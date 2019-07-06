125 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1894: It was a pretty sight which greeted the audience that gathered at the Presbyterian church last Tuesday evening to witness the graduating exercises of the Class of ’94, Elko High School, for during the day busy hands had been at work transforming the interior of the church into a perfect bower of flowers.
The strike of the Pullman employees has tied up all trains hauling Pullman cars, in consequence of which Elko has been without a mail train since Thursday morning.
100 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1919: The two-cent postage rate, abandoned because it couldn’t keep pace with our war prices, came back into its own yesterday morning; and the old two-cent stamp will take your letter first-class to any place in the country.
July 2, 1919: Monday night people in Elko listened to the celebration at San Francisco over the long distance phone. The music could be heard as plainly as if a person was present and the words of the song by a lady singer were as clear as a bell. Even the gurgle of the wine as it slipped down the throats of the drinkers could be heard, say those who listened in on the phone.
July 4, 1919: Hip, hip, hurrah! The Glorious Fourth! Welcome home, soldier boys!
July 4, 1919: Feeling that airplanes will soon be a feature of daily life, many people believe that communities should begin to get ready for them, and that legislatures should pass laws regulating their use. It was about twenty-five years since automobiles were first seen. Many people believe that twenty years from now airplanes will be as much of a factor in daily life. While it may be so, this does now seem rather visionary.
75 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1944: Morris and Tom Gallagher arrived home on furlough to visit relatives and friends for a week. Tom is stationed with the army in Mississippi. Morris is taking dentistry under army training in San Francisco. Mrs. H. M. Gallagher accompanied Morris home.
July 3, 1944: Mr. & Mrs. J.F. McElroy returned to their home in Wells on Sunday after having attended the State Democratic convention in Reno, where Mrs. McElroy was elected national committeewoman.
July 6, 1944: There will be no sagehen season in Elko county this year, members of the Elko county board of commissioners decided at their regular meeting yesterday. The wet spring has raised havoc with the sagehen crops as it did in 1943.
50 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1969: Bronze centennial medallions, commemorating the 100th birthday of Elko and Elko County, were scheduled to go on sale today at the Commercial Hotel, according to Oren Probert, chairman of the Elko Centennial Committee.
July 1, 1969: 750 pound bombs destined for Vietnam spilled from a Western Pacific freight car buckled by the force of the bombs exploding on near-by cars Sunday. Army and railroad personnel continued clean-up of the explosion area near Tobar.
July 1, 1969: Big Pony Express weekend started Friday afternoon when Jack Martin mounted his pinto to carry the mail on the first leg of the run from the Pony Express Cabin in Elko toward Ely.
July 2, 1969: Green Beret airborne troops are scheduled to make a mass parachute jump at 10 a.m. Sunday as one of the highlights of the sixth annual Basque Festival. The 25-members of the Special Forces airborne team will take a group jump half a mile northwest of Elko airport, weather permitting.
25 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1994: Shoshone and Paiute tribal members at Duck Valley Indian Reservation at Owyhee helped the Air Force inventory historic sites within a proposed bombing range last week but they still oppose the range. The area they visited is the proposed impact area for dummy bombs.
July 2, 1994: Nicole Blohm, daughter of Lina and Ted Blohm, recently received her Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles, Calif.
July 5, 1994: Tom Hogner of Elko and Kristina Hudson of Spring Creek both departed last weekend for competition in the World Sports Exchange Games in Barcelona, Spain. Both runners are entered in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Hogner owns Elko’s school records in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes and also has been on three of the Indians’ current record-holding relay teams. Hudson, a sophomore at Spring Creek High School last year won the Nevada A League 100 and 200 meter state championships while attending Gabbs as a freshman.
July 6, 1994: June precipitation of 0.0 wiped out the gains made in the two prior months toward reaching average precipitation for the year, and the water year-to-date is now about three inches shy of normal with three historically dry months to go.
