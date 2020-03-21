Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1895: Russell & Bradley sold their “Paddock” ranch in Mound Valley, to J.J. Hylton this week.
Tom Kane’s brick dwelling house in Clover Valley, was destroyed by fire at half-past two o’clock Tuesday morning. The fire started in the kitchen, and all that the family got out was a change of clothes.
The marriage of Bert Wines and Miss Mamie Swetland at the residence of A.W. Fuller, South Fork, Sunday was attended by a large number of invited guests. Monday evening the young folks were tendered a reception and dance by their friends in Lamoille Valley.
F.F. Muller and wife departed on Thursday morning’s train for Southern California to be absent five or six weeks. They will visit Los Angeles, San Diego, and other places in the land of sunshine and flowers.
100 YEARS AGOMarch 17, 1920: Naturalization Examiner Ball, who arrived Sunday from Ely where he had been for the past week, conducted the examination of a large class of men who desired to become citizens, and eight were granted their final papers, four of them being soldiers who served in the world war. The examination was held in the district court before Judge Taber, and those admitted were Barney Monasterio, of Whiterock; James Barry, Beowawe; Cleveland Leonardo Taccogno, Montello; Caesar Salicchi, Lamoille; Fernando Goicoechea, North Fork; Angel Achuria, Skelton; and Sabino Govela, Elko.
A.R. Carville, the local representative of the Standard Oil company received a wire this morning that effective today the price of gasoline to jobbers would be increased two cents per gallon. This increase will bring the wholesale price in Elko to twenty-nine cents per gallon, and will probably mean that the retail price will be increased from thirty to thirty-five cents per gallon.
March 19, 1920: Ruby Valley was visited the fore-part of the week by one of its peculiar wind storms, and considerable damage was left in the wake. Two big steel granaries, with a capacity of 800 bushels, at Mrs. Margaret Griswold’s ranch, were lifted up bodily and carried several hundred feet across the creek. A haystack was blown off the wagon and carried a distance up the hill, lodging in the top of one of the big trees. The roof of the barn at Jean Wines ranch was blown off and torn to small bits and distributed over the country. In fact in some parts of the valley, during the winter months the ranchers chain their haystacks and house all movable objects.
You have free articles remaining.
75 YEARS AGOMarch 16, 1945: PFC. Frank Arregui is with a maintenance ordinance battalion attached to Patton’s 3rd Army. At present he is in Belgium. Before entering the service, he was employed by the Warren Motor company. Mrs. Arregui, the former Elena Lugea lives in Elko.
March 17, 1945: “Unless Elko bars stop selling package goods to servicemen on trains passing through this city, we may be declared ‘out of bounds’ to all service personnel,” Constable Lance Clawson declared today. He says the officials have been notified here that the practice of selling bottle goods to servicemen and others from trains must stop. Clawson pointed out that men taking bottles on trains have caused considerable trouble.
March 19, 1945: Pfc. Jack Lembach, former Ruby Valley rancher, was wounded by a German mortar shell in the right leg after crossing the Roer River with the first wave of men. Lembach is now in a hospital in Paris and writes that they surely treat them swell. Private First Class Lemach has been in the front lines since about the 20th of October with the Ninth army. Mrs. Lembach, is now home in Elko with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Sweetwood, having received an honorable discharge from the WAC’s.
50 YEARS AGOMarch 16, 1970: Elko Future Homemakers of America held their annual election at Elko High School. Those girls elected are: Evelyn Walther, President; Debbie Molof, vice-president of projects; Vicki Munger, vice-president of recreation; Helen Green, vice-president of public relations; Vera Wilcox, treasurer; Anita Anacabe, secretary; Lorraine Brady, reporter; Jackie Boyer, historian; and Susan McDaniel, parliamentarian. These girls will perform their duties in the coming school year.
March 17, 1970: Western Pacific Railroad officials and the U.S. Army bomb disposal team from Ft. Douglas, Utah, were scheduled to meet this afternoon at Tobar to retrieve a live 750-pound bomb near the site of an ammunition train explosion last June 29. A WP spokesman said the bomb was discovered last Friday by Bert Taylor, a Wells trapper, and reported to the railroad through the sheriff’s office. The explosion of the bomb-laden WP train last June 29 injured four persons, disintegrated four railroad cars and gouged a larger crater in the desert floor near Tobar.
March 18, 1970: The Elko County School District Board of Trustees last night officially created the post of athletic director along the guidelines recommended by Superintendent Robert Zander. The post would be established in all secondary schools in Elko County having an enrollment in grades 9-12 of at least 350 students and participation in at least six different athletic areas. Only Elko High School presently qualifies.
25 YEARS AGOMarch 15, 1995: Elko County could have a population of 61,000 in the year 2005 and 87,000 by 2015, if proposed industrial and commercial projects are completed according to a new forecast. State demographer Dean Judson of the University of Nevada, Reno, however, officially forecast a 10-year growth of 15,000 more people based on the county’s present growth trends. Elko County’s population is now 41,000.
March 16, 1995: The Nevada League of Cities recently presented its annual youth awards for public and community service. Youth awards in Elko went to Jamie McAdoo, 17, Lorezno Sandoval, 18, Gina Cortez, 17, Shaela Priaulx, 18, and Jason Engle, 18. Cortez, McAdoo and Engle will represent Elko in the league’s nine-city final selection process. All five students attend Elko High School.
March 17, 1995: Local archaeologists are scheduling the first phase of a planned excavation in Spring Creek that could unearth the most complete remains of an ancient elephant ever found in northern Nevada. A construction crew dug into the buried bones last spring while trenching out a water line along Merino Drive.
March 18, 1995: Dairy Queen opened this week under the new ownership of Lorry and Dianna Lipparelli of Elko, who purchased the long-time business from Gertrude Hayes. Former city manager Lipparelli and his wife purchased the business last month and have been busily preparing since then for this week’s opening.