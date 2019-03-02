125 YEARS AGO
February 24, 1894: Washington’s Birthday was celebrated in Elko and Carlin with dancing and sleigh-riding. The schools closed and the young folks had a fine time all around.
———
Thursday night the horizon to the north was lit up by a grand display of “northern lights.” It was a beautiful sight, and lasted for some little time.
———
Twenty years ago last night was one of the coldest in Elko. It was noticed by all old residents, many of whom went to the big dance at the University, given in honor of the completion of that building. There were no spirit thermometers in town then and consequently no record of just how cold it was can be found, but it got down so low that the mercury congealed in thermometers.
———
Although delayed somewhat during the forepart of the week by the heavy snow drifts, the Tuscarora sleigh is now making good time.
100 YEARS AGO
February 24, 1919: This afternoon Miss Roy Gordon, a woman, conducting a soft drink parlor at Wells, was up in the Elko justice court on the charge of keeping liquor in a place where soft drinks were sold, and she pleaded guilty to the charge. Judge Doughty set time for passing sentence next Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, and she was released on $250 cash bail to return to Wells and get her clothes. As the minimum sentence for this offense is two months in jail and a fine of $100, Sheriff Harris will have a fair boarder on his hands for the next two months at least.
February 26, 1919: The court house is a mighty poor place for a newspaper man these days. Judge Taber is away and Judge Doughty’s court is about the dullest place a reporter can find since John Barleycorn was buried. And in the other offices nothing hardly ever happens except in the sheriff’s office, and he reports nothing doing.
———
The present month of February is peculiar in that there is no new moon for the entire month, which happens but once in a lifetime. The last new moon was on January 31st and the next occurs on March 1st. This brings to mind the fact that in February of 1866 there was no full moon, and science tells us that it was the first time that had happened since the creation of the world, and that it would not occur again for two and a half million years.
February 28, 1919: Mrs. E.C. Riddell and Mrs. John Crosson went to Starr Valley this morning to attend a dinner tomorrow at the E.C. Riddell ranch in honor of the 93rd birthday of Samuel Riddell. The old gentlemen is enjoying splendid health in spite of his extreme age, and looks forward with enjoyment to his annual birthday party.
75 YEARS AGO
February 24, 1944: Ira Pearce, chairman of the Fourth War Loan drive, announces today that Elko county has surpassed its bond quota by $84,436, according to figures received here from the federal reserve bank. The sale of E bonds has been especially gratifying, as has the sale to corporations. The quota for E bonds was $277,600 for the county and the sale equaled $300,725. These are the bonds which are purchased by individuals, with limited capital. The corporations went over strong. The thing which matters most, it appears to us, is that Elko county went “over the top” again and that the E bond sales were heavy, showing the support of the rank and file for the war effort.
———
The Lamoille Mizpah Society recently sent a splendid shipment of tin cans to Elko. They were hauled free of charge by Joe Vignola, genial driver of the Lamoille stage.
February 28, 1944: “Music for Morale” their midwinter concert, was presented by the music department of Elko county high school Friday night at the auditorium. Special features were presentations of thirteen senior boys who will soon put on their country’s uniforms: Jerry Warren, John McBride, and Robert Pearce, who left Feb. 27 and 28 and the following who will report following graduation from high school early in June: Wayne Knowles, Benton Bell, Charles Evans, Jack McCulloch, James Konold, James Guisti, Manford Glock, Pete Galli, Jack Sullivan and Robert Cavander.
March 1, 1944: Gov. E.P. Carville announced the appointment of James Olin of Elko to the Nevada Fish and Game Commission today. Olin is the assistant cashier of the Nevada Bank of Commerce in Elko, a past president of the Elko County Sportsman Club, and he has been interested in fish and game affairs in the county and state for many years.
50 YEARS AGO
February 25, 1969: Elko today boasted the only open airport along the United Air Lines route across Nevada and the daily flight was cancelled, according to Bill Goodier, manager in Elko for United. Goodier said Reno’s runways were closed by ice and snow, Ely was shut down by a snow storm and Salt Lake City was under blizzard conditions.
———
Two Elko salary bills were under study in the Nevada Assembly today. AB-426 and AB-427, by Roy Young, R-Elko, and Norman Glaser, D-Halleck, would increase salaries of both Elko City and County officers. The mayor would go from $2,400 to $3,000 and the members of the board of supervisors from $1,800 to $2,400. The district attorney would go from $10,000 to $13,500, sheriff from $11,600 to $15,100, clerk from $10,000 to $13,500, recorder from $10,000 to $13,500, assessor from $11,200 to $14,700, treasurer from $10,000 to $13,500 and commissioners from $3,600 to $4,500.
February 26, 1969: For the benefit of those who would like to go back to “good old days,” we quote the following from the Mason Valley News. “Twenty-five years ago — November, 1938. Of the 818 deer killed in Nevada during the 1938 season, survey of deer tags received by Nevada Fish and Game Commission shows three were killed in Lyon County. Figures show 187 tagged in Elko, 146 in Washoe, 126 Nye, 115 in Lander, 71 Humboldt, 55 Lincoln, 11 Ormsby, 73 White Pine, one Story, one Mineral, 10 Pershing, 4 Eureka and 10 Douglas.”
25 YEARS AGO
February 24, 1994: The Gold Rush Gun Club, a shooting range proposed by local developer Joe Williams, moved one step closer to reality last night. During a public hearing, Elko County Planning Commission unanimously approved a request for a zoning change from open space to agricultural-recreational and a conditional-use permit to accommodate the range. It will be located five miles east of Mountain City Highway about 20 miles north of Elko. Williams owns 245 acres of land situated north of Dorsey Reservoir and south of the Dinner Station.
February 26, 1994: Daniel Steflik is Elko’s newest insurance agent. He and his wife, Laurie, are joining Corajean Biegler in the agency formerly operated by the late John Biegler, Laurie’s father. The agency was founded in 1959. Steflik said he and his wife and their four children decided to move to Elko and buy the agency after his father-in-law died. Steflik is a fully licensed agent, who recently passed the state licensing requirements. He has a master’s degree in business.
———
Vic Carkonen has retired from Vic’s Dry Cleaners in the east end shopping center, selling out to his partner Kirk Hooper. This is his second retirement. Carkonen moved to Elko from San Diego in 1989 after retiring from his business there, and opened the dry cleaning shop in Elko in November 1990. Carkonen lives in Spring Creek.
