125 YEARS AGO
December 30, 1893: One of the handsomest decorated places in Elko on Christmas was the dining room of the Depot Hotel.
———
The Bruce family had their regular Christmas tree Monday morning. This is the 22nd year they have had a Christmas tree at their home. It is always a jolly affair, bringing with it a great deal of pleasure to both young and old.
———
Hotel and saloon keepers are praying for cold weather so they can commence putting up ice.
———
What with two masquerade balls, a Christmas tree and two parties the past week, Elko seems to be holding its own with the best towns on the Coast.
———
Uncle Jimmy Clark was up from the Humboldt House Monday to attend the masquerade dances. Uncle Jimmy is great on dance and when he heard that Elko was to have two in one night, he couldn’t resist the temptation to spend Christmas here.
100 YEARS AGO
December 30, 1918: Christmas in Lamoille as one of the quietest for many years, owing to the restrictions under which we are placed on account of the influenza epidemic, and while the whole world is rejoicing over the peace victory, the spirit of rejoicing is strong within us, yet no complaining is heard, because of no public festivities. No public tree was held as was the usual custom, but nearly every home had a tree and Santa Claus visited out boys and girls and many little hearts were made happy on Christmas morn.
———
Dr. Worden, county health officer, desires to announce that the restriction on dancing has not been taken off and that under the rulings of the board of health no dances, neither public nor private, can be held at the present time, and any violation of this order will subject all those in attendance to arrest and fine.
December 31, 1918: The famous old residence, built in the early 80s by the big cattle baron Murphy on his home ranch, which he called the “Rancho Grande,” on the North Fork, on the old Gold Creek road, was entirely consumed by fire Sunday night. The building, at the time it was erected, was the finest log residence in this section of the state, the logs being brought down from the mountains immediately to the west. This house was commodious, and if the scenes that have taken place inside its walls would be told, many interesting stories of the olden days would be revealed when the cattle barons were kings of this western country, and not a single fence could be found from one end of the country to another, and cattle brought but a few dollars per head. It is not known whether there was any insurance carried or not.
75 YEARS AGO
December 30, 1943: As 1943 draws to a close, the march of progress of the Western Pacific railroad company continued, with the announcement today that a diesel switch engine will be placed in service here tomorrow. This is one of eight diesel switch engines to be placed in service by the line in the last 90 days. The job is 1,000 horse power and will be in service 24 hours daily, being serviced each eight days. The new diesel takes the place of the 164 steam engine, which has been in the company’s service since 1912. The engine has been here a little over a year and is now being transferred to Wendover for lighter work.
December 31, 1943: Big Ten News Stories of 1943. 1—Impact of war on people of Elko county. 2—Floods which drove residents from Elko homes. 3—Election of new city council members. 4—Closing of Elko’s restricted area. 5—Missing bomber lost early in year, found June 23. 6—Increasing Elko County Fair to four days, subsequent success. 7—Change in Elko police force, ended in naming Lance Clawson constable. 8—New equipment and improvements by Western Pacific. 9—Deaths of Lt. Joseph Plaza and Pvt. Pete Zubieta, Jr., bringing war tragedy home. 10—Four persons hit by trains in business section of Elko. Greatest disappointment in 1943—Futile effort to have Elko airport improved.
———
Hitler told the German people in a New Year proclamation today that “1943 brought us our heaviest set-backs.” He challenged Great Britain and the United States to invade the continent, declaring that the coasts have been “fortified to such a degree that the enemy will be more surprised than we are by the invasion.”
50 YEARS AGO
December 30, 1968: Snow on the ground and the operation of the low at Adobe Summit, brought out the area snow buffs. Local skiers took advantage of the conditions to enjoy a day on the slopes.
———
A spread of 40 and 5/8 inches, weight of 237 pounds and an unusual set of antlers numbering 41 points won Winchester Magnums for three California Hunters in the Commercial Hotel’s deer hunting contest. Winning first-price 700 .264 Winchester Magnums in the spread, weight and points division respectively, were William Fricke, Woodlands, Cecil Crafton, Fairbanks, and James Hevener, Sacramento. Separating the first and second place winners in the spread competition was a scant 1/8 inch. Fricke’s entry measured 40 and 5/8 inches; coming in second was Alan Richardson, Reno, with a deer measuring 40 ½ inches. Five pounds meant the difference between first and second in the weight division, 237 to 232. Two points separated first and second in the pints division, 41 points to 39 points.
December 31, 1968: A Governor’s committee recommended today the 1969 Nevada Legislature appropriate $500,000 for planning a statewide community college system. The committee also said the Legislature should appropriate enough money to carry the Elko Community College through the 1969-71 fiscal years. That is estimated to be $125,000 for the two year period.
25 YEARS AGO
December 30, 1993: Walker-Winecup-Gamble Inc. is appealing State Engineer Michael Turnipseed’s rejection of water applications for the Thousand Springs power project. The appeal, filed in Elko District Court, states that Turnipseed should have given the corporation more time to come up with a plan for the water. Walker-Winecup-Gamble bought the ranch earlier this year. The water rights were denied because the proposed $4 billion, eight unit Thousand Springs power project was cancelled and Walker-Winecup-Gamble had no plan for a similar use. The Thousand Springs project was killed in August 1990 when Sierra Pacific said it is no longer financially feasible. Plans for Thousand Springs were off and on for a number of years before a draft environmental impact statement was completed in January 1990. The EIS drew a lot of criticism, especially over air quality, and was never approved.
December 31, 1993: Elko police recently released the results of a citizens’ survey conducted in October. Thirty-two citizens responded to the survey. One response was disregarded because the citizen made up his own questions. Overall six grades the department’s performance as excellent, 15 good and six poor. Not all questions were answered by every respondent. Gangs, drunken drivers, drugs and vandalism were the criminal activities listed of greatest concern. Police Chief Bob Songer was disappointed the survey did not have greater public response.
