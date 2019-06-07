125 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1894: Decoration Day was fittingly observed in Elko Wednesday. Appropriate exercises were held at the Masons and Odd Fellows Hall, where a large crowd gathered at half-past one o’clock to listen to the oration, poem and singing. The exercises were under the auspices of the Odd Fellows, with A. Bruce as Marshal of the Day.
Johnny Abel was out with his coach and six Decoration Day. He handles the ribbons like an old stage driver.
Road scrapers are being run over the new road on the north side of the track, between Elko and Osino, for the purpose of making it fit for travel.
Ira D. Wines has secured the sub-contract for carrying the mail between Elko and Huntington. Hank Snell has taken the sub-contract of carrying the mail between Elko and Lamoille, and Jas. Russell the one between Elko and Bullion.
100 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1919: Last week the board of pardons had under consideration the application of one Joe Hays, sent up from Elko county for burglary. Joe wanted to get out and wanted it bad, as he asked for a parole. The board, after reviewing the facts in the case, denied the application. Friday afternoon. Joe decided that he would take French leave from the penitentiary. He left for parts unknown and a posse from the prison is on his trail.
June 4, 1919: Deeth is soon to have a splendid amusement parlor, as the contractors are finishing their work on the building. It is to be known as “The Cannon,” and its main attraction will be a splendid dancing floor that will be free to the public. Mr. Cannon will give an opening ball on the evening of June 14th to dedicate the building and is making arrangements for a big time.
June 6, 1919: First Presbyterian Church Sunday Services, 11 a.m.; Boy Scouts of America – the Elko Patrol will attend in a body. A leader of boys in America has declared that if all the boys of America were to receive Scout training that in thirty years jails and hospitals would be all but empty. No evening service on account of High School Baccalaureate at the Gymnasium.
75 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1944: Andrew Gialy, Jack Sullivan, Bob Cavender and Jack Hull, graduates of the Elko high school class of 1944, left yesterday to enter the U. S. Navy. They have enlisted for service and will receive their boot training at Farragut, Idaho.
The possibility of adoption of building ordinances for the city of Elko, which would control erection of buildings, particularly after the war, was the subject of discussion of the Elko chamber of commerce here Friday night.
------
JUNE 6, 1944: D-DAY! REMEMBER!
------
June 8, 1944: Maj. Gen. Griswold of Elko county, Corps Commander of Bougainville, was awarded the Silver Star May 16 by President Roosevelt for personal leadership beyond the call of duty. When the enemy forces made a partial penetration in a section of an infantry division, Major General Griswold exposed himself to the front line units to observe the tactical situation and to encourage his men.
50 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1969: Elko Weather Bureau head Omar Sinclair began packing equipment in preparation for the June 15 closing of the bureau. ESSA officials from Salt Lake City are scheduled to meet with the Elko Chamber of Commerce this afternoon to explain services to be offered after the local bureau is closed. Both Sinclair and George Bostic of the Elko Bureau have been reassigned to other stations.
------
An estimated 150 gallons of diesel fuel accidently slopped into the South Fork of the Humboldt River during the past weekend, but Nevada Fish and Game Commission officials reported no apparent damage to fish as a result of the mishap.
------
June 6, 1969: Elko’s Municipal swimming pool at the city park will open for the last season at 1 p.m. Saturday. Giving the old pool a last-minute cleanup is assistant pool manager Neva Drown. The pool will be replaced in September by a new indoor-outdoor three-pool complex.
------
June 7, 1969: A special retirement program for Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Crawford culminated with the announcement by Robert Zander, Elko County School Superintendent, that the newly constructed multi-purpose building in Owyhee would henceforth be known as the Kenneth S. Crawford Gymnasium. Crawford gasped and stated he was over-whelmed, while the more than 400 persons in attendance gave a standing ovation.
25 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1994: Dedication of Carlin’s Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring a lecture and slide show on the Chinese in Nevada and a traveling exhibit on the Chinese. The slide-illustrated show on “The Chinese Nevadans” will be presented by University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Associate Professor Sue Fawn Chung.
------
June 4, 1994: Wal-Mart Retail Stores is considering placing a new store on a 22-acre parcel at the intersection of Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue, according to Greiner Development Manager Dean Ashworth.
------
June 7, 1994: Elko Police Sgt. Dennis Fobes hung up his holster Friday after 25 years in law enforcement, the last 20 with Elko Police. Fobes, 48, worked as a jailer for the Elko County Sheriff’s department before joining the local police force on Aug. 1, 1974.
------
June 8, 1994: Elko archer Chief Nutting aimed at a target Saturday during the Northeastern Nevada Bowhunter Classic in Lamoille Canyon. Nutting ended up winning the men’s compound unaided division in a two-arrow shootoff with Dan Skinner of Elko.
