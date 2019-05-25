125 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1894: Someone one left the gate open at the city cemetery Wednesday allowing cattle to get in and destroy bushes and flowers.
———
The rain storm of Tuesday was a great thing for this section. The rain fall measured 82/100 of an inch. It snowed quite heavily in the mountains and was cold and frosty in the valley.
———
The entertainment given by the Elko Amateur Minstrel Co., at Freeman Hall Wednesday night was well attended and gave general satisfaction. Those taking part did exceedingly well, considering the short time they had for rehearsal. The receipts were in the neighborhood of $75.
———
The Free Press office has just finished printing a large map of Elko county. The map is the work of E.C. McClellan, the well know surveyor, is complete in every detail, showing all the mountains, valleys, streams, mining districts, post offices, school districts, roads, railroads and railroad limits. In fact, the map is a most complete geography of the county, and should be in every hose and home in Eastern Nevada.
100 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1919: We understand that the ladies of the Twentieth Century club have finished cataloguing the books for the city library and that they have between 500 and 1,000 that will be presented to the city in a few days. In addition the ladies have raised quite a fund to be devoted to the use of the library.
———
The board of county commissioners are in session this afternoon, with all the members present in order to take up the matter of a suitable location for the proposed county hospital and poor farm. We understand that they have been offered a number of locations in different parts of the county, and they probably will drive out to some of the most desirable sites to look over them personally.
May 21, 1919: At three o’clock this afternoon but nine names were left of the entire panel of jurors, and each side has five peremptory challenges left, making it impossible to secure a jury from the present panel. There have been 66 jurors examined, and those in the box are a follows: Robert Gray, John McFarlane, George Kennedy, George Knopf, Alex Carden, S.S. Young, James McDermott, George Glaser, J.B. Lockhart, Knox Crane, Jack Greiser and A.B. Addler.
———
Rockwell & Sutton, who secured the contract for the erection of the new grammar school have started work and the excavation is going ahead rapidly. The contractors declare they will push the construction as fast as possible in order to have the building ready for the use of the school and orders for the material have been placed.
75 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1944: The Elko county chapter of the America Red Cross is $137.50 richer as a result of the Music Festival Clinic held at the high school auditorium Thursday and Friday of last week, under the direction of Al Cluff of the high school and Ruby Tellaisha of the grammar school. A very good attendance turnout was experienced on both evenings to hear the leading music students form the grammar and high schools grades of the towns of Carlin, Montello, Wells and Elko.
———
The graduation exercises for the Rio Tinto high school were held Wednesday evening st 8 o’clock at the Community Hall at Rio Tinto. Those of the graduating class were Miss Effie Wilson, who gave the valedictory, and Miss Betty Simpson, salutatorian. A service flag with stars showing 21 graduates of the Rio Tinto being in the armed services was given to the school by Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Wilson.
May 24, 1944: The Elko grammar school will close on June 7, according to an announcement made by Supt. C.M. Luce today. The graduation exercises will be held at the auditorium of the school on the night of June 8th at 8 o’clock. He also announced that immunizations and vaccinations have just been completed for 35 children at the school, bring the list of those protected up to within 12 of the entire enrollment. Some parents object to this treatment, which is so highly recommended by doctors and the state health department. Dr. R.P. Roantree and Dr. Del Guidici immunized and inoculated the children, assisted by School Nurse Elaine Sabala and her sister Nurse Jessie Russell.
50 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1969: Plans for a June 27-29 “Pony Express Ride” between Elko and Ely to commemorate the centennial of both communities were discussed this week during a meeting at the Paris Ranch, midway between the two cities.
———
May 22, 1969: Lowell Swenseid, art instructor at Elko High School, has been named director and coordinator for the Elko Centennial Committee, according to an announcement today by Oren Probert, chairman of the committee. Swenseid also designed a medallion that has been struck to commemorate the Elko Centennial – expected to go on sale in the near future – and has been commissioned to build a memorial fountain in the city park that will include an eight-foot bronze figure.
———
May 24, 1969: Rebuilding of the next leg of the Lamoille Canyon road in the Ruby Mountains 20 miles southeast of Elko is tentatively scheduled for the summer of 1970, according to a report this week from Bob Rowen, supervisor of the Humboldt National Forest. Rowen reported the Forest Service has budgeted $300,000 for rebuilding an additional section of the 11.2 mile road from the Lamoille Church to the head of the canyon.
25 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1994: Northside elementary School pupils, parents, teachers and administrators rolled up their sleeves, grabbed some shovels and hoes and began construction of a new outdoor education area at the back of the school. The project will eventually include, among other things, solar energy, astronomy, archaeology and Native American study areas; an amphitheater, weather station, and a lecture circle around a fire pit. The area will be used by pupils and teachers throughout the district.
———
May 21, 1994: For over 10 years, Al Warmouth, better known as “Grandpa Al,” has brought joy, love friendship to the children and staff at Northern Nevada Community College’s Child Development Center. Recently, everyone celebrated Grandpa Al’s 90th birthday, which featured a homemade cake as well as candles the kids made from egg cartons, tissue paper, cardboard rolls, paint and glue. Grandpa Al says his secret for a long life is keeping active, and living by one of the rhymes he often recites to the children: “Don’t be grouchy, what’s the use; Though you’re lonesome as a deuce. Keep on smiling, that’s the way! ‘Tis a smile that will win your day!”
———
May 24, 1994: Nevada Division of Wildlife will transplant 200 elk over the next four years into the Bruneau River watershed. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation helped raise money for a number of improvements in the elk habitat area including fencing, cattle guards and a watering trough near the Mahoganies in Humboldt National Forest. “More and more the public wants to be involved with what’s going on public lands,” says Betsy MacFarlane, Nevada Cattlemen’s Association.
