than in 1943, according to statistics kept by Mrs. Helen Tremewan, who is in charge. There were 633 entries in the building this year. The flower show, too, was larger than ever, with 44 more entries, making a total of 271. Mrs. Celso Madarieta was the winner of the grand champion flower afard, made by the Elko Garden club on her roses.
HOME BAKERY SOLD Charles C. Armuth of Salt Lake City has purchased the Home Bakery in Elko. He will take over on September 10, 1944. I want to thank all of my customers for their support and patronage through the years – Antonio Mendive.
September 6, 1944: The marriage of Miss Florence Shangle, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Todd Shangle of Jiggs, and Ray Goicoechea, son of Pete Goicoechea of Newark Valley, was solemnized Saturday at 1, o’clock, the ring ceremony being performed by Bishop M.E. Williams of the L.D.S. church at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Jay Garteiz in Elko. The young couple will make their home at the Warm Springs ranch in Newark Valley.
September 6, 1944: Dick Shook, Elko county Fair jockey, who was thrown from his horse in the second race of the opening day seems to be getting along satisfactorily at the Elko general hospital, attendants reported today. He suffered scalp wound and some concussion. Shook will be aided from the jockey fund built up by the fair board.
50 YEARS AGO
September 4, 1969: The Department of Home Economics of Elko Community College will offer three courses during the fall semester beginning September 25. Mrs. Anne Nisbet, department head, will offer a course in Clothing Construction. She will also be teaching a course in Child Development. Mrs. Lillian Anderson will be offering a course in Tailoring. Mrs. Anderson is well-known in the community for her highly skilled teaching ability in this field.
September 4, 1969: Construction is under way for Security National Bank of Nevada’s new Elko office on the northwest corner of Idaho and Sixth Streets. The new bank will front on Idaho Street and provide the first drive-up teller facilities in Elko along with adjacent parking for 14 automobiles.
September 5, 1969: Elko’s U.S. Weather Bureau is officially back in operation this week after two and a half month hiatus inflicted by Washington D.C., bureaucrats. Bill Anderson has moved to Elko to take charge of the Elko operation; and George Bostic, who was transferred to Ely when the station was closed as an alleged economy measure on June 15, has returned to resume his old job at the two-man office in the local post office building.
September 6, 1969: Joyce Perry, Sue Evans and Susan Glaser, all of Elko have been receiving water safety instruction from Will Blair, one of the National Red Cross instructors in the National Aquatics School being conducted on the New Mexico Highlands University campus in Las Vegas, N.M. this week.
25 YEARS AGO
September 2, 1994: Elko County was the 10th fastest growing county in the nation in the years between 1980 and 1992, according to the City and County Data Book 1994 released today by the Census Bureau. The data book states that Elko County’s population surged by 116.3 percent during that time.
September 3, 1994: Looking more like the playoff team it was last year than the rebuilding program some had expected, Elko High School’s varsity football team crushed Fallon, 56-0, last night. The Nevada AAA League game was played at Fallon’s Bradley Field. In last night’s varsity game, Elko scored early and often to rout the Greenwaves, EHS senior running back Mitch Jones finished with 145 yards rushing – including an 82 yard touchdown romp – and Darrin Glass shattered his own school record with a tremendous 55-yard field goal.
Mayor Jim Polkinghorne proclaimed Sept. 1 “Dr. Leslie A. Moren Day,” in honor of the 80-year old physician who is retiring after more than half a century of practicing medicine in Elko County. “I’m probably one of the few people in Elko he didn’t deliver,” Polkinghorne said Tuesday as he presented Moren with the proclamation at a reception at Elko General Hospital. Moren estimates he’s delivered about 5,500 babies during his distinguished career. A public reception was held at Elko Regional Medical Center to celebrate Moren’s dedicated service to the community.
September 4, 1994: Red Lion Inn and Casino’s airline, Casino Express, plans later this month to begin flying area residents on weekly round-trip excursions to Boise and Seattle on its three 124-seat Boeing 737 jetliners. Round-trip fare will be $49 to Boise and $99 to Seattle, said Norval Nelson, executive vice president of McClaskey Enterprises, which own the Red Lion. Nelson said this will be a new service to area residents and is “something that, due to our flight schedules, we could offer locally as a way to say thank you to the community.”
September 6, 1994: High school girls’ soccer made its Elko debut Saturday and, while Elko’s team lost 4-0 to McQueen, the Indians showed the home fans a level of skill beyond most first-year teams. It was the first game for the 21 players on Elko’s team. EHS girls’ soccer was added by the school district as a new sport more than a year ago, but the team was unable to play last season due to other schools already having their schedules established.
