Rewrite: News from past issues

A.R. Carville, the local representative of the Standard Oil company received a wire this morning that effective today the price of gasoline to jobbers would be increased two cents per gallon. This increase will bring the wholesale price in Elko to twenty-nine cents per gallon, and will probably mean that the retail price will be increased from thirty to thirty-five cents per gallon.

March 19, 1920: Ruby Valley was visited the fore-part of the week by one of its peculiar wind storms, and considerable damage was left in the wake. Two big steel granaries, with a capacity of 800 bushels, at Mrs. Margaret Griswold’s ranch, were lifted up bodily and carried several hundred feet across the creek. A haystack was blown off the wagon and carried a distance up the hill, lodging in the top of one of the big trees. The roof of the barn at Jean Wines ranch was blown off and torn to small bits and distributed over the country. In fact in some parts of the valley, during the winter months the ranchers chain their haystacks and house all movable objects.

75 YEARS AGOMarch 16, 1945: PFC. Frank Arregui is with a maintenance ordinance battalion attached to Patton’s 3rd Army. At present he is in Belgium. Before entering the service, he was employed by the Warren Motor company. Mrs. Arregui, the former Elena Lugea lives in Elko.